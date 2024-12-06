Rangers vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 6

The New York Rangers versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

The New York Rangers versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

Rangers vs Penguins Game Info

New York Rangers (13-10-1) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (11-12-4)

Date: Friday, December 6, 2024

Friday, December 6, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-188) Penguins (+155) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (65.3%)

Rangers vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-162 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +132.

Rangers vs Penguins Over/Under

Rangers versus Penguins, on December 6, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Rangers vs Penguins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Penguins reveal New York as the favorite (-188) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+155) on the road.

