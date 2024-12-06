FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Rangers vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Rangers vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 6

The New York Rangers versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Rangers vs Penguins Game Info

  • New York Rangers (13-10-1) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (11-12-4)
  • Date: Friday, December 6, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-188)Penguins (+155)6.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (65.3%)

Rangers vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-162 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +132.

Rangers vs Penguins Over/Under

  • Rangers versus Penguins, on December 6, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Rangers vs Penguins Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Penguins reveal New York as the favorite (-188) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+155) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup