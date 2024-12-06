NHL
Rangers vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 6
The New York Rangers versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is on the NHL schedule for Friday.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Rangers vs Penguins Game Info
- New York Rangers (13-10-1) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (11-12-4)
- Date: Friday, December 6, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-188)
|Penguins (+155)
|6.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (65.3%)
Rangers vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-162 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +132.
Rangers vs Penguins Over/Under
- Rangers versus Penguins, on December 6, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.
Rangers vs Penguins Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Penguins reveal New York as the favorite (-188) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+155) on the road.