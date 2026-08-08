Rangers vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 8

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Texas Rangers play the Baltimore Orioles.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rangers vs Orioles Game Info

Texas Rangers (58-58) vs. Baltimore Orioles (56-60)

Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026

Saturday, August 8, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: FOX

Rangers vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-138) | BAL: (+128)

TEX: (-138) | BAL: (+128) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+146) | BAL: +1.5 (-178)

TEX: -1.5 (+146) | BAL: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Rangers vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 7-7, 3.96 ERA vs Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 7-10, 3.79 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jacob deGrom (7-7) to the mound, while Kyle Bradish (7-10) will get the nod for the Orioles. deGrom's team is 11-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. deGrom's team has a record of 9-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles have gone 11-11-0 against the spread when Bradish starts. The Orioles are 6-3 in Bradish's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (59.3%)

Rangers vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Orioles, Texas is the favorite at -138, and Baltimore is +128 playing on the road.

Rangers vs Orioles Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Orioles and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rangers are +146 to cover the runline, with the Orioles being -178.

Rangers vs Orioles Over/Under

Rangers versus Orioles, on Aug. 8, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 28, or 50.9%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Texas has come away with a win nine times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Rangers' games have gone over the total in 61 of their 115 opportunities.

The Rangers are 53-62-0 against the spread in their 115 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have won 44.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (25-31).

Baltimore has a 4-8 record (winning just 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The Orioles have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 115 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 59 of those games (59-52-4).

The Orioles are 60-55-0 ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Ezequiel Duran leads Texas in total hits (101) this season while batting .274 with 38 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .328 and a slugging percentage of .457.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo leads Texas in slugging percentage (.444) thanks to 43 extra-base hits. He's batting .274 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 39th, his on-base percentage 55th, and his slugging percentage 58th.

Nimmo brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .444 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Joc Pederson has 77 hits this season and has a slash line of .252/.339/.507.

Pederson heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .188 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Jake Burger has 19 home runs, 66 RBI and a batting average of .236 this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has put up a team-high OBP (.341) and slugging percentage (.454), and paces the Orioles in hits (107, while batting .247).

He is 88th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Gunnar Henderson is hitting .217 with 19 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .297.

He is 131st in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Leody Taveras is hitting .224 with 11 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 35 walks.

Coby Mayo is batting .205 with 10 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.

Rangers vs Orioles Head to Head

8/7/2026: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/1/2026: 8-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/31/2026: 8-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/30/2026: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/2/2025: 6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/1/2025: 10-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/30/2025: 10-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/25/2025: 7-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/24/2025: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/23/2025: 6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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