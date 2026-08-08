Brewers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 8

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers will face the Minnesota Twins in MLB action on Saturday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Brewers vs Twins Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (72-44) vs. Minnesota Twins (58-59)

Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026

Saturday, August 8, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and Twins.TV

Brewers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-136) | MIN: (+126)

MIL: (-136) | MIN: (+126) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+146) | MIN: +1.5 (-178)

MIL: -1.5 (+146) | MIN: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Brewers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robert Gasser (Brewers) - 3-4, 4.48 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Twins) - 9-4, 3.69 ERA

The probable pitchers are Robert Gasser (3-4) for the Brewers and Taj Bradley (9-4) for the Twins. Gasser and his team are 6-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gasser's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-3). The Twins are 14-7-0 ATS in Bradley's 21 starts that had a set spread. The Twins have been the underdog on the moneyline in 13 of Bradley's starts this season, and they went 8-5 in those matchups.

Brewers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (59.9%)

Brewers vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Brewers, Minnesota is the underdog at +126, and Milwaukee is -136 playing at home.

Brewers vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the spread (-178 to cover), and Milwaukee is +146 to cover the runline.

Brewers vs Twins Over/Under

Brewers versus Twins on Aug. 8 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -112 and the under set at -108.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 57, or 65.5%, of the 87 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 37 times in 60 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 49 of 116 chances this season.

The Brewers have posted a record of 62-54-0 against the spread this season.

The Twins have won 46.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (33-38).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Minnesota has a 12-14 record (winning 46.2% of its games).

In the 115 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Twins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-49-2).

The Twins have a 63-52-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.8% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has an OPS of .816, fueled by an OBP of .362 and a team-best slugging percentage of .455 this season. He has a .268 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 50th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Turang will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, three walks and three RBIs.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee with 93 hits and an OBP of .373 this season. He's batting .268 and slugging .499.

He is 50th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

William Contreras is batting .267 with a .393 slugging percentage and 58 RBI this year.

Jackson Chourio is batting .276 with a .336 OBP and 46 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Chourio takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .278 with three home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee is hitting .240 with 17 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .298.

He is 104th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

Josh Bell leads his team with a .425 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .252 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualified players, he is 81st in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

Kody Clemens has 20 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks while batting .233.

Luke Keaschall's .355 OBP leads his team.

Brewers vs Twins Head to Head

8/7/2026: 8-6 MIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

8-6 MIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 5/17/2026: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/16/2026: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/15/2026: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/22/2025: 9-8 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-8 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/21/2025: 9-0 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-0 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/20/2025: 17-6 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

17-6 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/18/2025: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/17/2025: 7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/16/2025: 3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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