Pirates vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 8

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the Pittsburgh Pirates facing the New York Mets.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game.

Pirates vs Mets Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (57-61) vs. New York Mets (51-66)

Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026

Saturday, August 8, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and SNY

Pirates vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-114) | NYM: (+106)

PIT: (-114) | NYM: (+106) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-196) | NYM: -1.5 (+162)

PIT: +1.5 (-196) | NYM: -1.5 (+162) Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Pirates vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 4-8, 4.49 ERA vs Robert Stock (Mets) - 0-1, 1.80 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Bubba Chandler (4-8, 4.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Robert Stock (0-1, 1.80 ERA). Chandler and his team are 11-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Chandler starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-5. Stock has started only one game with a set spread, which the Mets failed to cover. The Mets were the moneyline underdog for one Stock start this season -- they lost.

Pirates vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (64.5%)

Pirates vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Mets, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -114, and New York is +106 playing on the road.

Pirates vs Mets Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Pirates. The Mets are +162 to cover, while the Pirates are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Pirates vs Mets Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Pirates-Mets contest on Aug. 8, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Mets Betting Trends

The Pirates have won in 34, or 54.8%, of the 62 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Pittsburgh has a record of 30-28 when favored by -114 or more this year.

Contests with the Pirates have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 65 of 116 chances this season.

The Pirates have posted a record of 57-59-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets have won 14 of the 46 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (30.4%).

New York has a 9-20 record (winning just 31% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

In the 113 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Mets, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-57-6).

The Mets have a 53-60-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.9% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has 116 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .377. He has a .267 batting average and a slugging percentage of .442.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe has 110 hits, which is best among Pittsburgh batters this season. He's batting .254 with 50 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among qualifiers, he is 78th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Lowe brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Nick Gonzales has an OPS of .766, fueled by an OBP of .364 and a team-best slugging percentage of .402 this season.

Gonzales heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double.

Spencer Horwitz has 10 home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .271 this season.

Horwitz brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .188 with a double, a walk and four RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Carson Benge has racked up a team-best OBP (.330), and leads the Mets in hits (114). He's batting .270 and slugging.

He ranks 46th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Benge takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a triple, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Bo Bichette's .369 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .256 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 73rd in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage.

Marcus Semien has nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .215.

A.J. Ewing is batting .269 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 27 walks.

Pirates vs Mets Head to Head

8/7/2026: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 NYM (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/29/2026: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 3/28/2026: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 3/26/2026: 11-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

11-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 6/29/2025: 12-1 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

12-1 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/28/2025: 9-2 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-2 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/27/2025: 9-1 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-1 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/14/2025: 4-0 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-0 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/13/2025: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/12/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!