Cubs vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 8

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Chicago Cubs play the Kansas City Royals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Royals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (68-49) vs. Kansas City Royals (48-69)

Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026

Saturday, August 8, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and MARQ

Cubs vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-164) | KC: (+150)

CHC: (-164) | KC: (+150) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-106) | KC: +1.5 (-113)

CHC: -1.5 (-106) | KC: +1.5 (-113) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Cubs vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Cubs) - 4-4, 2.39 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 4-7, 4.41 ERA

The probable starters are Clay Holmes (4-4) for the Cubs and Seth Lugo (4-7) for the Royals. Holmes' team is 4-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Holmes' team has a record of 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Royals have gone 12-11-0 against the spread when Lugo starts. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in 17 of Lugo's starts this season, and they went 7-10 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (67.9%)

Cubs vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Royals, Chicago is the favorite at -164, and Kansas City is +150 playing at home.

Cubs vs Royals Spread

The Cubs are at the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are -106 to cover the runline, with the Royals being -113.

Cubs vs Royals Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Cubs-Royals on Aug. 8, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Royals Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 42, or 58.3%, of the 72 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Chicago has won 10 of 15 games when listed as at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 60 of their 112 opportunities.

The Cubs have posted a record of 56-56-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have won 39% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (30-47).

Kansas City has a record of 5-4 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer (55.6%).

The Royals have played in 112 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-58-2).

The Royals have collected a 54-58-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.2% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 127 hits and an OBP of .388, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .549. He's batting .289.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 15th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Crow-Armstrong hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Nico Hoerner is hitting .257 with 24 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 38 walks, while slugging .359 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 70th, his on-base percentage 102nd, and his slugging percentage 131st.

Alex Bregman has collected 112 base hits, an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .383 this season.

Bregman brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki has 19 home runs, 66 RBI and a batting average of .272 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .455. Both lead the Royals. He's batting .286.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 38th and he is 48th in slugging.

Jac Caglianone has racked up 99 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .256 while slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Carter Jensen is batting .229 with 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 42 walks.

Salvador Perez has 17 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .216.

Cubs vs Royals Head to Head

8/7/2026: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/23/2025: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-4 KC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/22/2025: 6-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

6-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 7/21/2025: 12-4 KC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

12-4 KC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/28/2024: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/27/2024: 9-4 CHC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-4 CHC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/26/2024: 6-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/20/2023: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/19/2023: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/18/2023: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!