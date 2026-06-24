Rangers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 24

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Miami Marlins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Rangers vs Marlins Game Info

Texas Rangers (38-41) vs. Miami Marlins (41-39)

Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and RSN

Rangers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-120) | MIA: (+102)

TEX: (-120) | MIA: (+102) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+152) | MIA: +1.5 (-184)

TEX: -1.5 (+152) | MIA: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Rangers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 6-4, 3.59 ERA vs Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 3-6, 4.60 ERA

The probable starters are Jacob deGrom (6-4) for the Rangers and Eury Perez (3-6) for the Marlins. deGrom and his team are 9-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. deGrom's team has won 70% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-3). The Marlins have a 6-6-0 record against the spread in Pérez's starts. The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Pérez's starts this season, and they went 1-6 in those games.

Rangers vs Marlins Moneyline

Texas is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami is a +102 underdog at home.

Rangers vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-184 to cover), and Texas is +152 to cover the runline.

Rangers vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Rangers-Marlins on June 24, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (51.3%) in those contests.

Texas has a record of 16-17 when favored by -120 or more this year.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 35 of their 78 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 78 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 38-40-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have put together a 14-28 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Miami has a 10-21 record (winning only 32.3% of its games).

The Marlins have played in 79 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-34-2).

The Marlins have covered 50.6% of their games this season, going 40-39-0 ATS.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung leads Texas in OBP (.360), slugging percentage (.443) and total hits (86) this season. He has a .300 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is ninth in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .271 with 19 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 25 walks, while slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among all qualifying players, he is 47th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Nimmo has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .375 with six doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Jake Burger has 70 hits this season and has a slash line of .251/.313/.441.

Ezequiel Duran is batting .269 with a .327 OBP and 40 RBI for Texas this season.

Duran takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has racked up a slugging percentage of .471, a team-best for the Marlins. He's batting .337 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is first in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 28th and he is 43rd in slugging.

Lopez heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Xavier Edwards' .375 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .293 while slugging .428.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 79th in slugging.

Jakob Marsee is batting .200 with 10 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 43 walks.

Javier Sanoja is batting .249 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Rangers vs Marlins Head to Head

6/23/2026: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/22/2026: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/21/2025: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/20/2025: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/19/2025: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 MIA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/2/2024: 6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/1/2024: 7-0 TEX (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-0 TEX (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/31/2024: 8-2 MIA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-2 MIA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/6/2023: 6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/5/2023: 9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

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