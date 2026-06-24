MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 24
Will Shohei Ohtani strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Matthew Liberatore exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 24, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at Minnesota Twins
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
Boston Red Sox at Colorado Rockies
- Sonny Gray (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -168) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Ranger Suarez (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Sean Sullivan (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 2.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Chicago Cubs at New York Mets
- Sean Manaea (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Shota Imanaga (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals
- Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds
- Rhett Lowder (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -150) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Shane Drohan (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -188, Under +140) | 2026 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres
- Martín Pérez (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
Athletics at San Francisco Giants
- Gage Jump (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -168) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
- Tyler Mahle (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels
- Ryan Johnson (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Shane Baz (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
- Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
Texas Rangers at Miami Marlins
- Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Eury Pérez (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Chicago Cubs at New York Mets
- Shota Imanaga (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Sean Manaea (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances