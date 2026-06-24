Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 24

Will Shohei Ohtani strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Matthew Liberatore exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 24, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Minnesota Twins

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Colorado Rockies

Sonny Gray (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 4.7 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -168) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -168) | 4.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances Ranger Suarez (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +122) | 5.6 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances Sean Sullivan (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 2.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets

Sean Manaea (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -152) | 3.5 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances Shota Imanaga (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals

Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds

Rhett Lowder (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -150) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -150) | 3.8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances Shane Drohan (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -188, Under +140) | 2026 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres

Martín Pérez (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Athletics at San Francisco Giants

Gage Jump (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -168) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -168) | 5.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Tyler Mahle (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels

Ryan Johnson (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -142) | 2.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Shane Baz (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays

Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Texas Rangers at Miami Marlins

Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 6.6 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances Eury Pérez (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets