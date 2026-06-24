Colombia vs DR Congo Prediction: Lineups, Picks & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Group K

CBS Sports pick: Colombia 3-0. "Colombia were one of the most convincing sides in the opening round and Luis Diaz stood up as one of the best talents so far at the World Cup." CBS Eimer: "Colombia have the ability to clear [Over 2.5] on their own — Luis Diaz continues to be a standout player and this is a team that will not shy away from pushing for goals regardless of their opponents." Colombia have won all three previous WC games vs African opponents. The DR Congo case: RotoWire: "DR Congo are a genuinely awkward out and carry a real counter threat." Racing Post: "Wissa, who had an injury-disrupted first season at Newcastle, looked fit, strong and sharp against Portugal." DR Congo failed to score in only 2 of their last 19 outings. Colombia kept only 1 clean sheet in their last 5 games. Wissa scoring against Colombia is a realistic 2-1 scenario — BTS Yes is the value expression. Altitude factor: Estadio Akron sits at ~1,566m. CBS Eimer cites the altitude advantage for Colombia, acclimatised to high-altitude conditions from South American qualifying. DR Congo fatigue in the second half — opening more space for Díaz, Cucho and Campaz from the bench.

Our prediction: Colombia 2-1 DR Congo. Colombia's quality through Díaz, Rodríguez and Suárez is decisive, but DR Congo's pace through Wissa creates a realistic consolation — making BTS Yes and Over 2.5 the primary markets.