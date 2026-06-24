Colombia vs DR Congo Prediction: Lineups, Picks & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Group K

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group K · Matchday 2 · Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
Colombia vs DR Congo: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
Colombia -190 · Draw +300 · DR Congo +600 · Over 2.5 +120 · CBS Eimer primary pick · Díaz +185 anytime · Cucho +185 · Prediction: Colombia 2-1
Tuesday June 23, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇨🇴
Colombia ML
-190
Draw
+300
Over 2.5
+120
🇨🇩
DR Congo ML
+600
⚡ GROUP K MATCHDAY 2 — COLOMBIA WIN = ROUND OF 32 CONFIRMED · FIRST EVER MEETING
Colombia sit top of Group K with 3 points after their 3-1 win over Uzbekistan — goals from Muñoz, Díaz and Campaz. DR Congo are second with 1 point after stunning Portugal 1-1, Wissa's header on the stroke of halftime earning their first-ever World Cup point. A Colombia win seals the knockout stage before Matchday 3. DR Congo know they need points or face elimination before the final round. Colombia have won all 3 previous World Cup games vs African opponents. First-ever competitive meeting between these nations.
⭐ Over 2.5 +120 (CBS Eimer primary FD · Colombia can clear it alone · Díaz unstoppable)💎 Díaz +185 anytime (FOX FD confirmed) · Cucho +185 anytime (FOX FD confirmed) · scored vs Uzbekistan🏟️ Estadio Akron · Guadalajara · ALTITUDE ~1,566m · 10PM ET · FS1/Telemundo
⚽ Match Context — Colombia's Path to the Last 32
Colombia were one of the most convincing sides in the opening round. Luis Díaz produced a standout display against Uzbekistan — hitting the post, assisting Muñoz's opener, and then scoring himself. CBS Sports: "Colombia were one of the most convincing sides in the opening round of the group stage and Luis Diaz stood up as one of the best talents so far at the World Cup." DR Congo's story is more remarkable: back at the World Cup for the first time since competing as Zaire in 1974, they stunned Portugal 1-1 with Wissa's equalizer on the stroke of halftime. They showed defensive resilience AND a counter-attacking threat. That said, DR Congo had only 25% possession vs Portugal and ranked as the second-most pressure-vulnerable team on Matchday 1. Colombia's combination of James Rodríguez, Díaz and Suárez represents a clear step up from what Portugal offered.
Group K Standings After Matchday 1Colombia win = Round of 32 sealed
🇨🇴 Colombia · 3pts · +2 GD · Beat Uzbekistan 3-1
Leaders
🇨🇩 DR Congo · 1pt · 0 GD · Drew Portugal 1-1
2nd
🇵🇹 Portugal · 1pt · 0 GD · Drew DR Congo 1-1
3rd
🇺🇿 Uzbekistan · 0pts · -2 GD · Lost Colombia 3-1
4th
🎯 Score Prediction
CBS Sports (3-0) · Racing Post (4-1) · RotoWire (Colombia win) · SI (Colombia win)
🇨🇴 2 – 1 🇨🇩
Colombia quality prevails · Díaz scores · Wissa nets consolation · BTS and Over 2.5 both cash
CBS Sports pick: Colombia 3-0. "Colombia were one of the most convincing sides in the opening round and Luis Diaz stood up as one of the best talents so far at the World Cup." CBS Eimer: "Colombia have the ability to clear [Over 2.5] on their own — Luis Diaz continues to be a standout player and this is a team that will not shy away from pushing for goals regardless of their opponents." Colombia have won all three previous WC games vs African opponents.The DR Congo case: RotoWire: "DR Congo are a genuinely awkward out and carry a real counter threat." Racing Post: "Wissa, who had an injury-disrupted first season at Newcastle, looked fit, strong and sharp against Portugal." DR Congo failed to score in only 2 of their last 19 outings. Colombia kept only 1 clean sheet in their last 5 games. Wissa scoring against Colombia is a realistic 2-1 scenario — BTS Yes is the value expression.Altitude factor: Estadio Akron sits at ~1,566m. CBS Eimer cites the altitude advantage for Colombia, acclimatised to high-altitude conditions from South American qualifying. DR Congo fatigue in the second half — opening more space for Díaz, Cucho and Campaz from the bench.
Our prediction: Colombia 2-1 DR Congo. Colombia's quality through Díaz, Rodríguez and Suárez is decisive, but DR Congo's pace through Wissa creates a realistic consolation — making BTS Yes and Over 2.5 the primary markets.
⭐ Best Bets — Colombia vs DR Congo · All FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ BET #1 · CBS EIMER PRIMARY FD PICK · +120 · COLOMBIA SCORED 3 vs UZB · DR CONGO 2/19 WITHOUT SCORING
Over 2.5 Total Goals
CBS SportsLine Eimer FD primary · +120 · Colombia scored 3 vs Uzbekistan · DR Congo scored in 17 of last 19 · $10→$22
FanDuel
+120
$10→$22
CBS SportsLine Jon Eimer (FD confirmed): "After examining Colombia vs. DR Congo from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (+120). Colombia have the ability to clear this mark on their own; they showed they could score by earning a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan in the World Cup opener. Luis Diaz continues to be a standout player for both club and country, and this is a team that will not shy away from pushing for goals regardless of their opponents. I expect Colombia to press for multiple goals here, and to do what Portugal was not able to do."Structural case: DR Congo failed to score in only 2 of their last 19 outings and scored vs Portugal. Colombia scored 3 vs Uzbekistan. Racing Post: "DR Congo have failed to score in only two of their last 19 outings and have enough attacking prowess, with Newcastle's Wissa their star turn, to get on the scoresheet again in Guadalajara." This is the most efficient entry — Colombia's goals plus Wissa's counterattacking threat makes Over 2.5 the highest-probability match bet at plus money. $10 at +120 returns $22.
Over 2.5 at +120 is the primary pick — CBS Eimer's explicit FD choice. Colombia scored three against Uzbekistan and can reach this mark essentially on their own. DR Congo have scored in 17 of their last 19 outings. Altitude in Guadalajara (~1,566m) opens up the game in the second half as players tire. $10 at +120 returns $22.
💎 -190 · 3-1 UZBEKISTAN · DÍAZ UNSTOPPABLE · 3W FROM 3 vs AFRICAN WC OPPONENTS · ALTITUDE ADVANTAGE
Colombia have won five of their last seven games and have won all three previous WC games vs African opponents (1-0 vs Tunisia 1990, 2-1 vs Ivory Coast 2014, 1-0 vs Senegal 2018). RotoWire: "Colombia have the creativity and finishing to break down a deep block, and at altitude with momentum they will fancy this." A win seals the Round of 32. James Rodríguez, Díaz, and Suárez are a clear step up from what Portugal offered.
Colombia -190 is the correct directional bet — unanimous consensus. Better value is Over 2.5 +120 for standalone bets. Colombia ML is best as the anchor of a parlay with Díaz anytime or Over 2.5. $10 at -190 returns $15.26.
💎 FOX FD +185 CONFIRMED · 23G 26A BAYERN 2025-26 · SCORED + ASSISTED vs UZBEKISTAN · COLOMBIA'S BEST
Luis Díaz · LW · Bayern Munich · Anytime Scorer
FOX FD confirmed +185 · Racing Post: "2/1 strong value" · scored Colombia opener · $10→$28.50
Anytime FD
+185
FOX Sports (FD confirmed): "Luis Díaz is +185 to score against DR Congo." Racing Post: "We're backing Luis Diaz to add to his World Cup tally in Guadalajara. 2/1 for Diaz to score represents strong value against a DR Congo defence that will be tested by elite South American opposition." Díaz scored and assisted vs Uzbekistan, hit the post, and was the standout player on the day. 23 goals and 26 assists for Bayern Munich in 2025-26. This is a player in the form of his life on the biggest stage. Against DR Congo's deep block, Colombia will be dominant in possession — Díaz's direct running from the left will create multiple genuine scoring opportunities across 90 minutes. $10 at +185 → $28.50.
Díaz at +185 anytime is the primary scorer pick. FOX FD confirmed. He scored vs Uzbekistan, is Colombia's most dangerous attacker, and goes up against a DR Congo defence that was second-most pressure-vulnerable on Matchday 1. $10 at +185 returns $28.50.
💎 FOX FD +185 CONFIRMED · BENCH IMPACT SCORER · PACE vs TIRED DR CONGO · CAMPAZ MODEL VS UZB
Cucho Hernández · FW (bench) · Anytime Scorer
FOX FD confirmed +185 · bench · enters ~60' · pace vs tired DRC · altitude = second half advantage · $10→$28.50
Anytime FD
+185
FOX Sports (FD confirmed): "Cucho Hernández: +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)." Cucho comes off the bench around 60-70 minutes as Colombia look to kill the game. His pace and directness against a tired DR Congo defence — at altitude in Guadalajara — is a classic impact scorer scenario. Colombia won 3-1 vs Uzbekistan with a bench contribution from Campaz in the 90'+. At +185 — same price as Díaz — this is outstanding bench impact scorer value. $10 at +185 returns $28.50.
📋 Predicted Lineups — Colombia & DR Congo
🇨🇴 COLOMBIA 4-3-3 · Racing Post / RotoWire / FotMob / SI consensus · ✅ No injuries · unchanged from Uzbekistan · Official team sheet due ~9:15 PM ET
J. RODRÍGUEZ
AM · MN United
L. SUÁREZ ⭐
ST · Sporting CP · 28 lg Gs
DÍAZ ⭐
LW · Bayern · +185 FD
PUERTA
CM · Benfica
LERMA
CM · Crystal Palace
ARIAS
CM · Fiorentina
MUÑOZ
RB · Crystal Palace · scored
SÁNCHEZ
CB · Tottenham
LUCUMÍ
CB · Bologna
MOJICA
LB · Girona
C. VARGAS
GK · Atlanta United
Set pieces: James Rodríguez (2/game), Jhon Arias (2/game) · PK: James Rodríguez, Muñoz, Díaz — RotoWire · Bench: Cucho +185 FD · Campaz (scored 90'+ vs UZB)
🇨🇴 Colombia Key Player Notes
⭐ Luis Díaz · LW · Bayern Munich — FOX FD +185 · PRIMARY SCORER PICK
FOX FD confirmed +185. Scored and assisted vs Uzbekistan, hit the post. Racing Post: "Diaz remains Colombia's biggest creative threat — he got a goal and an assist in the first game." 23 goals and 26 assists for Bayern Munich in 2025-26. The second Colombian player ever with a goal and assist in a World Cup match. Goes up against Wan-Bissaka — 90 minutes of elite LW quality will create enough. $10 at +185 → $28.50.
James Rodríguez · AM · Minnesota United — SET PIECE KING · COLOMBIA'S ORCHESTRATOR
RotoWire: "Colombia's creativity runs through James Rodriguez finding pockets between the lines — if he is allowed to turn and pick passes, Colombia will create chance after chance." Set piece primary (2/game corners). 3 goals and 7 assists in 18 qualifiers. Won the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup.
Luis Suárez · ST · Sporting CP — 28 LEAGUE GOALS 2025-26 · HUNTING FIRST WC GOAL
Sports Mole: "goal machine Luis Suarez netted 28 league goals for Sporting Lisbon in 2025-26." Blanked vs Uzbekistan but leads the line with clinical credentials. Against DR Congo's back five, his movement creates the spaces Díaz and Rodríguez exploit. Check FD for anytime scorer price.
💎 Cucho Hernández · FW (bench) · FOX FD +185 · IMPACT SUB SCORER
FOX FD confirmed +185. Enters ~60-70' as Colombia look to kill the game. Pace and directness against a tired DR Congo defence at altitude. Campaz scored in 90'+ vs Uzbekistan — Colombia's bench depth is their clearest advantage. $10 at +185 → $28.50.
🇨🇩 DR CONGO 5-3-2 · Racing Post / Tips.GG / RotoWire / FotMob consensus · ⚠️ Mbemba yellow card risk · ⚠️ Bongonda injury doubt · Wissa confirmed · Official team sheet due ~9:15 PM ET
BAKAMBU
ST · 70 caps · 21 intl Gs
WISSA ⭐
FW · Newcastle · scored POR
SADIKI/MOUKAKU
CM · Sunderland
KAYEMBE
CM · Watford
MOUTOUSSAMY
CM · Nottm Forest
WAN-BISSAKA
RWB · West Ham
MBEMBA ⚠️
CB · (c) · YC risk
TUANZEBE
CB · Man Utd
KAPUADI
CB
MASUAKU
LWB · Besiktas
MPASI
GK · made crucial saves vs POR
⚠️ Mbemba YC risk (1 more = banned vs Uzbekistan) · ⚠️ Bongonda injury doubt · Wissa primary counter threat vs advancing Colombia full-backs
🇨🇩 DR Congo Key Notes — Wissa, Mbemba Card Risk, Counter Plan
⭐ Yoane Wissa (Newcastle) — scored DR Congo's first-ever World Cup goal vs Portugal. Racing Post: "Wissa, who had an injury-disrupted first season at Newcastle, looked fit, strong and sharp against Portugal." PrizePicks: averaged 2.25 shots/90 for Newcastle. His pace in transition behind Colombia's advancing full-backs is DR Congo's primary goal route. Check FD for anytime odds.⚠️ Chancel Mbemba (captain, 109 caps) — booked vs Portugal. One more yellow card = suspended vs Uzbekistan. Must manage aggression against Díaz and Suárez. Sports Mole: "Mbemba risks suspension against Uzbekistan after his booking versus Portugal."Aaron Wan-Bissaka (West Ham) — tasked with containing Díaz. The Premier League RWB known for 1v1 excellence faces the toughest individual matchup on the pitch. Colombia will target Díaz vs Wan-Bissaka repeatedly across 90 minutes.
DR Congo's gameplan: 5-3-2 compact block, absorb Colombian pressure, release Wissa and Bakambu on the counter. RotoWire: "DR Congo will cede possession, stay compact in a back five, and look to spring Wissa and Bakambu on the counter." They did exactly this vs Portugal.
⚔️ Key Tactical Battles
#1 — Díaz vs Wan-Bissaka: Colombia's most dangerous attacker vs DR Congo's best defender. Díaz's pace, skill and finishing vs Wan-Bissaka's 1v1 excellence. 90 minutes of this duel directly determines Colombia's scoring volume. FOX: Díaz +185 is the central scorer market.#2 — James Rodríguez vs DR Congo midfield: RotoWire: "Colombia's creativity runs through James Rodriguez finding pockets between the lines. If he is allowed to turn and pick passes, Colombia will create chance after chance." Can DR Congo's midfield deny him time and space?#3 — Wissa vs Muñoz/Mojica (counter-attack): RotoWire: "DR Congo's clearest route to a goal is Yoane Wissa attacking the space behind Colombia's advancing full-backs. Muñoz and Mojica push high and Wissa has the pace and finishing to punish another lapse." This is the BTS Yes and Over 2.5 thesis.#4 — Altitude (~1,566m): Estadio Akron sits significantly above sea level. Colombia, from a South American footballing culture accustomed to high altitude, have a genuine physiological advantage. DR Congo fatigue opens more space for Díaz, Cucho and Campaz from the bench in the second half.
📋 Best Bets Ranked · Colombia vs DR Congo · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ #1 — Over 2.5 Goals (CBS Eimer FD primary · +120 · Colombia scored 3 vs UZB · DRC scored in 17/19)
+120 · $10→$22 · primary pick · Colombia can reach mark alone · best value at plus money
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Colombia -190 / Draw +300 / DR Congo +600 confirmed CBS SportsLine FD · Over 2.5 +120 confirmed CBS SportsLine Eimer FD primary pick · Díaz +185 anytime confirmed FOX Sports FD · Cucho Hernández +185 anytime confirmed FOX Sports FD · Colombia 4-3-3 XI consensus: Racing Post / RotoWire / FotMob / SI · DR Congo 5-3-2 XI consensus: Racing Post / Tips.GG / RotoWire · ⚠️ Mbemba yellow card risk · ⚠️ Bongonda injury doubt · Official lineups due ~9:15 PM ET — verify before placing · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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