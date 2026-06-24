Colombia vs DR Congo Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Predictions for World Cup 2026

🇨🇩 DR Congo Confirmed XI — Key Notes & Betting Impact

⭐ Yoane Wissa (Newcastle) — ✅ confirmed starter. Scored DR Congo's first-ever WC goal vs Portugal. Racing Post: "If DR Congo are to test the Colombia defence, he is probably going to be the man to do it." ~+440 anytime FD. Targets space behind Muñoz and Mojica when Colombia advance. $10→$54. ⚠️ Chancel Mbemba (captain, 109 caps) — ✅ confirmed starting despite yellow card risk. One more booking = suspended vs Uzbekistan. Must manage challenges vs Suárez/Díaz in the box without overcommitting. His tactical discipline is DR Congo's key defensive question. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RWB, West Ham) — ✅ confirmed RWB. Tasked with containing Díaz across 90 minutes. Last Word On Sports: "It's Aaron Wan-Bissaka who has the task of trying to manage the runs on the wing of Luis Diaz." The defining 1v1 matchup of the match. 🔄 Ngal'ayel Mukau — confirmed over Sadiki. DR Congo's midfield three of Kayembe-Moutoussamy-Mukau are tasked with denying James Rodríguez time and space. If Rodríguez turns and picks passes freely, Colombia will create chance after chance (RotoWire).

DR Congo confirmed bench: Sadiki, Kalulu, Pickel, Banza, Elia, Bondoga, Epolo, Kakuta and others. Compact 5-3-2 block, absorb pressure, spring Wissa on the counter — Desabre's plan is clear and confirmed.