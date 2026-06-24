Colombia vs DR Congo Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Predictions for World Cup 2026

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✅ OFFICIAL CONFIRMED LINEUPS — TEAM SHEETS SUBMITTED TO FIFA · SOURCE: AFRICA TOP SPORTS / WORLD SOCCER TALK
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group K · Matchday 2 · Confirmed Starting XIs & Formations · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
Colombia vs DR Congo: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
Colombia UNCHANGED from Uzbekistan · James Rodríguez ✅ confirmed captain · Díaz LW confirmed · DR Congo: Mukau in midfield · Wan-Bissaka RWB vs Díaz · ⚠️ Mbemba yellow card risk
Tuesday June 23, 2026 · Kickoff 10:00 PM ET · Estadio Akron Guadalajara · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
✅ BOTH LINEUPS OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED · Sources: Africa Top Sports · World Soccer Talk · June 23 2026
🇨🇴 Colombia (4-2-3-1): Vargas; Muñoz, Sánchez, Lucumí, Mojica; Lerma, Puerta; Arias, Rodríguez (c), Díaz; Suárez · UNCHANGED from Uzbekistan · James confirmed captain
🇨🇩 DR Congo (5-3-2): Mpasi; Masuaku, Kapuadi, Tuanzebe, Mbemba (c), Wan-Bissaka; Kayembe, Moutoussamy, Mukau; Wissa, Bakambu · ⚠️ Mbemba yellow card risk
🔄 What the Confirmed Lineups Mean
Colombia's lineup is completely unchanged from the Uzbekistan win — confirming Néstor Lorenzo's trust in his XI. The major pre-match question — whether James Rodríguez would start — is answered: confirmed captain and AM. Lerma anchors the double pivot alongside Puerta (Ríos drops to bench). For DR Congo, the expected 5-3-2 is confirmed, with Ngal'ayel Mukau starting in midfield over the predicted Sadiki. Mbemba captains from CB with the yellow card warning. Wan-Bissaka starts at RWB — his 1v1 battle with Díaz defines this match.
✅ Confirmed vs Predicted — Zero Colombia Surprises · One DRC Midfield Swap
✅ Colombia — COMPLETELY UNCHANGED from Uzbekistan. Zero surprises.
Every player who started vs Uzbekistan starts tonight. Vargas in goal. Muñoz-Sánchez-Lucumí-Mojica back four. Lerma-Puerta double pivot. Arias-Rodríguez-Díaz AM trio. Suárez at ST. World Soccer Talk (official): "James Rodriguez has been included in the starting XI. After playing 72 minutes in the World Cup opener against Uzbekistan, the midfielder has had enough rest." Cucho Hernández and Campaz remain key bench impact scorers.
🔄 DR Congo — Mukau starts in midfield over predicted Sadiki. Formation unchanged.
Most previews predicted Noah Sadiki (Sunderland) alongside Kayembe and Moutoussamy. Instead Ngal'ayel Mukau gets the nod. Africa Top Sports confirmed: Kayembe, Moutoussamy, Mukau in the midfield three. DR Congo's overall system (5-3-2, compact block, Wissa-Bakambu up top, Wan-Bissaka at RWB) is exactly as expected.
⚠️ Mbemba confirmed starting despite yellow card risk — captaining from CB
Chancel Mbemba (109 caps) captains DR Congo from CB after being booked vs Portugal. One more yellow = suspended vs Uzbekistan. Sports Mole: "Mbemba risks suspension against Uzbekistan after his booking versus Portugal." As captain and most experienced CB, he must manage challenges vs Suárez and Díaz without overcommitting.
🇨🇴 Colombia Confirmed XI — 4-2-3-1 ✅ OFFICIAL
Manager: Néstor Lorenzo · Formation: 4-2-3-1 ✅ · Sources: Africa Top Sports + World Soccer Talk · UNCHANGED from Uzbekistan · James Rodríguez confirmed captain · PK: Rodríguez, Muñoz, Díaz
✅ CONFIRMED
ATTACKING END
L.J. SUÁREZ ✅⭐
ST · Sporting CP · 28 lg Gs
+185 anytime FD confirmed
ARIAS ✅
RM · Fiorentina
Set piece 2/game
RODRÍGUEZ ✅(c)
AM · MN United · 10th WC game
~+290 anytime · 31 intl Gs
DÍAZ ✅⭐
LW · Bayern · scored UZB
+185 FD · primary pick
LERMA ✅
CM · Crystal Palace
MUÑOZ ✅
RB · scored UZB (40')
C. VARGAS ✅
GK · Atlanta United
Set pieces: Rodríguez (FK/corners 2/game) · Arias (corners 2/game) · PK: Rodríguez, Muñoz, Díaz — RotoWire · Bench: Cucho +185 FD · Campaz ~+500
✅ Africa Top Sports + World Soccer Talk confirmed · UNCHANGED from Uzbekistan 3-1 win
🇨🇴 Colombia Confirmed XI — Key Player Notes
⭐ Luis Díaz · LW · Bayern Munich — FOX FD +185 · vs WAN-BISSAKA · PRIMARY SCORER ✅
✅ Confirmed LW. FOX FD +185 anytime. Scored and assisted vs Uzbekistan. 23G + 26A for Bayern in 2025-26. His battle vs Wan-Bissaka (West Ham RWB) defines the match. Racing Post: "Diaz remains Colombia's biggest creative threat." $10 at +185 → $28.50.
James Rodríguez · AM · MN United · (c) — ✅ CONFIRMED · 10TH WC GAME TONIGHT · MILESTONE
✅ Confirmed captain and starter. World Soccer Talk: "With James playing against DR Congo, he'll reach 10 World Cup games, reaching the marks of Valderrama and Rincon." One assist = Cuadrado's Colombia WC record (5 assists). FK/corner primary (2/game). Anytime ~+290. $10 → $39.
Luis J. Suárez · ST · Sporting CP — SI FD +185 · 28 LEAGUE GOALS · CONFIRMED ✅
✅ Confirmed ST. 28 league goals for Sporting CP in 2025-26. Blanked vs Uzbekistan but Colombia's most clinical finisher. Movement in the box vs Mbemba/Tuanzebe creates the scoring routes. $10 at +185 → $28.50.
Daniel Muñoz · RB · Crystal Palace — SCORED UZB (40') · ATTACKING · ~+300 ANYTIME ✅
✅ Confirmed RB. Scored Colombia's first WC goal vs Uzbekistan (40'). Attacking runs from RB alongside Arias create Colombia's right-side threat. Also a PK taker option. ~+300 anytime.
💎 Cucho Hernández (bench, FOX FD +185) · Campaz (bench, ~+500) — Impact sub scorers ✅
Cucho confirmed bench. FOX FD +185 anytime — same price as both starters. Enters ~65' at altitude. Campaz (~+500) scored Colombia's 3rd goal vs Uzbekistan in 90'+. Colombia's bench depth at altitude is the key advantage over DR Congo.
🇨🇩 DR Congo Confirmed XI — 5-3-2 ✅ OFFICIAL
Manager: Sébastien Desabre · Formation: 5-3-2 ✅ · Source: Africa Top Sports confirmed · ⚠️ Mbemba yellow card risk · Mukau confirmed over Sadiki · Wan-Bissaka RWB vs Díaz
✅ CONFIRMED
BAKAMBU ✅
ST · 21 intl Gs · 70 caps
WISSA ✅⭐
FW · Newcastle · scored POR
MOUTOUSSAMY ✅
CM · Nottm Forest
MUKAU ✅🔄
CM · over Sadiki
MBEMBA ⚠️(c)
CB · YC risk · captain
WAN-BISSAKA ✅
RWB · vs DÍAZ
MPASI ✅
GK · crucial saves vs POR
⚠️ Mbemba YC risk (1 more = banned vs Uzbekistan) · Wan-Bissaka RWB vs Díaz LW = the defining battle · Wissa pace on counter behind Colombia's advancing full-backs
✅ Source: Africa Top Sports confirmed · 5-3-2 · Mukau confirmed over Sadiki
🇨🇩 DR Congo Confirmed XI — Key Notes & Betting Impact
⭐ Yoane Wissa (Newcastle) — ✅ confirmed starter. Scored DR Congo's first-ever WC goal vs Portugal. Racing Post: "If DR Congo are to test the Colombia defence, he is probably going to be the man to do it." ~+440 anytime FD. Targets space behind Muñoz and Mojica when Colombia advance. $10→$54.
⚠️ Chancel Mbemba (captain, 109 caps) — ✅ confirmed starting despite yellow card risk. One more booking = suspended vs Uzbekistan. Must manage challenges vs Suárez/Díaz in the box without overcommitting. His tactical discipline is DR Congo's key defensive question.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RWB, West Ham) — ✅ confirmed RWB. Tasked with containing Díaz across 90 minutes. Last Word On Sports: "It's Aaron Wan-Bissaka who has the task of trying to manage the runs on the wing of Luis Diaz." The defining 1v1 matchup of the match.
🔄 Ngal'ayel Mukau — confirmed over Sadiki. DR Congo's midfield three of Kayembe-Moutoussamy-Mukau are tasked with denying James Rodríguez time and space. If Rodríguez turns and picks passes freely, Colombia will create chance after chance (RotoWire).
DR Congo confirmed bench: Sadiki, Kalulu, Pickel, Banza, Elia, Bondoga, Epolo, Kakuta and others. Compact 5-3-2 block, absorb pressure, spring Wissa on the counter — Desabre's plan is clear and confirmed.
⚽ How the Confirmed Lineups Affect Betting
📊 Post-Confirmation Betting Market Analysis
✅ Over 2.5 +120 reinforced — Colombia's full attacking XI confirmed, zero rotation
Colombia is unchanged from the XI that scored 3 vs Uzbekistan. Díaz, Rodríguez, Arias, Suárez, Muñoz all start. CBS Eimer's primary FD pick is strengthened. DR Congo's 5-3-2 compact block will be tested across 90 minutes by a full-strength Colombia. $10 at +120 → $22.
✅ Díaz +185 / Suárez +185 / Cucho +185 — all confirmed · flat pricing fully validated
All three Colombia scorer picks are confirmed at +185. Díaz at LW. Suárez at ST. Cucho on bench. No surprises to update. The three-way +185 Colombia scoring thesis is intact. $10 each → $28.50 each.
✅ Rodríguez ~+290 confirmed starter — milestone night, FK primary, direct scoring route
James Rodríguez confirmed captain and AM. 10th WC game tonight (Valderrama/Rincón record). FK primary taker — if Colombia earn a direct FK in shooting range, Rodríguez curling it in at ~+290 is the scoring path. One assist = Cuadrado's Colombia WC assists record. $10 → $39.
⚠️ Mbemba yellow card risk live — PK and in-match betting implications
Mbemba captains from CB with a yellow card already. If Suárez or Díaz draw a penalty, Rodríguez converts — enhancing his anytime ~+290 case via PK route. A second Mbemba booking would see DR Congo lose their best CB, opening the game further for Colombia's bench depth in the second half.
🇨🇩 Wissa ~+440 confirmed starter — counter-attack dart valid · use BTS Yes as the market alternative
Wissa confirmed up top alongside Bakambu. His ~+440 anytime dart is valid. Colombia kept only 1 clean sheet in their last 5 games — Wissa's pace behind the advancing Muñoz and Mojica is the legitimate counter threat. BTS Yes (check FD board) is the more efficient expression. $10 at +440 → $54.
💰 Full Odds Reference — FanDuel Sportsbook · All Confirmed
+120
⭐ Over 2.5 Goals — CBS Eimer FD primary · full attacking Colombia XI confirmed
+185
⭐ Díaz anytime (FOX FD · ✅ LW confirmed · primary pick · $10→$28.50)
+185
💎 Suárez anytime (SI FD · ✅ ST confirmed · 28 lg goals · $10→$28.50)
+185
💎 Cucho anytime (FOX FD · ✅ bench confirmed · pace at altitude · $10→$28.50)
~+290
💎 Rodríguez anytime (~+290 · ✅ confirmed · 10th WC game · FK primary · $10→$39)
~+440
🇨🇩 Wissa anytime (~+440 · ✅ starter confirmed · scored POR · counter dart · $10→$54)
-190
💎 Colombia ML · ✅ full strength XI · win = Round of 32 sealed
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group K · Colombia vs DR Congo · 10:00 PM ET · Estadio Akron
Bet Colombia vs DR Congo — All Markets
Colombia -190 · Over 2.5 +120 · Díaz +185 · Suárez +185 · Cucho +185 · Rodríguez ~+290 · Wissa ~+440
✅ Official confirmed lineups via Africa Top Sports + World Soccer Talk (June 23 2026) · Colombia 4-2-3-1: Vargas; Muñoz, Sánchez, Lucumí, Mojica; Lerma, Puerta; Arias, Rodríguez (c), Díaz; Suárez — UNCHANGED from Uzbekistan · DR Congo 5-3-2: Mpasi; Masuaku, Kapuadi, Tuanzebe, Mbemba (c), Wan-Bissaka; Kayembe, Moutoussamy, Mukau; Wissa, Bakambu · ⚠️ Mbemba yellow card risk · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Díaz +185 / Cucho +185 confirmed FOX Sports FD · Suárez +185 confirmed Sports Interaction FD · Colombia -190 confirmed CBS SportsLine FD · Over 2.5 +120 confirmed CBS Eimer FD primary · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly