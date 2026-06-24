Guardians vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 24

Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Cleveland Guardians facing the Chicago White Sox.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs White Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (41-39) vs. Chicago White Sox (41-37)

Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and CleGuardians.TV

Guardians vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-112) | CHW: (-104)

CLE: (-112) | CHW: (-104) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+142) | CHW: +1.5 (-172)

CLE: -1.5 (+142) | CHW: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Guardians vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 2-8, 4.03 ERA vs Chris Murphy (White Sox) - 2-0, 5.27 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (2-8) to the mound, while Chris Murphy (2-0) will get the nod for the White Sox. Bibee's team is 3-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bibee's team has a record of 2-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Murphy's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Guardians vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (53.1%)

Guardians vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -112 favorite despite being on the road.

Guardians vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are hosting the Guardians, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +142 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -172.

Guardians versus White Sox on June 24 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (50%) in those games.

This year Cleveland has won 20 of 39 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 38 of their 76 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Guardians are 39-37-0 against the spread in their 76 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 65 total times this season. They've finished 32-33 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Chicago has a 27-32 record (winning 45.8% of its games).

The White Sox have played in 76 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-32-1).

The White Sox have covered 57.9% of their games this season, going 44-32-0 against the spread.

Guardians Player Leaders

Brayan Rocchio leads Cleveland OPS (.738) this season. He has a .271 batting average, an on-base percentage of .346, and a slugging percentage of .392.

He is 47th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Travis Bazzana is hitting .268 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks, while slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Steven Kwan has collected 51 base hits, an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .255 this season.

Kyle Manzardo has nine home runs, 27 RBI and a batting average of .231 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is hitting .237 with 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he is 110th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Colson Montgomery has 13 doubles, 20 home runs and 28 walks while batting .219. He's slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .312.

He ranks 139th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Sam Antonacci has 10 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 17 walks while batting .287.

Chase Meidroth's .380 slugging percentage leads his team.

Guardians vs White Sox Head to Head

6/23/2026: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/22/2026: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/14/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/13/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/12/2025: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/10/2025: 6-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/9/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/8/2025: 9-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/13/2025: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/12/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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