Colombia vs DR Congo Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds For World Cup 2026

Tuesday June 23, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇨🇴
Colombia ML
-190
Three at +185
Díaz · Cucho · Suárez
Over 2.5
+120
🇨🇩
DR Congo ML
+600
📊 Why This Anytime Board Has Unique Value — Three Colombia Attackers All at +185
FOX Sports (FD confirmed): "Luis Díaz is +185 to score against DR Congo. Cucho Hernández: +185." Sports Interaction (FD confirmed): "Both Camilo Cucho, Diaz, and Suarez all lead the night in odds to score anytime at +185 each." Three Colombia attacking players — the starting LW, the starting ST, and the primary impact sub — are all identically priced at +185. Colombia scored three goals vs Uzbekistan. All three are legitimate picks at the same price, creating three distinct valid entries into the same underlying Colombia scoring thesis.
⭐ Díaz +185 (FOX/SI FD confirmed · scored UZB · 23G Bayern · primary attacker · $10→$28.50)💎 Cucho +185 (FOX/SI FD confirmed · bench impact · same price as Díaz · pace at altitude)🇨🇩 Wissa ~+440 · scored vs Portugal · counter-attack dart · BTS vehicle · $10→$54
⚽ Why Three Colombia Attackers at +185 Is This Board's Defining Story
It is unusual for a sportsbook to price three players from the same attacking team at identical +185 anytime odds — but FanDuel has done exactly that for Colombia's Díaz, Suárez and Cucho Hernández, confirmed by both FOX Sports and Sports Interaction's FD-specific coverage. Colombia scored three goals in their opener and are -190 favourites. Díaz scored and assisted vs Uzbekistan. Suárez netted 28 league goals for Sporting CP in 2025-26. Cucho enters as the pace-based impact sub who mirrors Campaz's 90th-minute goal off the bench. The flat +185 pricing means all three carry the same implied probability — but each has a distinct editorial case. Díaz is the primary. Suárez is the undervalued starter. Cucho is the bench scorer value at identical price.
📊 The Structural Case — Why Colombia Score Heavily vs DR Congo
Colombia scored 3 vs Uzbekistan and project for over 14.5 shots per FOX's prop. DR Congo are the second-most pressure-vulnerable team at this tournament (PrizePicks FIFA PMSR data) — they had only 25% possession vs Portugal. When Colombia dominate, they create multiple chances for all three +185 picks across 90 minutes.Altitude at Estadio Akron (~1,566m) opens the game in the second half as DR Congo fatigue. CBS Eimer: "I expect Colombia to press for multiple goals here, and to do what Portugal was not able to do." Colombia have scored 2+ goals in their last three internationals. Three Colombian scorers at +185 provides three ways to win the same bet.DR Congo counter-threat: Wissa (~+440) scored vs Portugal from exactly the transition counter that Colombia's aggressive full-backs leave exposed. Colombia kept only 1 clean sheet in their last 5 games. BTS Yes and Wissa anytime are the DR Congo scoring vehicles that express this.
FOX Sports: "Colombia have its sights set on winning the group and will fire away in hopes of taking all three points." A team firing aggressively for goals — at altitude — is exactly the environment where a flat +185 board creates multiple winning paths.
⭐ Primary Pick: Díaz Anytime +185
⭐ FOX + SI FD CONFIRMED +185 · SCORED + ASSISTED vs UZB · 23G 26A BAYERN · COLOMBIA'S BEST
FOX Sports (FD confirmed): "Luis Díaz is +185 to score against DR Congo." Racing Post: "Diaz remains Colombia's biggest creative threat and the winger can cause DR Congo plenty of problems after he tormented Uzbekistan at times. He got a goal and an assist in the first game and can rack up another goal for his country on Wednesday as he maintains his flying club form from the 2025-26 season for Bayern Munich." 23 goals and 26 assists for Bayern Munich in 2025-26. The second Colombian with a goal and an assist in a World Cup match.Yahoo Sports (scorer pick): "Díaz has already scored in this tournament and leads Colombia's recent scoring charts. He is the primary attacking outlet and should see sustained possession in dangerous areas throughout. The Colombia vs DR Congo best bets case for a Díaz goal is grounded in his role in the system, not just his quality." The key matchup: Díaz vs Wan-Bissaka (West Ham RWB). 90 minutes of elite LW quality against DR Congo's most attack-oriented defender will create enough. $10 at +185 returns $28.50.
Díaz at +185 is the primary pick — FOX and Sports Interaction FD confirmed. He scored vs Uzbekistan, is Colombia's most dangerous attacker by form and role, and goes up against a DR Congo right side that is the second-most pressure-vulnerable at this tournament. $10 at +185 returns $28.50.
💎 SI FD +185 · 28 LEAGUE GOALS SPORTING CP 2025-26 · CONFIRMED ST STARTER · SAME PRICE AS DÍAZ
Luis Suárez · ST · Sporting CP
SI FD confirmed +185 · confirmed starting ST · 28 league goals 2025-26 · blanked vs UZB but clinical · $10→$28.50
Anytime FD
+185
Sports Interaction (FD confirmed): "Both Camilo Cucho, Diaz, and Suarez all lead the night in odds to score anytime at +185 each." Sports Mole: "goal machine Luis Suarez netted 28 league goals for Sporting Lisbon in 2025-26." Suárez blanked in the opener but this is Colombia's striker who finished near the top of the Portuguese league's scoring charts. Against DR Congo's five-man back line, Suárez's movement, positioning for headers from Rodríguez crosses, and clinical touch in the box create genuine scoring routes at +185 — the same price as Díaz. The market effectively sees no difference between starting Colombia's LW and starting Colombia's ST. If you think Suárez converts one of his chances, this is +185 value. $10 at +185 → $28.50.
Suárez at +185 is the undervalued confirmed starter pick. Same price as Díaz. 28 Sporting CP league goals in 2025-26. He'll get multiple touches in the box against DR Congo's deep block. $10 at +185 returns $28.50.
💎 FOX + SI FD +185 · BENCH IMPACT SCORER · PACE AT ALTITUDE · CAMPAZ MODEL vs UZB · SAME +185
Cucho Hernández · FW (bench)
FOX + SI FD confirmed +185 · bench · enters ~65' · pace vs tired DRC defence at altitude · $10→$28.50
Anytime FD
+185
FOX Sports (FD confirmed): "Cucho Hernández: +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)." Cucho enters ~60-70 minutes with Colombia likely leading and DR Congo fatiguing at altitude. His pace against a tiring back five at Estadio Akron (~1,566m) creates direct scoring routes that starters can no longer match. This is the Jaminton Campaz model exactly — the bench striker who came on and scored Colombia's third goal vs Uzbekistan in the 90th minute. Cucho is Colombia's designated second-half pace weapon at identical +185 price to both starters. $10 at +185 returns $28.50.
Cucho at +185 is the bench impact scorer pick. Same price as Díaz and Suárez — exceptional value for a guaranteed second-half appearance at altitude against a fatiguing DR Congo block. $10 at +185 returns $28.50.
🇨🇩 DR Congo Value: Wissa ~+440
💎 ~+440 · SCORED vs PORTUGAL · DRC FIRST-EVER WC GOAL · PACE BEHIND FULL-BACKS · BTS VEHICLE
Yoane Wissa · FW · Newcastle United
BookmakersReview FD ~+440 · scored POR · confirmed starter · counter-attack pace · $10→$54
Anytime FD
~+440
$10→$54
BookmakersReview (FD proxied): "Yoane Wissa at +440 gives you a cheap swing on a Congolese counterattack. You're not betting Congo to win. You're betting that one transition lands. Different bet, better price." Racing Post: "Wissa, who had an injury-disrupted first season at Newcastle, looked fit, strong and sharp against Portugal — the former Brentford man scored and had two shots overall. If DR Congo are to test the Colombia defence, he is probably going to be the man to do it." PrizePicks notes that a Wissa goal would make him just the second African player to score in each of his first two World Cup appearances, joining Mohamed Salah. Colombia kept only 1 clean sheet in their last 5 games. $10 at +440 → $54.
Wissa at ~+440 is the DR Congo counter-attack dart. BTS Yes is the more efficient market to express the same thesis — but if you want the individual scorer prop, Wissa is the correct pick. $10 at +440 returns $54.
🎯 SI FD ~+500 · BAKAMBU · 21 INTL GOALS · VETERAN STRIKER · $5 DART ONLY
Sports Interaction (FD confirmed): "Bakambu, along with the team's sole goalscorer Wissa, are the most likely to bag a goal for their nation at +500 odds each." Bakambu (70 caps, 21 international goals) is DR Congo's most experienced forward and partners Wissa up top. Bet365 noted he hadn't scored since February heading into the tournament — the caveat. But as a confirmed starter with a live counter-attack role, he's a $5 dart. $5 at +500 returns $30.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel Sportsbook
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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