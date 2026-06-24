Colombia vs DR Congo Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds For World Cup 2026

📊 The Structural Case — Why Colombia Score Heavily vs DR Congo

Colombia scored 3 vs Uzbekistan and project for over 14.5 shots per FOX's prop. DR Congo are the second-most pressure-vulnerable team at this tournament (PrizePicks FIFA PMSR data) — they had only 25% possession vs Portugal. When Colombia dominate, they create multiple chances for all three +185 picks across 90 minutes. Altitude at Estadio Akron (~1,566m) opens the game in the second half as DR Congo fatigue. CBS Eimer: "I expect Colombia to press for multiple goals here, and to do what Portugal was not able to do." Colombia have scored 2+ goals in their last three internationals. Three Colombian scorers at +185 provides three ways to win the same bet. DR Congo counter-threat: Wissa (~+440) scored vs Portugal from exactly the transition counter that Colombia's aggressive full-backs leave exposed. Colombia kept only 1 clean sheet in their last 5 games. BTS Yes and Wissa anytime are the DR Congo scoring vehicles that express this.

FOX Sports: "Colombia have its sights set on winning the group and will fire away in hopes of taking all three points." A team firing aggressively for goals — at altitude — is exactly the environment where a flat +185 board creates multiple winning paths.