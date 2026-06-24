MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 24
Will Shohei Ohtani or Byron Buxton go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 24, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at Minnesota Twins
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +215 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 72 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 69 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 79 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)
- Josh Bell (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Ryan Ward (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Tristan Gray (Twins): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Ryan Kreidler (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 75 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Alex Call (Dodgers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
Boston Red Sox at Colorado Rockies
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 75 games (has homered in 24% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 75 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 75 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 75 games (has homered in 24% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Connor Wong (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Willi Castro (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Willi Castro (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Braxton Fulford (Rockies): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)
- Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Connor Wong (Red Sox): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Edouard Julien (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 66 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
Chicago Cubs at New York Mets
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 79 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 74 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Eric Wagaman (Mets): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Carson Benge (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Pedro Ramirez (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)
- A.J. Ewing (Mets): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 76 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Nelson Velazquez (Cardinals): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Blaze Jordan (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Gino Groover (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 76 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 43 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)
- Sal Stewart (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 73 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Dane Myers (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Noelvi Marte (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Cooper Pratt (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- David Hamilton (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Blake Dunn (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres
- Matt Olson (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 78 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 77 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Jorge Mateo (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Ha-Seong Kim (Braves): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- Miguel Andujar (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Jase Bowen (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Samad Taylor (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
Athletics at San Francisco Giants
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 78 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 71 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 70 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Henry Bolte (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)
- Eric Haase (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Victor Bericoto (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Joey Meneses (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Jonah Cox (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 72 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels
- Pete Alonso (Orioles): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 81 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 80 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 78 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Jose Siri (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Colton Cowser (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Angels): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Christian Moore (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 80 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Leody Taveras (Orioles): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games)
Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 80 games (has homered in 27.5% of games)
- Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 76 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 75 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Brice Matthews (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Luis Urias (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)
- Joey Loperfido (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
Texas Rangers at Miami Marlins
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Griffin Conine (Marlins): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Owen Caissie (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Brian Navarreto (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Elias Diaz (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Leo Jimenez (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 46 games
Chicago Cubs at New York Mets
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 79 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Eric Wagaman (Mets): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 74 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Carson Benge (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Pedro Ramirez (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)
- A.J. Ewing (Mets): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)