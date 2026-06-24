Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 24

Will Shohei Ohtani or Byron Buxton go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 24, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Minnesota Twins

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +215 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 72 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+215 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 72 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 69 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 69 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 79 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 79 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Ryan Ward (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Tristan Gray (Twins): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Ryan Kreidler (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Victor Caratini (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 75 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 75 games (has homered in 16% of games) Alex Call (Dodgers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 75 games (has homered in 24% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 75 games (has homered in 24% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 75 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 75 games (has homered in 20% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 75 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 75 games (has homered in 20% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 75 games (has homered in 24% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 75 games (has homered in 24% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Braxton Fulford (Rockies): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Edouard Julien (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 66 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 66 games (has homered in 3% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets

Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 79 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 79 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 74 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 74 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Eric Wagaman (Mets): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Pedro Ramirez (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 76 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 76 games (has homered in 23.7% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Nelson Velazquez (Cardinals): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Blaze Jordan (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Gino Groover (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 76 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds

Jake Bauers (Brewers): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 43 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 43 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 73 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 73 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Dane Myers (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Cooper Pratt (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games David Hamilton (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Blake Dunn (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres

Matt Olson (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 78 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 78 games (has homered in 24.4% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 77 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 77 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Jorge Mateo (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Ha-Seong Kim (Braves): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Miguel Andujar (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jase Bowen (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Freddy Fermin (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Samad Taylor (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

Athletics at San Francisco Giants

Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 78 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 78 games (has homered in 21.8% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 71 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 71 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 70 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 70 games (has homered in 20% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Eric Haase (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Victor Bericoto (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Joey Meneses (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Jonah Cox (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 72 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 72 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels

Pete Alonso (Orioles): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 81 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 81 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 80 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 80 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 78 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 78 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jose Siri (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games) Christian Moore (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Taylor Ward (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 80 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 80 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Leody Taveras (Orioles): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games)

Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 80 games (has homered in 27.5% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 80 games (has homered in 27.5% of games) Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 76 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 76 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games) Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 75 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 75 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Brice Matthews (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Luis Urias (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games) Joey Loperfido (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

Texas Rangers at Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Griffin Conine (Marlins): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Owen Caissie (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Brian Navarreto (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Elias Diaz (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Leo Jimenez (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 29 games Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 46 games

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets