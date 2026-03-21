NHL
Rangers vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22
In NHL action on Sunday, the New York Rangers face the Winnipeg Jets.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rangers vs Jets Game Info
- New York Rangers (28-33-8) vs. Winnipeg Jets (28-29-12)
- Date: Sunday, March 22, 2026
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Jets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-130)
|Jets (+108)
|6.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Rangers win (58%)
Rangers vs Jets Puck Line
- The Jets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Rangers. The Jets are -235 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +184.
Rangers vs Jets Over/Under
- The Rangers-Jets game on March 22 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.
Rangers vs Jets Moneyline
- New York is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a +108 underdog on the road.