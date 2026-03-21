Rangers vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

In NHL action on Sunday, the New York Rangers face the Winnipeg Jets.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Jets Game Info

New York Rangers (28-33-8) vs. Winnipeg Jets (28-29-12)

Date: Sunday, March 22, 2026

Sunday, March 22, 2026 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-130) Jets (+108) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (58%)

Rangers vs Jets Puck Line

The Jets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Rangers. The Jets are -235 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +184.

Rangers vs Jets Over/Under

The Rangers-Jets game on March 22 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.

Rangers vs Jets Moneyline

New York is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a +108 underdog on the road.

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