Rangers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 30

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Texas Rangers facing the Cleveland Guardians.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rangers vs Guardians Game Info

Texas Rangers (43-42) vs. Cleveland Guardians (44-41)

Date: Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Tuesday, June 30, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and RSN

Rangers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-126) | CLE: (+108)

TEX: (-126) | CLE: (+108) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+128) | CLE: +1.5 (-154)

TEX: -1.5 (+128) | CLE: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Rangers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 6-5, 3.55 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 2-8, 3.78 ERA

The probable starters are Jacob deGrom (6-5) for the Rangers and Tanner Bibee (2-8) for the Guardians. deGrom and his team have a record of 9-7-0 against the spread when he starts. deGrom's team is 7-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Guardians have gone 3-13-0 ATS in Bibee's 16 starts that had a set spread. The Guardians have a 2-4 record in Bibee's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (58.9%)

Rangers vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -126 favorite despite being on the road.

Rangers vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are +1.5 on the spread (-154 to cover), and Texas is +128 to cover the runline.

Rangers vs Guardians Over/Under

The Rangers-Guardians contest on June 30 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

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Rangers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 20, or 50%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Texas has a record of 9-14 when favored by -126 or more this year.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 39 of 84 chances this season.

In 84 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 42-42-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline 37 total times this season. They've finished 20-17 in those games.

Cleveland has a record of 15-12 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (55.6%).

The Guardians have played in 81 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-41-0).

The Guardians have gone 41-40-0 ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung leads Texas with an OBP of .355, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .437. He's batting .294 on the season.

He is 15th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Jung will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .227 with three doubles and a walk.

Jake Burger is hitting .257 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He ranks 73rd in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging in MLB.

Brandon Nimmo has 83 hits this season and has a slash line of .262/.333/.420.

Ezequiel Duran has six home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .267 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Brayan Rocchio has a team-high OBP (.343) and slugging percentage (.386). He's batting .271.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 45th, his on-base percentage is 58th, and he is 112th in slugging.

Rocchio brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Chase DeLauter has 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 walks while hitting .269. He's slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 46th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Travis Bazzana is batting .250 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 27 walks.

Steven Kwan is hitting .211 with nine doubles, a home run and 40 walks.

Rangers vs Guardians Head to Head

6/29/2026: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/7/2026: 10-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/6/2026: 6-0 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-0 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/5/2026: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/28/2025: 9-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/27/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/26/2025: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/24/2025: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/23/2025: 10-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/22/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

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