NHL
Rangers vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 18
The New York Rangers versus the Calgary Flames is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rangers vs Flames Game Info
- New York Rangers (33-29-6) vs. Calgary Flames (30-25-11)
- Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-210)
|Flames (+172)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (65%)
Rangers vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Rangers. The Flames are -150 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +122.
Rangers vs Flames Over/Under
- The Rangers-Flames matchup on March 18 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.
Rangers vs Flames Moneyline
- Calgary is the underdog, +172 on the moneyline, while New York is a -210 favorite at home.