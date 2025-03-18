Rangers vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 18

The New York Rangers versus the Calgary Flames is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Rangers vs Flames Game Info

New York Rangers (33-29-6) vs. Calgary Flames (30-25-11)

Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Tuesday, March 18, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-210) Flames (+172) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (65%)

Rangers vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Rangers. The Flames are -150 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +122.

Rangers vs Flames Over/Under

The Rangers-Flames matchup on March 18 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.

Rangers vs Flames Moneyline

Calgary is the underdog, +172 on the moneyline, while New York is a -210 favorite at home.

