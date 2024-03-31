Rangers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

MLB action on Sunday includes the Texas Rangers taking on the Chicago Cubs.

Rangers vs Cubs Game Info

Texas Rangers (2-0) vs. Chicago Cubs (0-2)

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024

Sunday, March 31, 2024 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: BSSW

Rangers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-142) | CHC: (+120)

TEX: (-142) | CHC: (+120) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+136) | CHC: +1.5 (-164)

TEX: -1.5 (+136) | CHC: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Rangers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray (Rangers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jordan Wicks (Cubs) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Rangers will call on Jon Gray versus the Cubs and Jordan Wicks. Gray and his team were 13-16-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Gray and his team won 54.5% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 12-10. Last season Wicks and his team went 4-3-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Wicks never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Rangers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (60.6%)

Rangers vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Rangers, Chicago is the underdog at +120, and Texas is -142 playing at home.

Rangers vs Cubs Spread

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Cubs. The Rangers are +136 to cover the spread, while the Cubs are -164.

Rangers vs Cubs Over/Under

Rangers versus Cubs on March 31 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.

Rangers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Rangers were chosen as favorites in 110 games last year and walked away with the win 68 times (61.8%) in those games.

Last year, Texas won 43 of 70 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents hit the over in 93 of their 177 games with a total last season.

The Cubs put together a 27-37 record in games last season when they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.2% of those games).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer last year, Chicago went 14-13 (51.9%).

The Cubs combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 73 times last season for a 73-74-5 record against the over/under.

Rangers Player Leaders

Last season, Marcus Semien finished with a slugging percentage of .478, fueled by 73 extra-base hits.

Corey Seager had 156 hits and an OBP of .390.

Last season, Adolis Garcia finished with 39 home runs, 107 RBI and a batting average of .245 last season.

Jonah Heim slashed .258/.317/.438 and finished with an OPS of .755.

Cubs Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger had 153 hits and a batting average of .307 a season ago.

Nico Hoerner slugged .383 while batting .283.

Ian Happ had a .360 on-base percentage while batting .248 last season.

Seiya Suzuki hit .285 with 31 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 59 walks.

Rangers vs Cubs Head to Head

3/30/2024: 11-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/28/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/9/2023: 8-2 TEX (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-2 TEX (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/8/2023: 10-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/7/2023: 2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

