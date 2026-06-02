Rangers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 2

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Texas Rangers taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Rangers vs Cardinals Game Info

Texas Rangers (29-31) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (31-27)

Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Tuesday, June 2, 2026 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and RSN

Rangers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-110) | STL: (-106)

TEX: (-110) | STL: (-106) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+162) | STL: +1.5 (-196)

TEX: -1.5 (+162) | STL: +1.5 (-196) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rangers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 5-6, 3.93 ERA vs Dustin May (Cardinals) - 3-6, 4.57 ERA

The Rangers will give the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (5-6, 3.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Dustin May (3-6, 4.57 ERA). Eovaldi and his team have a record of 5-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Eovaldi's team has been victorious in 40% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-3. The Cardinals have a 6-5-0 record against the spread in May's starts. The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of May's starts this season, and they went 3-6 in those games.

Rangers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (51.1%)

Rangers vs Cardinals Moneyline

Texas is the favorite, -110 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -106 underdog despite being at home.

Rangers vs Cardinals Spread

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Cardinals. The Rangers are +162 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -196.

Rangers vs Cardinals Over/Under

The Rangers-Cardinals contest on June 2 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

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Rangers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 15, or 51.7%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Texas has won 15 of 29 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 24 of their 60 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rangers are 31-29-0 against the spread in their 60 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cardinals have a 25-22 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 53.2% of those games).

St. Louis has a record of 25-22 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (53.2%).

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 57 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 23 of those games (23-30-4).

The Cardinals have covered 59.6% of their games this season, going 34-23-0 ATS.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung leads Texas with 65 hits and an OBP of .365, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .486. He's batting .310.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks seventh in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 31st in slugging.

Jake Burger has 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 15 walks. He's batting .242 and slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .292.

He ranks 95th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Brandon Nimmo has 58 hits this season and has a slash line of .258/.339/.413.

Ezequiel Duran has been key for Texas with 50 hits, an OBP of .350 plus a slugging percentage of .473.

Duran enters this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .450 with a double, a triple, a walk and six RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has racked up a slugging percentage of .541 and has 62 hits, both team-best numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .284 and with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualified players in MLB, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Alec Burleson paces his team with a .434 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .281 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 61st in slugging.

Ivan Herrera has accumulated a team-high .385 on-base percentage.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .245 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 29 walks.

Rangers vs Cardinals Head to Head

6/1/2026: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/1/2025: 8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/31/2025: 2-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/30/2025: 11-1 TEX (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-1 TEX (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/31/2024: 10-1 STL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-1 STL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/29/2024: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/7/2023: 1-0 STL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 STL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/6/2023: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/5/2023: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

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