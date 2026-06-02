Cubs vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 2

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs face the Athletics.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Cubs vs Athletics Game Info

Chicago Cubs (32-28) vs. Athletics (28-31)

Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Tuesday, June 2, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and NBCS-CA

Cubs vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-120) | OAK: (+102)

CHC: (-120) | OAK: (+102) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+164) | OAK: +1.5 (-200)

CHC: -1.5 (+164) | OAK: +1.5 (-200) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Cubs vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 2-4, 5.37 ERA vs Gage Jump (Athletics) - 0-1, 7.20 ERA

The probable starters are Jameson Taillon (2-4) for the Cubs and Gage Jump (0-1) for the Athletics. Taillon's team is 3-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Taillon's team has a record of 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Jump has started only one game with a set spread, which the Athletics failed to cover. The Athletics have always been the moneyline underdog when Jump starts this season.

Cubs vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (58.8%)

Cubs vs Athletics Moneyline

The Cubs vs Athletics moneyline has the Cubs as a -120 favorite, while the Athletics are a +102 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Athletics Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Cubs are +164 to cover, while the Athletics are -200 to cover.

Cubs vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Cubs-Athletics game on June 2, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

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Cubs vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 21, or 55.3%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win 18 times in 33 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 33 of their 59 games with a total this season.

The Cubs have posted a record of 24-35-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics are 20-19 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 51.3% of those games).

The Athletics have gone 17-14 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (54.8%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 29 times this season for a 29-29-1 record against the over/under.

The Athletics are 28-31-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has 13 doubles, four home runs and 27 walks while hitting .252. He has an on-base percentage of .335 and a slugging percentage of .357.

Among qualifying batters, he is 77th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 123rd in slugging.

Hoerner hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two walks and two RBIs.

Ian Happ leads Chicago in total hits (49) this season while batting .230 with 24 extra-base hits. He's slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Among all qualifying players, he is 116th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Michael Busch has 52 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .370.

Busch heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with four walks and five RBIs.

Alex Bregman leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.364) thanks to 14 extra-base hits.

Bregman has safely hit in 11 straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .310 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has an on-base percentage of .439, a team-high for the Athletics. He's batting .288 and slugging .500.

He is 27th in batting average, first in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Kurtz takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Shea Langeliers' 63 hits and .544 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .293 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 19th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .226 with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 27 walks.

Carlos Cortes is hitting .328 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 19 walks.

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