Brewers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 2

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Francisco Giants.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Giants Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (36-21) vs. San Francisco Giants (23-37)

Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Tuesday, June 2, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and NBCS-BA

Brewers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-270) | SF: (+220)

MIL: (-270) | SF: (+220) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-113) | SF: +1.5 (-106)

MIL: -1.5 (-113) | SF: +1.5 (-106) Total: 7 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Brewers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison (Brewers) - 6-1, 1.57 ERA vs Trevor McDonald (Giants) - 2-2, 4.34 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Kyle Harrison (6-1, 1.57 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Trevor McDonald (2-2, 4.34 ERA). Harrison's team is 8-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Harrison's team has a record of 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Giants have a 4-1-0 record against the spread in McDonald's starts. The Giants have been the moneyline underdog in five of McDonald's starts this season, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Brewers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (54.9%)

Brewers vs Giants Moneyline

The Brewers vs Giants moneyline has Milwaukee as a -270 favorite, while San Francisco is a +220 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the run line against the Brewers. The Giants are -106 to cover, and the Brewers are -113.

Brewers vs Giants Over/Under

Brewers versus Giants on June 2 has an over/under of 7 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (66.7%) in those contests.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Milwaukee this season, with a -270 moneyline set for this game.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 25 of their 57 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 57 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 34-23-0 against the spread.

The Giants have won 13 of the 39 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

San Francisco has played as a moneyline underdog of +220 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

The Giants have played in 60 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-26-4).

The Giants have covered 40% of their games this season, going 24-36-0 against the spread.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in OBP (.401) this season, fueled by 53 hits. He has a .270 batting average and a slugging percentage of .459.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 49th in slugging.

William Contreras has hit four homers this season while driving in 36 runs. He's batting .289 this season and slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.

Contreras enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two doubles and five RBIs.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee with 49 hits. He is batting .277 this season and 19 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Sal Frelick has three home runs, 19 RBI and a batting average of .219 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has an on-base percentage of .365 and a slugging percentage of .421. Both lead the Giants. He's batting .321.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him second, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 78th in slugging.

Casey Schmitt has racked up 58 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .289 while slugging .537 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is currently 23rd in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .303 with 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks.

Rafael Devers is batting .251 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Brewers vs Giants Head to Head

6/1/2026: 16-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

16-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/23/2025: 7-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/22/2025: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/24/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/23/2025: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/22/2025: 11-3 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-3 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/21/2025: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/12/2024: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/11/2024: 13-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

13-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/10/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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