Brewers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 2
Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.
In MLB action on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Francisco Giants.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brewers vs Giants Game Info
- Milwaukee Brewers (36-21) vs. San Francisco Giants (23-37)
- Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: Brewers.TV and NBCS-BA
Brewers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIL: (-270) | SF: (+220)
- Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-113) | SF: +1.5 (-106)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Brewers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison (Brewers) - 6-1, 1.57 ERA vs Trevor McDonald (Giants) - 2-2, 4.34 ERA
The Brewers will give the nod to Kyle Harrison (6-1, 1.57 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Trevor McDonald (2-2, 4.34 ERA). Harrison's team is 8-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Harrison's team has a record of 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Giants have a 4-1-0 record against the spread in McDonald's starts. The Giants have been the moneyline underdog in five of McDonald's starts this season, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.
Brewers vs Giants Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Brewers win (54.9%)
Brewers vs Giants Moneyline
- The Brewers vs Giants moneyline has Milwaukee as a -270 favorite, while San Francisco is a +220 underdog on the road.
Brewers vs Giants Spread
- The Giants are +1.5 on the run line against the Brewers. The Giants are -106 to cover, and the Brewers are -113.
Brewers vs Giants Over/Under
- Brewers versus Giants on June 2 has an over/under of 7 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.
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Brewers vs Giants Betting Trends
- The Brewers have been favorites in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (66.7%) in those contests.
- These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Milwaukee this season, with a -270 moneyline set for this game.
- The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 25 of their 57 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- In 57 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 34-23-0 against the spread.
- The Giants have won 13 of the 39 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).
- San Francisco has played as a moneyline underdog of +220 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.
- The Giants have played in 60 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-26-4).
- The Giants have covered 40% of their games this season, going 24-36-0 against the spread.
Brewers Player Leaders
- Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in OBP (.401) this season, fueled by 53 hits. He has a .270 batting average and a slugging percentage of .459.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 49th in slugging.
- William Contreras has hit four homers this season while driving in 36 runs. He's batting .289 this season and slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .352.
- Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.
- Contreras enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two doubles and five RBIs.
- Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee with 49 hits. He is batting .277 this season and 19 of his hits have gone for extra bases.
- Sal Frelick has three home runs, 19 RBI and a batting average of .219 this season.
Giants Player Leaders
- Luis Arraez has an on-base percentage of .365 and a slugging percentage of .421. Both lead the Giants. He's batting .321.
- Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him second, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 78th in slugging.
- Casey Schmitt has racked up 58 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .289 while slugging .537 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- He is currently 23rd in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Jung Hoo Lee is batting .303 with 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Rafael Devers is batting .251 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks.
Brewers vs Giants Head to Head
- 6/1/2026: 16-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 8/23/2025: 7-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/22/2025: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 4/24/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 4/23/2025: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/22/2025: 11-3 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/21/2025: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 9/12/2024: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 9/11/2024: 13-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 9/10/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
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