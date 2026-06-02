MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 2
Will Pete Alonso or Willson Contreras hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 2, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox
- Pete Alonso (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 60 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 55 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 53 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 59 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)
- Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Leody Taveras (Orioles): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Red Sox): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
New York Mets at Seattle Mariners
- Juan Soto (Mets): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 43 games (has homered in 27.9% of games)
- Patrick Wisdom (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Jared Young (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Carson Benge (Mets): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- A.J. Ewing (Mets): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Colt Emerson (Mariners): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)
- Jhonny Pereda (Mariners): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games
San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 56 games (has homered in 33.9% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 57 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games
- Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 51 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 59 games (has homered in 25.4% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Randal Grichuk (White Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Josh Bell (Twins): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Tristan Gray (Twins): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Derek Hill (White Sox): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Edgar Quero (White Sox): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Luisangel Acuna (White Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Twins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 56 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)
- Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 52 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Eric Haase (Giants): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 47 games
- Jonah Cox (Giants): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- David Hamilton (Brewers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)
Toronto Blue Jays at Atlanta Braves
- Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Matt Olson (Braves): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 60 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)
- Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Dominic Smith (Braves): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Jorge Mateo (Braves): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games
- Brandon Valenzuela (Blue Jays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Sandy León (Braves): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Curtis Mead (Nationals): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Dylan Crews (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Liam Hicks (Marlins): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Owen Caissie (Marlins): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Daylen Lile (Nationals): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Drew Millas (Nationals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 53 games
Kansas City Royals at Cincinnati Reds
- Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Sal Stewart (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)
- Carter Jensen (Royals): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Dane Myers (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Starling Marte (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Isaac Collins (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Lane Thomas (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Blake Dunn (Reds): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Edwin Arroyo (Reds): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Tyler Tolbert (Royals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +245 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 59 games (has homered in 27.1% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Guardians): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
Texas Rangers at St. Louis Cardinals
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 57 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Bryan Torres (Cardinals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games
- Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): +7500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: HR in 0 games
Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Angels
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 55 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Wade Meckler (Angels): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Angels): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Willi Castro (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)
- Sterlin Thompson (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Edouard Julien (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Adam Frazier (Angels): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 60 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games
- Ryan Ward (Dodgers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Jose Fernandez (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
Athletics at Chicago Cubs
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 53 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 56 games (has homered in 23.2% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Henry Bolte (Athletics): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Kevin Alcantara (Cubs): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 57 games (has homered in 22.8% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 57 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Victor Mesa Jr. (Rays): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Matt Vierling (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Hao-Yu Lee (Tigers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Richie Palacios (Rays): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 41 games
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 56 games
Pittsburgh Pirates at Houston Astros
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 60 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 54 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 60 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Taylor Trammell (Astros): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Braden Shewmake (Astros): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Endy Rodriguez (Pirates): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Jared Triolo (Pirates): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games
- Christian Vázquez (Astros): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)