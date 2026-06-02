Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 2

Will Pete Alonso or Willson Contreras hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 2, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Pete Alonso (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 60 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 60 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 55 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 55 games (has homered in 20% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 53 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 53 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 59 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 59 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Leody Taveras (Orioles): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Red Sox): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

New York Mets at Seattle Mariners

Juan Soto (Mets): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 43 games (has homered in 27.9% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 43 games (has homered in 27.9% of games) Patrick Wisdom (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+440 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 18% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Jhonny Pereda (Mariners): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games

San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 56 games (has homered in 33.9% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 56 games (has homered in 33.9% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 57 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 57 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Nick Castellanos (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton (Twins): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 51 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 51 games (has homered in 29.4% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 59 games (has homered in 25.4% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 59 games (has homered in 25.4% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Randal Grichuk (White Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Tristan Gray (Twins): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Derek Hill (White Sox): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Edgar Quero (White Sox): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Luisangel Acuna (White Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 37 games Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Victor Caratini (Twins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 56 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 56 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 52 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 52 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Eric Haase (Giants): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 47 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 47 games Jonah Cox (Giants): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games David Hamilton (Brewers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 60 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 60 games (has homered in 26.7% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Dominic Smith (Braves): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Jorge Mateo (Braves): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Brandon Valenzuela (Blue Jays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Sandy León (Braves): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals

Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Curtis Mead (Nationals): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games) Owen Caissie (Marlins): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Drew Millas (Nationals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 53 games

Kansas City Royals at Cincinnati Reds

Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Dane Myers (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Starling Marte (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Isaac Collins (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) Lane Thomas (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Blake Dunn (Reds): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Edwin Arroyo (Reds): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+710 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Tyler Tolbert (Royals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +245 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 59 games (has homered in 27.1% of games)

+245 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 59 games (has homered in 27.1% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Patrick Bailey (Guardians): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

Texas Rangers at St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 57 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 57 games (has homered in 26.3% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Bryan Torres (Cardinals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 35 games Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): +7500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: HR in 0 games

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Angels

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 55 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 55 games (has homered in 21.8% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Wade Meckler (Angels): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Sterlin Thompson (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Troy Johnston (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Edouard Julien (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Adam Frazier (Angels): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 60 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 60 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Ryan Ward (Dodgers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Jose Fernandez (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

Athletics at Chicago Cubs

Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 53 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 53 games (has homered in 22.6% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 56 games (has homered in 23.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 56 games (has homered in 23.2% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Kevin Alcantara (Cubs): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero (Rays): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 57 games (has homered in 22.8% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 57 games (has homered in 22.8% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 57 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 57 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Victor Mesa Jr. (Rays): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Matt Vierling (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Hao-Yu Lee (Tigers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Richie Palacios (Rays): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 41 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 41 games Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 56 games

Pittsburgh Pirates at Houston Astros