Astros vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 2
Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.
The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Astros vs Pirates Game Info
- Houston Astros (27-34) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (32-28)
- Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: SCHN and SportsNet PT
Astros vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: HOU: (-112) | PIT: (-104)
- Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-184) | PIT: -1.5 (+152)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Astros vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows (Astros) - 3-6, 5.40 ERA vs Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 1-6, 4.85 ERA
The Astros will give the ball to Mike Burrows (3-6, 5.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Bubba Chandler (1-6, 4.85 ERA). Burrows and his team are 3-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Burrows and his team have lost each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Pirates have a 4-7-0 record against the spread in Chandler's starts. The Pirates were the underdog on the moneyline for six Chandler starts this season -- they lost all of the games.
Astros vs Pirates Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Pirates win (50%)
Astros vs Pirates Moneyline
- Houston is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -104 underdog on the road.
Astros vs Pirates Spread
- The Pirates are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Astros. The Pirates are +152 to cover, while the Astros are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Astros vs Pirates Over/Under
- The over/under for Astros-Pirates on June 2 is 9. The over is -105, and the under is -115.
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Astros vs Pirates Betting Trends
- The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (33.3%) in those games.
- This season Houston has come away with a win five times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.
- The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 33 of their 61 opportunities.
- The Astros have an against the spread record of 28-33-0 in 61 games with a line this season.
- The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline 22 total times this season. They've finished 9-13 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Pittsburgh has an 8-13 record (winning just 38.1% of its games).
- In the 59 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-25-2).
- The Pirates have a 29-30-0 record against the spread this season.
Astros Player Leaders
- Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.416), slugging percentage (.634) and total hits (65) this season. He has a .301 batting average.
- Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 14th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Christian Walker has 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 21 walks. He's batting .249 and slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .324.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 83rd, his on-base percentage 92nd, and his slugging percentage 21st.
- Isaac Paredes has 47 hits this season and has a slash line of .237/.329/.379.
- Paredes has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.
- Cam Smith is batting .218 with a .307 OBP and 21 RBI for Houston this season.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Bryan Reynolds has put up an on-base percentage of .403, a team-best for the Pirates. He's batting .276 and slugging .438.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 42nd in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.
- Brandon Lowe's 54 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .260 while slugging .529 with an on-base percentage of .346.
- His batting average is 65th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 17th in slugging.
- Oneil Cruz has put up a team-high .464 slugging percentage.
- Spencer Horwitz is batting .289 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks.
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