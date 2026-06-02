Astros vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 2

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Pirates Game Info

Houston Astros (27-34) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (32-28)

Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Tuesday, June 2, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and SportsNet PT

Astros vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-112) | PIT: (-104)

HOU: (-112) | PIT: (-104) Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-184) | PIT: -1.5 (+152)

HOU: +1.5 (-184) | PIT: -1.5 (+152) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Astros vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows (Astros) - 3-6, 5.40 ERA vs Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 1-6, 4.85 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Mike Burrows (3-6, 5.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Bubba Chandler (1-6, 4.85 ERA). Burrows and his team are 3-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Burrows and his team have lost each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Pirates have a 4-7-0 record against the spread in Chandler's starts. The Pirates were the underdog on the moneyline for six Chandler starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Astros vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (50%)

Astros vs Pirates Moneyline

Houston is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -104 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Astros. The Pirates are +152 to cover, while the Astros are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Astros vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for Astros-Pirates on June 2 is 9. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

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Astros vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (33.3%) in those games.

This season Houston has come away with a win five times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 33 of their 61 opportunities.

The Astros have an against the spread record of 28-33-0 in 61 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline 22 total times this season. They've finished 9-13 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Pittsburgh has an 8-13 record (winning just 38.1% of its games).

In the 59 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-25-2).

The Pirates have a 29-30-0 record against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.416), slugging percentage (.634) and total hits (65) this season. He has a .301 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 14th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Christian Walker has 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 21 walks. He's batting .249 and slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 83rd, his on-base percentage 92nd, and his slugging percentage 21st.

Isaac Paredes has 47 hits this season and has a slash line of .237/.329/.379.

Paredes has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Cam Smith is batting .218 with a .307 OBP and 21 RBI for Houston this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has put up an on-base percentage of .403, a team-best for the Pirates. He's batting .276 and slugging .438.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 42nd in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe's 54 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .260 while slugging .529 with an on-base percentage of .346.

His batting average is 65th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Oneil Cruz has put up a team-high .464 slugging percentage.

Spencer Horwitz is batting .289 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks.

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