FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Rangers vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Rangers vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

The NHL's Saturday slate includes the New York Rangers facing the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Rangers vs Canucks Game Info

  • New York Rangers (33-31-6) vs. Vancouver Canucks (32-25-12)
  • Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Rangers vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-150)Canucks (+125)5.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (51.4%)

Rangers vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-210 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +168.

Rangers vs Canucks Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Rangers-Canucks on March 22, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Rangers vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Canucks-Rangers, Vancouver is the underdog at +125, and New York is -150 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup