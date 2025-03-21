NHL
Rangers vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22
The NHL's Saturday slate includes the New York Rangers facing the Vancouver Canucks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Rangers vs Canucks Game Info
- New York Rangers (33-31-6) vs. Vancouver Canucks (32-25-12)
- Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: NHL Network
Rangers vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-150)
|Canucks (+125)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (51.4%)
Rangers vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-210 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +168.
Rangers vs Canucks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Rangers-Canucks on March 22, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.
Rangers vs Canucks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Canucks-Rangers, Vancouver is the underdog at +125, and New York is -150 playing at home.