Rangers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 26

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Texas Rangers in MLB action on Friday.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Blue Jays vs Rangers Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (39-42) vs. Texas Rangers (39-42)

Date: Friday, June 26, 2026

Friday, June 26, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SN1 and CW33

Blue Jays vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-108) | TEX: (-108)

TOR: (-108) | TEX: (-108) Spread: TOR: +1.5 (-188) | TEX: -1.5 (+155)

TOR: +1.5 (-188) | TEX: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Blue Jays vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin (Blue Jays) - 2-3, 4.73 ERA vs Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 7-7, 4.24 ERA

The probable pitchers are Patrick Corbin (2-3) for the Blue Jays and Nathan Eovaldi (7-7) for the Rangers. When Corbin starts, his team is 9-5-0 against the spread this season. Corbin's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Eovaldi starts, the Rangers have gone 7-8-0 against the spread. The Rangers have a 4-3 record in Eovaldi's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (57.9%)

Blue Jays vs Rangers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Blue Jays vs. Rangers reveal Toronto as the favorite (-108) and Texas as the underdog (-108) on the road.

Blue Jays vs Rangers Spread

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Rangers on June 26, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (56.8%) in those games.

This season Toronto has been victorious 25 times in 44 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 42 of their 80 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays are 39-41-0 against the spread in their 80 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline 37 total times this season. They've finished 16-21 in those games.

Texas has a record of 16-21 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer (43.2%).

The Rangers have played in 80 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-39-5).

The Rangers have put together a 39-41-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.8% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .356 this season while batting .273 with 35 walks and 44 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .358.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 130th in slugging.

Ernie Clement has an OPS of .753, fueled by an OBP of .315 and a team-best slugging percentage of .438 this season. He's batting .294.

Among all qualified, he is 14th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Kazuma Okamoto has 69 hits and is batting .241 this season.

Daulton Varsho is batting .266 with a .337 OBP and 22 RBI for Toronto this season.

Varsho takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has a .355 on-base percentage and a .436 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Rangers. He's batting .296.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 12th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

Jake Burger is hitting .255 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 77th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .265 with 19 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 26 walks.

Joc Pederson leads his team with 53 hits.

Blue Jays vs Rangers Head to Head

6/25/2026: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/17/2025: 10-4 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-4 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/16/2025: 14-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

14-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/15/2025: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/28/2025: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-0 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/27/2025: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/26/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/19/2024: 4-0 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-0 TOR (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/18/2024: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/17/2024: 13-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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