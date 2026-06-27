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New Zealand vs Belgium Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight's World Cup

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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New Zealand vs Belgium Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight's World Cup
New Zealand vs Belgium First Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
⚽ FIRST GOALSCORER ODDS · TONIGHT 11PM ET · BC PLACE VANCOUVER · FOX · GROUP G MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · New Zealand vs Belgium · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook

New Zealand vs Belgium: First Goalscorer Odds & Picks

Lukaku +280 FGS favourite · De Bruyne FGS check FD · NZ First to Score +425 · Wood FGS check FD

⚠️ Garcia: Doku NOT fit full 90 · Lukaku expected ~60 mins · affects FGS timing
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · June 26, 2026 · Must be 21+ · FGS voids if 0-0
New Zealand ML
+1300
Draw +600 · O/U 3.5 Over +124
Lukaku +280 FGS leader · NZ +425 first team · void if 0-0
Belgium ML
-550
🚨 GARCIA CONFIRMED: DOKU NOT FIT FULL 90 — LIKELY SUB ROLE · LUKAKU ALSO EXPECTED ~60 MINS (REUTERS) · MATERIALLY AFFECTS FGS BETS ON BOTH PLAYERS · DE BRUYNE IS SAFEST BELGIAN FGS FOR FULL-90 COVERAGE
Scores24.live confirmed: Garcia confirmed Doku is not yet fit enough to play a full 90 minutes. Also per Reuters: Lukaku is expected to start but coaching staff intends to manage his workload — around 60 minutes is the most likely scenario. Both can still score the first goal, but there is real timing risk. If Belgium's first goal comes after the 60th minute and Lukaku/Doku are both off, those FGS bets lose. De Bruyne — expected to play a full match — is the most reliable Belgian FGS pick for full-90-minute coverage.
📖 How First Goalscorer Works · Rules for This Match

✅ Pays out: Your chosen player scores the very first goal of the match in 90 minutes + stoppage time.

⚠️ Voids (stake returned): Match ends 0-0. Very unlikely given NZ's 13-game clean-sheet drought and both teams needing to win. CBS Green backs Over 3.5 at +124.

❌ Loses: A different player scores first. Own goals don't count — the next scorer becomes FGS. Note Belgium's only WC "goal" was an own goal — if that happens again, next scorer is FGS.

🚨 Fitness caveat: Lukaku (~60 min) and Doku (NOT fit full 90) both carry FGS timing risk. If the first goal comes after they've been subbed, your bet loses. De Bruyne, playing full 90, does not carry this risk.

⭐ Key NZ Angle: Opened Scoring in BOTH WC Games · First Team to Score +425

Goal.com explicit Prediction #3: "First team to score — New Zealand @ +425." NZ have opened the scoring in both WC matches — vs Iran (7th minute, Just) and vs Egypt (15th minute, Surman header from a corner). Belgium have 0 open-play goals in 180 WC minutes. Their only "goal" was an Egyptian own goal.

NZ's compact, physical, set-piece approach is designed to grab early goals, and Belgium's notoriously slow starts make this a live +425 play. This is the standout value bet on the board — the "First team to score NZ" market pays out on any NZ player, not just one specific one, spreading your risk across their whole attack.

🏆 Top First Goalscorer Picks

⭐ FGS FAVOURITE +280 · ⚠️ EXPECTED ~60 MINS · BEST IF BELGIUM SCORE EARLY · 90 INTL GOALS · $10→$38
🇧🇪 Romelu Lukaku · First Goalscorer
+280
$10→$38

Sportsgambler confirms Lukaku at +280 FGS — the market favourite. He is Belgium's primary striker with 90 international goals and will almost certainly start. The timing caveat is critical: Reuters/Scores24 report he is expected to play only around 60 minutes. If Belgium open the scoring in the first hour (very likely given NZ's defensive record), Lukaku is well-positioned to be the scorer. $10→$38. Timing risk: back De Bruyne FGS alongside as insurance for later goals.

Lukaku FGS +280 — market favourite. ⚠️ ~60 min expected. Best for early-game first goals. $10→$38.
⭐ GOAL.COM EXPLICIT PICK #3 · NZ FIRST TEAM TO SCORE +425 · SCORED FIRST IN BOTH WC GAMES · BELGIUM 0 OPEN-PLAY GOALS · $10→$52.50
🇳🇿 New Zealand First Team to Score
+425
$10→$52.50

Goal.com explicit Prediction #3: "New Zealand @ +425 to score first." NZ have opened the scoring in both World Cup matches. Belgium have zero open-play goals in 180 WC minutes. NZ's set-piece and long-ball approach (Surman scored a corner header in the 15th minute vs Egypt) catches teams cold. This is a team market — any NZ player opening the scoring pays out. Covers all NZ FGS scenarios: Wood (set piece), Just (open play), Surman (corner), Cacace (run in behind). $10→$52.50 is excellent value for a genuinely plausible game-script.

NZ First Team to Score +425 — Goal.com explicit, standout value. Scored first in both WC games. $10→$52.50.
💎 SAFEST BELGIAN FGS · EXPECTED FULL 90 MINS · 9 SHOTS IN 2 GAMES · SET-PIECE TAKER · NZ ALLOWS MIDFIELDERS TO SCORE · CHECK FD ~+450
🇧🇪 Kevin De Bruyne · First Goalscorer
check FD
~+450 range

De Bruyne is the safest Belgian FGS pick for bettors wanting full-90 coverage — he is expected to play the full match. SBR: "De Bruyne is the only Belgian player who has consistently attacked the net — nine total shots, SoT in both WC games. NZ has allowed two goals to midfielders at this World Cup." He takes set pieces, controls Belgium's attack, and his anytime price of +165 implies a FGS of approximately +450. If Lukaku is subbed after 60 minutes and Belgium need a goal late, De Bruyne is the one making it happen. Check FD for confirmed FGS price.

De Bruyne FGS — safest Belgian pick, full 90. 9 shots in 2 games. Set-piece taker. NZ allows goals to midfielders. Check FD (~+450).

📋 Full First Goalscorer Board · All FanDuel

🇧🇪 Belgium FGS · ⚠️ Lukaku ~60 min · Doku NOT fit full 90 · FanDuel
⭐ Romelu Lukaku ⚠️ ~60 mins
ST · +280 FGS (Sportsgambler) · 90 intl goals · FGS leader · ⚠️ ~60 min timing risk · $10→$38
+280
$10→$38
💎 Kevin De Bruyne — Full 90 mins
Man City · CAM · FOX anytime +165 · 9 WC shots · set-piece taker · NZ allows midfielders to score · full 90 · check FD ~+450
check FD
~+450
Leandro Trossard
Arsenal · LW · anytime ~+170 · FGS check FD ~+400 · 12 goals in 51 caps · direct winger · full match likely
check FD
~+400
Jeremy Doku ❌ NOT FIT FULL 90 — AVOID FGS
Garcia confirmed not fit for full 90. Sub/early starter only. FGS timing risk is too severe. Do not bet Doku FGS.
AVOID
🇳🇿 New Zealand FGS · Scored First in Both WC Games · Goal.com First Team +425
⭐ NZ First Team to Score +425
Goal.com explicit Prediction #3 · team market (any NZ player) · scored first vs Iran (7th min) AND vs Egypt (15th min) · $10→$52.50
+425
$10→$52.50
💎 Chris Wood FGS
Nottingham Forest · ST · 45 intl goals · captain · anytime +425 SI FD · FGS check FD (~+900) · set-piece aerial presence · NZ's entire attack runs through him
check FD
~+900
🎯 Elijah Just FGS
NZ CAM · anytime +800 · FGS check FD (~+1600) · 2 WC goals · scored first vs Iran (7th min) · NZ standout · longshot $5 dart
check FD
~+1600
📋 FGS Picks Ranked · New Zealand vs Belgium
⭐ #1 — Lukaku +280 (FGS leader · ⚠️ ~60 min risk · 90 intl goals · best for early Belgium first goal · $10→$38)
+280
⭐ #2 — NZ First Team to Score +425 (Goal.com explicit · NZ scored first in both WC games · team market · $10→$52.50)
+425
💎 #3 — De Bruyne FGS (safest Belgian · full 90 mins · 9 WC shots · NZ allows midfielders to score · check FD ~+450)
check FD
🎯 Wood FGS (~+900) · 45 intl goals · set piece aerial threat · $5 dart
~+900
❌ Doku FGS — AVOID. Garcia confirmed NOT fit full 90. Timing risk too severe.
AVOID
FanDuel Sportsbook · New Zealand vs Belgium · 11PM ET TONIGHT · BC Place Vancouver · FOX
Bet First Goalscorer on FanDuel
Lukaku +280 · De Bruyne check FD · NZ First Team +425 · Wood check FD
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Lukaku FGS +280 Sportsgambler confirmed · De Bruyne FGS check FD (anytime +165 FOX) · NZ First Team to Score +425 Goal.com confirmed · Wood FGS check FD (anytime +425 SI) · Just FGS check FD (anytime +800) · ⚠️ Garcia confirmed Doku NOT fit full 90 — AVOID Doku FGS · ⚠️ Lukaku expected ~60 mins (Reuters) — FGS timing risk · Belgium -550 / NZ +1300 / Draw +600 / Over 3.5 +124 · FGS voids if 0-0 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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