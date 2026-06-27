New Zealand vs Belgium Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight's World Cup
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New Zealand vs Belgium: First Goalscorer Odds & Picks
Lukaku +280 FGS favourite · De Bruyne FGS check FD · NZ First to Score +425 · Wood FGS check FD
✅ Pays out: Your chosen player scores the very first goal of the match in 90 minutes + stoppage time.
⚠️ Voids (stake returned): Match ends 0-0. Very unlikely given NZ's 13-game clean-sheet drought and both teams needing to win. CBS Green backs Over 3.5 at +124.
❌ Loses: A different player scores first. Own goals don't count — the next scorer becomes FGS. Note Belgium's only WC "goal" was an own goal — if that happens again, next scorer is FGS.
🚨 Fitness caveat: Lukaku (~60 min) and Doku (NOT fit full 90) both carry FGS timing risk. If the first goal comes after they've been subbed, your bet loses. De Bruyne, playing full 90, does not carry this risk.
Goal.com explicit Prediction #3: "First team to score — New Zealand @ +425." NZ have opened the scoring in both WC matches — vs Iran (7th minute, Just) and vs Egypt (15th minute, Surman header from a corner). Belgium have 0 open-play goals in 180 WC minutes. Their only "goal" was an Egyptian own goal.
NZ's compact, physical, set-piece approach is designed to grab early goals, and Belgium's notoriously slow starts make this a live +425 play. This is the standout value bet on the board — the "First team to score NZ" market pays out on any NZ player, not just one specific one, spreading your risk across their whole attack.
🏆 Top First Goalscorer Picks
Sportsgambler confirms Lukaku at +280 FGS — the market favourite. He is Belgium's primary striker with 90 international goals and will almost certainly start. The timing caveat is critical: Reuters/Scores24 report he is expected to play only around 60 minutes. If Belgium open the scoring in the first hour (very likely given NZ's defensive record), Lukaku is well-positioned to be the scorer. $10→$38. Timing risk: back De Bruyne FGS alongside as insurance for later goals.
Goal.com explicit Prediction #3: "New Zealand @ +425 to score first." NZ have opened the scoring in both World Cup matches. Belgium have zero open-play goals in 180 WC minutes. NZ's set-piece and long-ball approach (Surman scored a corner header in the 15th minute vs Egypt) catches teams cold. This is a team market — any NZ player opening the scoring pays out. Covers all NZ FGS scenarios: Wood (set piece), Just (open play), Surman (corner), Cacace (run in behind). $10→$52.50 is excellent value for a genuinely plausible game-script.
De Bruyne is the safest Belgian FGS pick for bettors wanting full-90 coverage — he is expected to play the full match. SBR: "De Bruyne is the only Belgian player who has consistently attacked the net — nine total shots, SoT in both WC games. NZ has allowed two goals to midfielders at this World Cup." He takes set pieces, controls Belgium's attack, and his anytime price of +165 implies a FGS of approximately +450. If Lukaku is subbed after 60 minutes and Belgium need a goal late, De Bruyne is the one making it happen. Check FD for confirmed FGS price.
📋 Full First Goalscorer Board · All FanDuel
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Lukaku FGS +280 Sportsgambler confirmed · De Bruyne FGS check FD (anytime +165 FOX) · NZ First Team to Score +425 Goal.com confirmed · Wood FGS check FD (anytime +425 SI) · Just FGS check FD (anytime +800) · ⚠️ Garcia confirmed Doku NOT fit full 90 — AVOID Doku FGS · ⚠️ Lukaku expected ~60 mins (Reuters) — FGS timing risk · Belgium -550 / NZ +1300 / Draw +600 / Over 3.5 +124 · FGS voids if 0-0 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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