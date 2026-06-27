New Zealand vs Belgium Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight's World Cup

🚨 GARCIA CONFIRMED: DOKU NOT FIT FULL 90 — LIKELY SUB ROLE · LUKAKU ALSO EXPECTED ~60 MINS (REUTERS) · MATERIALLY AFFECTS FGS BETS ON BOTH PLAYERS · DE BRUYNE IS SAFEST BELGIAN FGS FOR FULL-90 COVERAGE

Scores24.live confirmed: Garcia confirmed Doku is not yet fit enough to play a full 90 minutes. Also per Reuters: Lukaku is expected to start but coaching staff intends to manage his workload — around 60 minutes is the most likely scenario. Both can still score the first goal, but there is real timing risk. If Belgium's first goal comes after the 60th minute and Lukaku/Doku are both off, those FGS bets lose. De Bruyne — expected to play a full match — is the most reliable Belgian FGS pick for full-90-minute coverage.