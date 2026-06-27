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Egypt vs Iran Prediction: Who Will Score The First Goal in Tonight's World Cup Match

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Egypt vs Iran Prediction: Who Will Score The First Goal in Tonight's World Cup Match
Egypt vs Iran First Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
⚽ FIRST GOALSCORER ODDS · TONIGHT 11PM ET · LUMEN FIELD SEATTLE · FS1 · GROUP G MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Egypt vs Iran · ESPN FD Board Confirmed · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook

Egypt vs Iran: First Goalscorer Odds & Picks

Salah +475 · Marmoush +700 · Taremi +700 · Zico +750 · Trezeguet +800 · Abdelkarim/Mohebbi/Dargahi +950

ESPN FD board confirmed · June 26, 2026 · Must be 21+ · O/U 1.5 · FGS voids if 0-0 (stake returned) · ❌ Fathy OUT · ❌ Abdelmaguid OUT · ❌ Cheshmi OUT
Egypt ML
+145
Draw +160 · O/U 1.5 Over -172
Salah +475 FGS leader · Taremi +700 · void if 0-0 = stake back
Iran ML
+290
⚡ SALAH +475 FGS LEADER · SCORED vs NZ · 68 INTL GOALS — 1 FROM EGYPT RECORD · JOHNNYBET: "BACK SALAH FIRST GOAL" · TAREMI +700 · 60 IRAN INTL GOALS · 0 WC GOALS BUT DUE · LOW O/U 1.5 · VOID ON 0-0 = STAKE RETURNED · ❌ FATHY OUT · ❌ ABDELMAGUID OUT · ❌ CHESHMI OUT
ESPN FD board confirmed in full. Salah +475 is the clear FGS leader — JohnnyBet explicitly backs him to score first. Taremi at +700 is Iran's only credible FGS candidate. The 0-0 void option provides insurance in this tight match. WhoScored confirms Salah on 68 goals, one short of the Egypt all-time record of 69. Strategy: $10 Salah + $10 Taremi = $20 total for coverage of both most likely first-scorers, with 0-0 returning your stake.
📖 How First Goalscorer Works · Low-Scoring Context

✅ Pays out: Your chosen player scores the very first goal of the match in 90 minutes + stoppage time.

⚠️ Voids (stake returned): Match ends 0-0. Real possibility given O/U 1.5 and Beiranvand's form. You get your stake back. This is why FGS carries lower net risk in tight matches than it appears.

❌ Loses: A different player scores first. Own goals don't count — next scorer is FGS. Strategy: $10 Salah +475 + $10 Taremi +700 = $20 total. Wins $57.50 or $80 if either scores first. 0-0 returns $20. Only loses if Marmoush, Zico or another player opens the scoring.

🏆 Top First Goalscorer Picks

⭐ FGS MARKET LEADER +475 · JOHNNYBET EXPLICIT · SCORED vs NZ · 68 INTL GOALS (1 FROM RECORD) · SET-PIECE TAKER · $10→$57.50
🇪🇬 Mohamed Salah · First Goalscorer
+475
$10→$57.50

JohnnyBet explicit: "Back Salah to score the first goal." ESPN FD confirms +475, Sportsgambler confirms +420. WhoScored: "Mohamed Salah has scored 68 international goals for Egypt, leaving him one short of the national record of 69 held by his current head coach." He scored in Egypt's 3-1 win over New Zealand and is deployed as Egypt's central attacking midfielder — taking all set pieces (6 corners/free kicks per RotoWire). Against Iran's 5-back that must eventually push forward, the counter-attack space is exactly where Salah fires. $10→$57.50.

Salah FGS +475 — FGS leader. JohnnyBet explicit. Scored vs NZ. 68 intl goals. $10→$57.50.
💎 IRAN'S ONLY FGS PLAY · +700 · 60 INTL GOALS (2ND IRAN ALL-TIME) · 0 THIS WC BUT DUE · IRAN MUST WIN = PUSH FORWARD · $10→$80
🇮🇷 Mehdi Taremi · First Goalscorer
+700
$10→$80

ESPN FD confirms +700 FGS. Sports Interaction: "Mehdi Taremi leads his team in odds to score anytime at +300 — doing so would be a turning point for Iran as they look to reach their first knockout round in history out of seven World Cup participations." With 60 international goals (2nd only to Ali Daei in Iran history), Taremi is their entire attacking threat. Iran need a win — which means they MUST push forward. When they do, Taremi is their lone striker who has to take the chances. He scored twice at the 2022 World Cup. $10→$80, with 0-0 void returning your stake.

Taremi FGS +700 — Iran's only play. 60 intl goals. Iran must push for win. 0 WC goals but due. $10→$80.

📋 Full First Goalscorer Board · ESPN FD Confirmed

🇪🇬 Egypt FGS · ESPN FD Board Confirmed · ❌ Fathy OUT · ❌ Abdelmaguid OUT
⭐ Mohamed Salah
Liverpool · ESPN FD +475 · Sportsgambler +420 · JohnnyBet explicit · scored vs NZ · 68 goals · 1 from record · set-piece taker · $10→$57.50
+475
$10→$57.50
💎 Omar Marmoush
Man City · LW · ESPN +700 · Squawka value · 0.63 xG vs Belgium · 5 shots · 0 goals — due · direct from left · $10→$80
+700
$10→$80
Mostafa Zico
Egypt M · ESPN +750 · scored vs NZ on WC debut · headered equaliser then assisted Salah · box presence · $10→$85
+750
$10→$85
Trezeguet
Egypt F · ESPN +800 · experienced winger · sub option · $10→$90
+800
$10→$90
Abdelkarim · Mohebbi · Dargahi
ESPN +950 each · $5 darts only
+950
🇮🇷 Iran FGS · ❌ Cheshmi OUT · ❓ Ghoddos Doubtful · ESPN FD Confirmed
💎 Mehdi Taremi — Iran's Only Play
Olympiacos · ST · ESPN +700 · 60 intl goals (2nd to Daei) · 0 WC goals but due · Iran MUST win · lone striker · 2 WC 2022 goals · $10→$80
+700
$10→$80
Mohebbi · Dargahi
Iran · ESPN +950 each · very long shots · ❌ Cheshmi OUT · ❓ Ghoddos Doubtful
+950
📋 FGS Picks Ranked · Egypt vs Iran · All FanDuel
⭐ #1 — Salah +475 (JohnnyBet explicit · scored vs NZ · 68 intl goals · set-piece taker · $10→$57.50)
+475
💎 #2 — Taremi +700 (Iran's only FGS play · 60 intl goals · Iran MUST win · 0 WC goals but due · $10→$80)
+700
💎 #3 — Marmoush +700 (Squawka value · 0.63 xG vs Belgium · 5 shots · 0 goals — due · $10→$80)
+700
Zico +750 (scored on WC debut vs NZ · box presence · $10→$85)
+750
🎯 Trezeguet +800 (experienced Egypt winger · sub · $10→$90 · $5 dart)
+800
📊 FGS Strategy for a Tight Match

O/U is 1.5 goals. This is expected to be 1-1 or 1-0. FGS bets carry real void risk — but the void option (0-0 = stake returned) is your safety net.

Recommended: $10 Salah +475 + $10 Taremi +700 = $20 total exposure. Salah opens → $57.50 profit. Taremi opens → $80 profit. 0-0 → $20 returned. You only lose $20 total if Marmoush, Zico, or another player scores first — a reasonable risk for the coverage you get on the two most likely first scorers in this match.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Egypt vs Iran · 11PM ET TONIGHT · Lumen Field Seattle · FS1
Bet First Goalscorer on FanDuel
Salah +475 · Taremi +700 · Marmoush +700 · Zico +750 · Trezeguet +800
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Salah FGS +475 ESPN FD confirmed / Sportsgambler +420 · Marmoush FGS +700 ESPN confirmed · Taremi FGS +700 ESPN confirmed · Zico FGS +750 · Trezeguet FGS +800 · Abdelkarim/Mohebbi/Dargahi FGS +950 ESPN confirmed · JohnnyBet: "back Salah to score the first goal" · WhoScored: Salah 68 intl goals (1 from Egypt record of 69) · ❌ Fathy OUT · ❌ Abdelmaguid OUT · ❌ Cheshmi OUT · ❓ Ghoddos Doubtful · FGS voids if 0-0 · Egypt +145 / Iran +290 / Over 1.5 -172 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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