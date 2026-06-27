Egypt vs Iran Prediction: Who Will Score The First Goal in Tonight's World Cup Match

ESPN FD board confirmed · June 26, 2026 · Must be 21+ · O/U 1.5 · FGS voids if 0-0 (stake returned) · ❌ Fathy OUT · ❌ Abdelmaguid OUT · ❌ Cheshmi OUT

⚡ SALAH +475 FGS LEADER · SCORED vs NZ · 68 INTL GOALS — 1 FROM EGYPT RECORD · JOHNNYBET: "BACK SALAH FIRST GOAL" · TAREMI +700 · 60 IRAN INTL GOALS · 0 WC GOALS BUT DUE · LOW O/U 1.5 · VOID ON 0-0 = STAKE RETURNED · ❌ FATHY OUT · ❌ ABDELMAGUID OUT · ❌ CHESHMI OUT

ESPN FD board confirmed in full. Salah +475 is the clear FGS leader — JohnnyBet explicitly backs him to score first. Taremi at +700 is Iran's only credible FGS candidate. The 0-0 void option provides insurance in this tight match. WhoScored confirms Salah on 68 goals, one short of the Egypt all-time record of 69. Strategy: $10 Salah + $10 Taremi = $20 total for coverage of both most likely first-scorers, with 0-0 returning your stake.