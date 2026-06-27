Egypt vs Iran Prediction: Who Will Score The First Goal in Tonight's World Cup Match
Subscribe to our newsletter
Egypt vs Iran: First Goalscorer Odds & Picks
Salah +475 · Marmoush +700 · Taremi +700 · Zico +750 · Trezeguet +800 · Abdelkarim/Mohebbi/Dargahi +950
✅ Pays out: Your chosen player scores the very first goal of the match in 90 minutes + stoppage time.
⚠️ Voids (stake returned): Match ends 0-0. Real possibility given O/U 1.5 and Beiranvand's form. You get your stake back. This is why FGS carries lower net risk in tight matches than it appears.
❌ Loses: A different player scores first. Own goals don't count — next scorer is FGS. Strategy: $10 Salah +475 + $10 Taremi +700 = $20 total. Wins $57.50 or $80 if either scores first. 0-0 returns $20. Only loses if Marmoush, Zico or another player opens the scoring.
🏆 Top First Goalscorer Picks
JohnnyBet explicit: "Back Salah to score the first goal." ESPN FD confirms +475, Sportsgambler confirms +420. WhoScored: "Mohamed Salah has scored 68 international goals for Egypt, leaving him one short of the national record of 69 held by his current head coach." He scored in Egypt's 3-1 win over New Zealand and is deployed as Egypt's central attacking midfielder — taking all set pieces (6 corners/free kicks per RotoWire). Against Iran's 5-back that must eventually push forward, the counter-attack space is exactly where Salah fires. $10→$57.50.
ESPN FD confirms +700 FGS. Sports Interaction: "Mehdi Taremi leads his team in odds to score anytime at +300 — doing so would be a turning point for Iran as they look to reach their first knockout round in history out of seven World Cup participations." With 60 international goals (2nd only to Ali Daei in Iran history), Taremi is their entire attacking threat. Iran need a win — which means they MUST push forward. When they do, Taremi is their lone striker who has to take the chances. He scored twice at the 2022 World Cup. $10→$80, with 0-0 void returning your stake.
📋 Full First Goalscorer Board · ESPN FD Confirmed
O/U is 1.5 goals. This is expected to be 1-1 or 1-0. FGS bets carry real void risk — but the void option (0-0 = stake returned) is your safety net.
Recommended: $10 Salah +475 + $10 Taremi +700 = $20 total exposure. Salah opens → $57.50 profit. Taremi opens → $80 profit. 0-0 → $20 returned. You only lose $20 total if Marmoush, Zico, or another player scores first — a reasonable risk for the coverage you get on the two most likely first scorers in this match.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Salah FGS +475 ESPN FD confirmed / Sportsgambler +420 · Marmoush FGS +700 ESPN confirmed · Taremi FGS +700 ESPN confirmed · Zico FGS +750 · Trezeguet FGS +800 · Abdelkarim/Mohebbi/Dargahi FGS +950 ESPN confirmed · JohnnyBet: "back Salah to score the first goal" · WhoScored: Salah 68 intl goals (1 from Egypt record of 69) · ❌ Fathy OUT · ❌ Abdelmaguid OUT · ❌ Cheshmi OUT · ❓ Ghoddos Doubtful · FGS voids if 0-0 · Egypt +145 / Iran +290 / Over 1.5 -172 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.