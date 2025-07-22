Rangers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 22

Odds updated as of 4:16 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Athletics.

Rangers vs Athletics Game Info

Texas Rangers (51-50) vs. Athletics (42-60)

Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and NBCS-CA

Rangers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-250) | OAK: (+205)

TEX: (-250) | OAK: (+205) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (-115) | OAK: +1.5 (-104)

TEX: -1.5 (-115) | OAK: +1.5 (-104) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Rangers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 9-2, 2.32 ERA vs J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 1-2, 4.91 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jacob deGrom (9-2) to the mound, while J.T. Ginn (1-2) will get the nod for the Athletics. When deGrom starts, his team is 9-10-0 against the spread this season. deGrom's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (12-4). The Athletics are 2-2-0 ATS in Ginn's four starts that had a set spread. The Athletics are 2-1 in Ginn's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (65.2%)

Rangers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Rangers vs Athletics moneyline has the Rangers as a -250 favorite, while the Athletics are a +205 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Athletics Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Rangers are -115 to cover, while the Athletics are -104 to cover.

Rangers vs Athletics Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Rangers-Athletics on July 22, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 30, or 65.2%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

The Rangers have been listed as a favorite of -250 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 39 of their 100 games with a total this season.

The Rangers have an against the spread record of 54-46-0 in 100 games with a line this season.

The Athletics are 30-49 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +205 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 1-3 (25%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 53 times this season for a 53-43-5 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have put together a 50-51-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.5% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 42 walks while batting .230. He has an on-base percentage of .309 and a slugging percentage of .363.

He is 135th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage, and 141st in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Josh Smith is slashing .279/.354/.417 this season and leads the Rangers with an OPS of .771.

He ranks 33rd in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Corey Seager has collected 69 base hits, an OBP of .369 and a slugging percentage of .471 this season.

Seager brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a walk and four RBIs.

Adolis Garcia is batting .230 with a .273 OBP and 56 RBI for Texas this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has racked up 109 hits, a team-best for the Athletics. He's batting .275 and slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 48th, his on-base percentage is 47th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Jacob Wilson has a .360 OBP while slugging .450. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .318.

He is currently fourth in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Tyler Soderstrom has 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .258.

Lawrence Butler has 24 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 41 walks while batting .242.

Rangers vs Athletics Head to Head

7/21/2025: 7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/1/2025: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/30/2025: 7-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/29/2025: 15-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

15-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/28/2025: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/24/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/23/2025: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/22/2025: 8-5 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-5 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/26/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2024: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

