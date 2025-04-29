Rangers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Texas Rangers versus the Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Rangers vs Athletics Game Info

Texas Rangers (15-14) vs. Athletics (15-14)

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and NBCS-CA

Rangers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-205) | OAK: (+172)

TEX: (-205) | OAK: (+172) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (-100) | OAK: +1.5 (-120)

TEX: -1.5 (-100) | OAK: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Rangers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Anthony deGrom (Rangers) - 0-1, 3.33 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Jacob Anthony deGrom (0-1, 3.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Jacob Lopez. deGrom and his team are 1-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. deGrom's team has a record of 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Last season Lopez pitched in one game with a spread, which his team did not cover. Lopez's team was the moneyline underdog only once in a game he pitched a season ago, and lost.

Rangers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (55.6%)

Rangers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Rangers vs Athletics moneyline has the Rangers as a -205 favorite, while the Athletics are a +172 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Athletics Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Rangers are -100 to cover, while the Athletics are -120 to cover.

Rangers vs Athletics Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Rangers-Athletics on April 29, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (72.7%) in those games.

The Rangers have yet to enter a game this year with shorter moneyline odds than -205.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in eight of their 29 games with a total this season.

The Rangers are 17-12-0 against the spread in their 29 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have compiled a 6-10 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.5% of those games).

The Athletics have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer.

The Athletics have played in 29 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-12-3).

The Athletics are 15-14-0 against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .647, fueled by 10 extra-base hits. He has a .324 batting average and an on-base percentage of .397.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers in OBP (.259) and total hits (20) this season. He's batting .202 while slugging .384.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 135th, his on-base percentage 148th, and his slugging percentage 97th.

Josh Smith has collected 20 base hits, an OBP of .377 and a slugging percentage of .441 this season.

Josh Jung has two home runs, seven RBI and a batting average of .284 this season.

Jung has safely hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .229 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom has racked up 32 hits with a .358 on-base percentage, leading the Athletics in both categories. He's batting .291 and slugging .582.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 28th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Jacob Wilson leads his team with a .459 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .321 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is currently 10th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Brent Rooker is batting .241 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Lawrence Butler has six doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while batting .248.

Rangers vs Athletics Head to Head

4/28/2025: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/24/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/23/2025: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/22/2025: 8-5 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-5 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/26/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2024: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/24/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/1/2024: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/31/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/30/2024: 9-2 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

