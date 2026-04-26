Rangers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Texas Rangers play the Athletics.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Rangers vs Athletics Game Info

Texas Rangers (13-13) vs. Athletics (14-12)

Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026

Sunday, April 26, 2026 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and NBCS-CA

Rangers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-126) | OAK: (+108)

TEX: (-126) | OAK: (+108) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+164) | OAK: +1.5 (-200)

TEX: -1.5 (+164) | OAK: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rangers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 1-1, 3.48 ERA vs J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 0-0, 3.74 ERA

The probable pitchers are Kumar Rocker (1-1) for the Rangers and J.T. Ginn for the Athletics. Rocker's team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rocker's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. In each of Ginn's three starts that had a set spread, the Athletics covered. The Athletics were the underdog on the moneyline for two Ginn starts this season -- they won both.

Rangers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (56.9%)

Rangers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Rangers vs Athletics moneyline has the Rangers as a -126 favorite, while the Athletics are a +108 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Athletics Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Rangers are +164 to cover, while the Athletics are -200 to cover.

Rangers vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Rangers-Athletics contest on April 26, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

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Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in six, or 54.5%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win three times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 12 of their 26 games with a total this season.

The Rangers are 15-11-0 against the spread in their 26 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have compiled an 11-9 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 55% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, the Athletics have gone 10-8 (55.6%).

The Athletics have played in 26 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-12-0).

The Athletics have a 16-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Corey Seager is batting .220 with four doubles, six home runs and 14 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .324 and a slugging percentage of .462.

He ranks 135th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Seager hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo leads the Rangers with an OPS of .860. He has a slash line of .292/.370/.491 this season.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 27th, his on-base percentage 30th, and his slugging percentage 34th.

Josh Jung leads Texas with 25 hits. He is batting .301 this season and 12 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Jung takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Evan Carter is batting .218 with a .333 OBP and nine RBI for Texas this season.

Carter has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has racked up a slugging percentage of .569 and has 30 hits, both team-best figures for the Athletics. He's batting .294 and with an on-base percentage of .357.

He is 25th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .220 with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 135th, his on-base percentage is 135th, and he is 81st in slugging.

Nick Kurtz has put up a team-best .435 on-base percentage.

Carlos Cortes has four doubles, four home runs and six walks while batting .339.

Rangers vs Athletics Head to Head

4/24/2026: 8-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/16/2026: 9-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

9-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/15/2026: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 4/14/2026: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/13/2026: 8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/31/2025: 9-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/30/2025: 9-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/29/2025: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/23/2025: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/22/2025: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

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