Rangers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Athletics.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Rangers vs Athletics Game Info

Texas Rangers (13-12) vs. Athletics (13-12)

Date: Friday, April 24, 2026

Friday, April 24, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: CW33 and NBCS-CA

Rangers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-156) | OAK: (+132)

TEX: (-156) | OAK: (+132) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+126) | OAK: +1.5 (-152)

TEX: -1.5 (+126) | OAK: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rangers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 2-3, 5.06 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 0-2, 6.20 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (2-3, 5.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Luis Severino (0-2, 6.20 ERA). Eovaldi and his team are 2-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Eovaldi's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Severino starts, the Athletics have gone 2-3-0 against the spread. The Athletics are 1-3 in Severino's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (61.1%)

Rangers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Rangers vs Athletics moneyline has the Rangers as a -156 favorite, while the Athletics are a +132 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Athletics Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Rangers are +126 to cover, while the Athletics are -152 to cover.

Rangers vs Athletics Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Rangers-Athletics on April 24, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

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Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in six of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

The Rangers have been listed as a favorite of -156 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 11 of their 25 games with a total this season.

The Rangers have posted a record of 15-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have won 52.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (10-9).

The Athletics have gone 5-5 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer (50%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 13 times this season for a 13-12-0 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have put together a 15-10-0 record ATS this season (covering 60% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo has an OPS of .892, fueled by an OBP of .383 to go with a slugging percentage of .510. He has a .304 batting average, as well.

He ranks 17th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Nimmo hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .273 with three doubles and two walks.

Corey Seager is batting .207 with three doubles, six home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He ranks 147th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging in the major leagues.

Josh Jung has 24 hits and is batting .304 this season.

Jung enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Evan Carter has three home runs, nine RBI and a batting average of .216 this season.

Carter has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has accumulated 30 hits with a .592 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Athletics. He's batting .306 and with an on-base percentage of .370.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage is 31st, and he is eighth in slugging.

Langeliers hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .261 with two home runs, two walks and two RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .219 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 136th, his on-base percentage is 126th, and he is 90th in slugging.

Nick Kurtz has a team-high .427 on-base percentage.

Jacob Wilson is batting .279 with five doubles, two home runs and a walk.

Rangers vs Athletics Head to Head

4/16/2026: 9-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

9-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/15/2026: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 4/14/2026: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/13/2026: 8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/31/2025: 9-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/30/2025: 9-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/29/2025: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/23/2025: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/22/2025: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 7/21/2025: 7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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