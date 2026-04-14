Rangers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Texas Rangers taking on the Athletics.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Rangers vs Athletics Game Info

Texas Rangers (9-7) vs. Athletics (8-8)

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and RSN

Rangers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-124) | OAK: (+106)

TEX: (-124) | OAK: (+106) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+125) | OAK: +1.5 (-150)

TEX: -1.5 (+125) | OAK: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Rangers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore (Rangers) - 2-0, 2.76 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 2-0, 1.47 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send MacKenzie Gore (2-0) to the mound, while Jeffrey Springs (2-0) will get the nod for the Athletics. Gore and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Gore's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Athletics covered each of Springs' three starts with a set spread. The Athletics were the underdog on the moneyline for two Springs starts this season -- they split the games.

Rangers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (52.3%)

Rangers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Rangers vs Athletics moneyline has the Rangers as a -124 favorite, while the Athletics are a +106 underdog at home.

Rangers vs Athletics Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Rangers are +125 to cover, while the Athletics are -150 to cover.

Rangers vs Athletics Over/Under

Rangers versus Athletics, on April 14, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in three of the six contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win two times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in seven of their 16 games with a total this season.

The Rangers are 11-5-0 against the spread in their 16 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have won seven of the 14 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

The Athletics have gone 7-7 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (50%).

The Athletics have played in 16 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total six times (6-10-0).

The Athletics have put together a 10-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 62.5% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo leads Texas with 22 hits and an OBP of .403, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .554. He's batting .338.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging among qualified batters in the majors.

Corey Seager is batting .207 with a double, four home runs and 10 walks, while slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Among qualifiers, he is 136th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage.

Jake Burger has collected 16 base hits, an OBP of .279 and a slugging percentage of .492 this season.

Burger brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .143 with two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Evan Carter has been key for Texas with 10 hits, an OBP of .351 plus a slugging percentage of .404.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.581) while pacing the Athletics in hits (19). He's batting .306 and with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 35th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Langeliers brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .210 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks. He's slugging .387 with an on-base percentage of .279.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 132nd in batting average, 145th in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage.

Max Muncy has put up a team-high .533 slugging percentage.

Carlos Cortes has two doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .292.

Rangers vs Athletics Head to Head

4/13/2026: 8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/31/2025: 9-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/30/2025: 9-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/29/2025: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/23/2025: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/22/2025: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 7/21/2025: 7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/1/2025: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/30/2025: 7-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/29/2025: 15-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

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