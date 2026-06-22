Norway vs Senegal Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Predictions for World Cup 2026
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Norway vs Senegal: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
Norway 4-3-3 UNCHANGED · Ryerson & Wolfe both fit · Haaland leads · Senegal 4-3-3 · Koulibaly vs Haaland THE battle · FanDuel: Norway +115 · Haaland -105 anytime
🇳🇴 Norway Starting XI — 4-3-3 (UNCHANGED)
🇸🇳 Senegal Starting XI — 4-3-3
🎯 Set Piece Takers — Norway
Ryerson delivers corners and wide free kicks towards Haaland and Heggem in the box, while Ødegaard takes direct attempts from central positions. Haaland's aerial dominance from corners is a live scoring route — he is already Norway's primary aerial threat on set pieces. Any foul within 25m of goal puts Ødegaard over the ball for a direct attempt. His PK conversion rate is elite.
⚔️ Tactical Matchup — Norway 4-3-3 vs Senegal 4-3-3
Norway XI sources: Sports Mole (double injury boost confirmed), SI, Racing Post, RotoWire — consensus unchanged. Senegal XI: SI, 101greatgoals, Racing Post, Juvefc — consensus. ⚠️ Ibrahim Mbaye pushing for Sarr's spot — verify at kickoff. Set pieces: RotoWire. Official XI confirmed ~75 mins before kickoff. All odds FanDuel Sportsbook.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Norway unchanged XI confirmed Sports Mole · Senegal XI: SI/Racing Post/101greatgoals · Set pieces: RotoWire · Haaland -105 confirmed FOX Sports · Sørloth +275 Sportscasting · Jackson +225 Squawka · Mané +250 Sports Interaction · Verify lineups at kickoff · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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