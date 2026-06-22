Norway vs Senegal Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Predictions for World Cup 2026

⚔️ 5 Key Tactical Battles — Mirror 4-3-3 · Both Teams Attack

🥊 #1 — Haaland vs Koulibaly (THE battle): RotoWire: "If Koulibaly can keep Haaland quiet and Senegal's line stays compact, the threat is blunted. If Haaland gets isolated in space, he punishes anyone." Haaland -105 anytime. Koulibaly's pace at 34 is the exploitable weakness. Ødegaard's through-balls over the top are the primary attack route. #2 — Ødegaard vs Gueye double-pivot: Covers: "Senegal's formation will provide a numerical advantage in midfield to limit the service to Haaland." If the Gueye pairing presses Ødegaard successfully, Norway's creative supply is disrupted. If Ødegaard finds pockets between the lines, he unlocks everything. #3 — Mané vs Ryerson: RotoWire: "How Norway's right-back Julian Ryerson and the midfield handle him will go a long way toward deciding whether Senegal turn their possession into clear chances." Mané +250 anytime / +900 first goal is built around this specific battle. #4 — Sørloth vs Diatta (RB): Sørloth's diagonal runs from LW into the box when Koulibaly is occupied create Norway's secondary scoring route. Sportscasting: Sørloth is "the man who arrives unmarked." +275 anytime / +750 first goal. #5 — Jackson vs Ajer: Ajer "had a nightmare night" vs Iraq (SI). Jackson's physical presence and pace in behind directly exploits the same high-line vulnerability that caused Iraq's goal. Jackson +225 anytime / +750 first goal.

RotoWire: "Norway are flying and have the most dangerous striker in the group, but Senegal have the deeper squad and a wounded pride after the France defeat. A tighter, more even contest than Norway's opener is the expectation, with both front lines getting chances." FanDuel Research: "arguably the most competitive match of Monday's slate."