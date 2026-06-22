FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

Explore Soccer

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Soccer

Norway vs Senegal Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Predictions for World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

Subscribe to our newsletter

Norway vs Senegal Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Predictions for World Cup 2026
Norway vs Senegal Lineups & Formations Confirmed — World Cup 2026 Group I | FanDuel
📋
🏟️ TONIGHT 8:00 PM ET · METLIFE STADIUM · EAST RUTHERFORD NJ · FOX / TELEMUNDO
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group I · Matchday 2 · Confirmed Lineups & Formations · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook

Norway vs Senegal: Confirmed Lineups & Formations

Norway 4-3-3 UNCHANGED · Ryerson & Wolfe both fit · Haaland leads · Senegal 4-3-3 · Koulibaly vs Haaland THE battle · FanDuel: Norway +115 · Haaland -105 anytime

Monday June 22, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇳🇴
Norway ML
+115
Draw
+220
Over 2.5
-110
🇸🇳
Senegal ML
+230
✅ Norway Double Injury Boost — Ryerson & Møller Wolfe Both Cleared
Sports Mole: Ryerson quickly shook off muscular fatigue · Møller Wolfe's unexplained issue "seemingly nothing serious" · Both available, meaning an UNCHANGED XI from the 4-1 Iraq victory. Solbakken has no reason to rotate — Norway are targeting a win to seal knockout stage qualification.
⭐ Haaland -105 anytime (FOX FD confirmed) · scored twice vs Iraq in 1st half · PK taker · primary pick ⚔️ Koulibaly vs Haaland = THE tactical battle · RotoWire: "game within the game" 🇸🇳 Senegal UNCHANGED · Jackson +225 anytime · Mané +250 · must not lose to stay alive

🇳🇴 Norway Starting XI — 4-3-3 (UNCHANGED)

Manager: Ståle Solbakken · Sources: Sports Mole, SI, Racing Post, RotoWire — consensus unchanged XI · Ryerson & Møller Wolfe both cleared · Verify official XI at kickoff
SØRLOTH
LW · +275 any
HAALAND
ST · -105 any
NUSA
RW · RB Leipzig
AURSNES
CM · Feyenoord
ØDEGAARD
CM · Arsenal · FK
BERGE
CM · Burnley
RYERSON
RB ✅ fit
AJER
CB · Brentford
HEGGEM
CB · Stuttgart
M. WOLFE
LB ✅ fit
NYLAND
GK · Stade Brestois
⭐ Haaland -105 anytime (FOX FD) · scored 9' & 30' vs Iraq ✅ Ryerson & Wolfe fit · UNCHANGED XI from 4-1 Iraq win
🇳🇴 Norway Starting XI — Player Notes & Key Roles
🥅 Ørjan Nyland · GK · Stade Brestois
Norway's first-choice keeper. Faced limited pressure vs Iraq — Senegal's attack is a significantly tougher challenge. Senegal scored in 9 of their last 11 matches. Nyland will need to be sharp on Mané's driving runs and Jackson's physical challenge at crosses.
Julian Ryerson · RB · Borussia Dortmund
✅ Cleared (muscular fatigue)
Sports Mole: "Ryerson has quickly shaken off his muscular fatigue." Primary FK taker (4 per game, RotoWire). His overlapping runs on the right support Nusa's wide play. His RB-vs-Mané battle is one of the key individual duels.
Kristoffer Ajer · CB · Brentford
SI: Ajer had "a nightmare night" vs Iraq — he was caught for the Iraqi goal. Will be tested by Jackson's physical runs and Mané's diagonal movement. RotoWire: Heggem retained alongside Ajer despite Østigård's goal off the bench vs Iraq.
Tobias Heggem · CB · Stuttgart
Retained as first-choice CB partner over Østigård. Physical and composed in the air. Jackson's aerial challenge and Mané's cutbacks into the box are the primary threats he'll face.
David Møller Wolfe · LB
✅ Cleared
Sports Mole: "The unexplained issue that forced Wolfe off in the second half [vs Iraq] is seemingly nothing serious." His battle with Sarr on Norway's left side is key — Sarr's pace was a threat vs France and Wolfe must track his runs while supporting Sørloth's overlaps.
Fredrik Aursnes · CM · Feyenoord
Norway's box-to-box CM. Covers ground in both directions, providing defensive support in front of the back four and arriving late into attacking positions. His energy vs Senegal's physical double-pivot is key to Norway winning the midfield battle.
⭐ Martin Ødegaard · CM · Arsenal · Norway Captain
Primary Norway set-piece taker (1 FK/game RotoWire). 1 assist vs Iraq. RotoWire: "His passing range, creativity between the lines, and ability to control tempo allow Norway to dominate possession phases." His incisive passes over Senegal's high line to Haaland are Norway's most dangerous offensive pattern. FD: ~+400 anytime.
Sander Berge · CM · Burnley
Norway's defensive-minded CM who shields the back four and wins second balls. His physicality is important against Senegal's aggressive pressing — he can win possession high up the pitch and immediately feed Haaland or Ødegaard in transition.
💎 Alexander Sørloth · LW · Atlético Madrid
Sportscasting: "Sørloth represents the sharpest standalone value in the player props set for this fixture. Against a high-pressure Senegal back line focused on containing the obvious threat [Haaland], he is the man who arrives unmarked." 20 goals across all competitions for Atlético. FD: +275 anytime / +750 first goal.
⭐ Erling Haaland · ST · Manchester City · Norway Captain
57 goals in 51 Norway caps. First Norwegian ever with a World Cup brace — both goals vs Iraq came in the FIRST HALF (9' and 30'). Primary penalty taker. FOX Sports FD confirmed: Haaland -105 anytime. FD Research: "Haaland 2+ goals +600 dart." The entire tactical battle tonight centres on whether Koulibaly can neutralise him. FD: -105 anytime / ~+340 first goal.
Antonio Nusa · RW · RB Leipzig
Norway's wide right option. His pace and direct running at Senegal's LB Diouf creates width in Norway's attack, which in turn opens central space for Haaland and Ødegaard. FD: ~+400 anytime. Sports Mole notes Schjelderup was not named ahead of Nusa.
🪑 Norway Bench — Key Impact Options
Leo Østigård (CB) — scored vs Iraq off the bench · could enter if Ajer/Heggem struggle Andreas Schjelderup (Wide) — pushing for RW spot; option if Nusa underperforms Kristian Thorstvedt (CM) — set piece taker; midfield cover Patrick Berg (CM) — defensive cover; depth option Oscar Bobb (Wide) — Man City winger; pace from bench Jens Petter Hauge (Wide) — FD +370 anytime / +1000 first goal dart Strand Larsen (ST) — striker depth if Haaland injured or rested

🇸🇳 Senegal Starting XI — 4-3-3

Manager: Pape Thiaw · Sources: SI, 101greatgoals, Racing Post, Juvefc — consensus unchanged · No injury concerns reported · Ibrahim Mbaye pushing for start · Verify at kickoff
MANÉ
LW · +250 any
JACKSON
ST · +225 any
I. SARR
RW · ~+300 any
L. CAMARA
CM · Monaco
I. GUEYE
CM · Everton
P. GUEYE
CM · Villarreal
DIATTA
RB · Monaco
KOULIBALY
CB ⚔️ KEY
NIAKHATE
CB · Nottm F
DIOUF
LB · Rennes
E. MENDY
GK · Chelsea
⚔️ Koulibaly vs Haaland — the defining tactical battle of this match No injury concerns · Senegal MUST not lose
🇸🇳 Senegal Starting XI — Player Notes & Key Roles
🥅 Edouard Mendy · GK · Chelsea
Senegal's experienced first-choice keeper. Mendy will face Norway's box-dominant attack — 11 of 12 shots vs Iraq came from inside the area. His positioning and command of crosses at crosses will be tested extensively by Haaland and Sørloth.
Krepin Diatta · RB · Monaco
Starts at RB. His individual battle with Sørloth's wide-left runs is critical — Sørloth at +275 anytime is the market's primary secondary scorer because of exactly this matchup. Must also deal with Nusa cutting inside from Norway's right flank.
⭐ Kalidou Koulibaly · CB · Al-Hilal · Senegal Captain ⚔️ THE KEY BATTLE
RotoWire: "The game within the game is Erling Haaland against Kalidou Koulibaly. Haaland's movement and finishing against a defense that pushes up is Norway's clearest path to goal, and Koulibaly's experience and physicality are exactly what is needed to handle him. If Koulibaly can keep Haaland quiet and Senegal's line stays compact, the threat is blunted. If Haaland gets isolated in space, he punishes anyone." At 34, his pace in transition is reduced. This is the X-factor battle of the match.
Nampalys Niakhate · CB · Nottingham Forest
Partners Koulibaly. His job is to cover the space when Koulibaly doubles on Haaland, and to track Sørloth's diagonal runs from left. Juvefc: "Haaland's diagonal runs behind the high line are precisely the kind of threat that exploits such a profile" — Niakhate's speed in recovery is critical.
Formose Diouf · LB · Rennes
Left back. His battle with Nusa (RW) is one of the key wide matchups. Nusa's pace and direct running will test Diouf's recovery speed. When Senegal attack, Diouf overlapping provides width, but he can't overcommit given Norway's transition speed with Haaland making runs in behind.
Lamine Camara · CM · Monaco
Box-to-box CM. Links midfield to Mané's creative play on the left. Key role in Senegal's attacking transitions — when he wins the ball high up the pitch, the counter-attack becomes dangerous. Must also track back to stop Norway's runners from deep.
Idrissa Gueye (CM · Everton) & Pape Gueye (CM · Villarreal)
The double-pivot. Both physically combative midfielders who can disrupt Norway's buildup through Ødegaard. Covers: "Senegal's formation will provide a numerical advantage in midfield to limit the service to Haaland." If they cut off Ødegaard's supply lines, Haaland's scoring props become harder to cash.
Ismaïla Sarr · RW · Crystal Palace
Racing Post: "Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr missed the target with a good chance" vs France. His pace threatens Møller Wolfe on Norway's left. FD: ~+300 anytime. Sports Mole notes Ibrahim Mbaye is pushing hard — Sarr's starting berth is not guaranteed, with Mbaye a genuine alternative.
⭐ Nicolas Jackson · ST · Bayern Munich
Squawka: "Senegal's most reliable center forward and the shortest-priced of their scorers at +225." Hit the post vs France. Tonight he faces a Norway CB pairing that conceded to Iraq. Norway's high line leaves space in behind — Jackson's pace and physicality exploit exactly this. FD: +225 anytime / +750 first goal.
⭐ Sadio Mané · LW · Al-Nassr · Senegal Talisman
44 international goals. Sports Interaction: "A consistent scoring machine through the years, the top anytime goal option for Senegal at +250." His wide-left position creates direct 1v1 opportunities against Ryerson. If Senegal need a moment of brilliance, Mané provides it. FD: +250 anytime / +900 first goal.
🪑 Senegal Bench — Key Impact Options
Ibrahim Mbaye (Wide · PSG, 18) — youngest African WC scorer ever vs France · pushing hard to start; could replace Sarr Iliman Ndiaye (Wide · Everton) — FD +370 anytime / +1000 first goal · creative bench option Assane Diao (Wide) — FD +300 anytime / +850 first goal · Barcelona-linked pace Cherif Ndiaye (F) — FD +290 anytime / +800 first goal · striker depth Bamba Dieng (F) — FD +290 anytime / +800 first goal · physical backup striker Pape Matar Sarr (CM) — creative midfield depth

🎯 Set Piece Takers — Norway

📋 Norway Set Piece Takers — RotoWire Confirmed
⭐ Free Kicks: Martin Ødegaard (primary — 1 direct FK/game) · Arsenal captain · precise delivery Corners & Wide FKs: Julian Ryerson (primary — 4 per game) · right-sided deliveries Patrick Berg (CM) · Kristian Thorstvedt (CM) — bench delivery options Haaland — primary PK taker · aerial target on corners

Ryerson delivers corners and wide free kicks towards Haaland and Heggem in the box, while Ødegaard takes direct attempts from central positions. Haaland's aerial dominance from corners is a live scoring route — he is already Norway's primary aerial threat on set pieces. Any foul within 25m of goal puts Ødegaard over the ball for a direct attempt. His PK conversion rate is elite.

⚔️ Tactical Matchup — Norway 4-3-3 vs Senegal 4-3-3

⚔️ 5 Key Tactical Battles — Mirror 4-3-3 · Both Teams Attack
🥊 #1 — Haaland vs Koulibaly (THE battle): RotoWire: "If Koulibaly can keep Haaland quiet and Senegal's line stays compact, the threat is blunted. If Haaland gets isolated in space, he punishes anyone." Haaland -105 anytime. Koulibaly's pace at 34 is the exploitable weakness. Ødegaard's through-balls over the top are the primary attack route. #2 — Ødegaard vs Gueye double-pivot: Covers: "Senegal's formation will provide a numerical advantage in midfield to limit the service to Haaland." If the Gueye pairing presses Ødegaard successfully, Norway's creative supply is disrupted. If Ødegaard finds pockets between the lines, he unlocks everything. #3 — Mané vs Ryerson: RotoWire: "How Norway's right-back Julian Ryerson and the midfield handle him will go a long way toward deciding whether Senegal turn their possession into clear chances." Mané +250 anytime / +900 first goal is built around this specific battle. #4 — Sørloth vs Diatta (RB): Sørloth's diagonal runs from LW into the box when Koulibaly is occupied create Norway's secondary scoring route. Sportscasting: Sørloth is "the man who arrives unmarked." +275 anytime / +750 first goal. #5 — Jackson vs Ajer: Ajer "had a nightmare night" vs Iraq (SI). Jackson's physical presence and pace in behind directly exploits the same high-line vulnerability that caused Iraq's goal. Jackson +225 anytime / +750 first goal.
RotoWire: "Norway are flying and have the most dangerous striker in the group, but Senegal have the deeper squad and a wounded pride after the France defeat. A tighter, more even contest than Norway's opener is the expectation, with both front lines getting chances." FanDuel Research: "arguably the most competitive match of Monday's slate."

Norway XI sources: Sports Mole (double injury boost confirmed), SI, Racing Post, RotoWire — consensus unchanged. Senegal XI: SI, 101greatgoals, Racing Post, Juvefc — consensus. ⚠️ Ibrahim Mbaye pushing for Sarr's spot — verify at kickoff. Set pieces: RotoWire. Official XI confirmed ~75 mins before kickoff. All odds FanDuel Sportsbook.

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group I · Norway vs Senegal · 8:00 PM ET · MetLife Stadium
Bet Norway vs Senegal — All Markets
Norway +115 · BTS Yes -135 · Over 2.5 -110 · Haaland -105 anytime · Sørloth +275 · Jackson +225 · Draw +220
Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Norway unchanged XI confirmed Sports Mole · Senegal XI: SI/Racing Post/101greatgoals · Set pieces: RotoWire · Haaland -105 confirmed FOX Sports · Sørloth +275 Sportscasting · Jackson +225 Squawka · Mané +250 Sports Interaction · Verify lineups at kickoff · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup