Norway vs Senegal Prediction: Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets for World Cup

This is the most competitively balanced match on Monday's four-game World Cup slate. Norway (+115) are slight favorites but Senegal (+230) are actually ranked higher (15th vs 31st). The asymmetric stakes drive the anytime goalscorer market in a crucial way: Senegal must attack — a second defeat effectively ends their tournament. That forced attacking posture means Mané, Jackson, and Sarr at plus-money prices are structurally justified. Norway's attack, anchored by Haaland, is among the most potent in the tournament. Both sides have legitimate paths to goals, giving the full anytime board genuine depth across both teams.
⭐ Primary Pick: Haaland Anytime -105
⭐ PRIMARY · FOX SPORTS FD CONFIRMED · WC BRACE VS IRAQ · 57 NORWAY GOALS IN 51 CAPS
Erling Haaland · ST · Manchester City
Norway captain · PK taker · primary aerial target · 57 goals in 51 Norway caps · World Cup debut brace vs Iraq
Anytime · FD
-105
FOX confirmed · $10→$19.52
2+ Goals FD
+600
FD Research explicit dart
FOX Sports (FD June 22 confirmed): "Erling Haaland: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)." FanDuel Research also explicitly confirms the -105 price on their star slate article, alongside the +600 brace prop.CBS SportsLine Green (FD): "Haaland is a superstar, with multiple Premier League titles and Golden Boots under his belt, and he always delivers for his country. He has now scored an obscene 57 goals in 51 games for Norway." Green backs Norway to win with Haaland scoring as part of his FanDuel play.FanDuel Research explicit: "Haaland 2+ goals +600 · Senegal needs points → attacks → creates transition space for Haaland." The brace case is structurally different from France's Iraq match — Senegal's forced attacking posture creates the exact transition chances that Haaland feasts on.
🎯 Why Haaland at Near-Even Money Makes Sense Against Senegal
Haaland had two goals vs Iraq in his World Cup debut — and this is a tougher matchup against Koulibaly and Niakhate. But the structural case holds: Senegal must attack after their 3-1 loss to France, which creates transition space Norway's front three exploits. Haaland's PK taker role means any foul in the box is an automatic scoring chance. His long-term Norway scoring rate (57 goals in 51 caps — over a goal per game) is elite. Norway's 11 of 12 shots from inside the penalty area vs Iraq set the template: Haaland gets premium box chances, not long-range speculative efforts. CBS: "Senegal just allowed Mbappe to score twice, so look for Haaland to add at least his third tally of the group stage on Monday."
$10 at -105 returns $19.52. The near-even money price reflects the fact this is a genuinely competitive match — Senegal are not Iraq. Koulibaly and Niakhate are a far more organised CB pairing. But Haaland's scoring consistency (over a goal per game for Norway) and penalty taker status make him the clearest primary pick on the board. Squawka: "bet365 has Norway at +135 to win; combine it with the Haaland anytime scorer at -111 for the cleanest two-leg ticket on the slate."
🎯 FD Research Explicit Dart: Haaland 2+ Goals +600 · Senegal Forces Attack = Transition Space
FD Research: "Senegal needs points → attacks → creates transition space for Haaland." Scored brace vs Iraq in WC debut. At +600, $5 dart → $35. Recommended explicitly as a small-play. Tougher matchup than Iraq — brace is a dart, not a core bet.
2+ Goals FD
+600
$5 dart → $35
💎 Value Pick: Sørloth Anytime +275
💎 VALUE · SPORTSCASTING +275 CONFIRMED · HAALAND DRAWS DOUBLE-TEAM · ARRIVES UNMARKED
Alexander Sørloth · CF / LW · Atlético Madrid
20 goals across all competitions for Atlético · occupies half-spaces · $10→$37.50
Anytime FD
+275
$10→$37.50
Sportscasting SGP article (confirmed +275): "Sørloth represents the sharpest standalone value in the player props set for this fixture. Against a high-pressure Senegal back line focused on containing the obvious threat [Haaland], he is the man who arrives unmarked." At +275, Sørloth is the most value-positive Norwegian scorer option.Squawka (June 22): "Alexander Sorloth at +210 — which tells you where the market expects the chances to go [after Haaland]." Martin Odegaard is the primary set-piece taker and creative hub, but Sørloth is the secondary goal threat given his penalty-box movement and late arriving runs from wide-left positions.Sports Interaction: "Alexander Sorloth, who scored 20 goals across all competitions for Atletico Madrid, is another solid option for an anytime goal at +210." Scored in qualifiers and has European pedigree to match his Atlético form. In a match where Norway project 2+ goals (they scored 4 against weaker Iraq), Sørloth is the natural secondary beneficiary.
The structural argument for Sørloth: when Senegal double-team Haaland (as any competent coach would instruct), Sørloth is the player who drifts into the space created. His diagonal runs from wide-left, arriving late into the penalty area, are exactly the movement that goes unpunished when a defense collapses around Haaland's gravitational pull. Racing Post: "backing over 2.5 goals and both teams to score looks a smart play" — and in a multi-goal Norway win, Sørloth is the most natural secondary scorer. $10 at +275 returns $37.50. This is the strongest value pick on the Norwegian side of the board.
Sports Interaction (June 22): "Sadio Mane, a consistent scoring machine through the years, is the top anytime goal option for Senegal at +250." CBS: "Senegal feature some scoring punch, led by forward Nicolas Jackson, who has eight goals in 34 career matches for the national team [and] Mane [as talisman]."Squawka: "Mane is one of three or four players capable of taking the game off a script. The +250 anytime scorer price reflects venue and matchup more than form." Compare.bet: "Sadio Mané: The senior talisman remains Senegal's biggest threat in the final third and their likeliest source of a goal or assist. With Senegal needing to attack after their opening defeat, his involvement should rise."Norway conceded goals in each of their last 7 matches (Racing Post: "just one clean sheet in their past eight games"). If Senegal attack as they must, Norway's defense — which conceded to Jordan and Iraq respectively in warm-up form — will face genuine counter-attack pressure. Mané's pace and 1v1 quality against Norway's full-backs is a legitimate goal route at +250.
Mané at +250 is the primary Senegal scorer bet. He's the creative focal point of Senegal's attack, the player most capable of generating a goal from limited possession opportunities. Senegal's forced attacking posture (need a result to stay in the tournament) guarantees Mané gets meaningful chances in transition. $10 at +250 returns $35.
⭐ SQUAWKA +225 CONFIRMED · HIT POST VS FRANCE · LEADS LINE · SHORTEST SEN PRICE
Nicolas Jackson · ST · Bayern Munich
8 goals in 34 Senegal caps · 5 goals in 8 Bayern games (60+ mins) · hit post vs France · $10→$32.50
Anytime FD
+225
Squawka (June 22 confirmed): "Nicolas Jackson (Senegal): Senegal's most reliable center forward and the shortest-priced of their scorers at +225. Norway's center backs gave up two against Iraq and have to defend more open space if Senegal commit numbers forward chasing the game."Racing Post: "Nicolas Jackson hit the post vs France." CBS confirms Jackson has "eight goals in 34 career matches for the national team" and "five goals in the eight games where he played 60 minutes or more for Bayern Munich." He leads the line and is the most direct physical threat Norway's CBs face.
Jackson at +225 is actually shorter than Mané (+250) — Squawka explicitly notes he's the "shortest-priced of their scorers." If Norway's defense, which has only one clean sheet in eight games, struggles against Senegal's pressing centre forward, Jackson arriving on end of Mané and Sarr's creative play is the primary scoring route. $10 at +225 returns $32.50.
🎯 DART: Ismaila Sarr ~+300 · RW · Crystal Palace · MISSED GILT-EDGED CHANCE VS FRANCE
Crystal Palace RW · missed big chance vs France · pace vs Norway LB · $5 dart → ~$20
Anytime est.
~+300
Racing Post: "Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr missed the target with a good chance" vs France. She Kicks: Sarr "provides Senegal with viable attacking outlets if Norway's defensive structure is exposed." Oddschecker lists Sarr at 21/5 (UK) ≈ +305. He's a pace threat from the right who will face Norway's left side. In a must-attack Senegal game, Sarr's direct running creates scoring opportunities. $5 dart at ~+300 → ~$20. Check FanDuel live board for exact price.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel Sportsbook
Player · Team · Role · Club
Anytime FD
First Goal est.
⭐ Haaland · NOR ST · Man City (PRIMARY · WC brace vs Iraq · PK taker · 57 NOR goals in 51 caps)
FOX Sports FD confirmed -105 · FD Research explicit · $10→$19.52 · + 2+ Goals +600 dart
-105
~+340
⭐ Jackson · SEN ST · Bayern Munich (Squawka confirmed +225 · hit post vs France · leads line)
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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