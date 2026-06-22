Norway vs Senegal Prediction: Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets for World Cup

Sportscasting SGP article (confirmed +275): "Sørloth represents the sharpest standalone value in the player props set for this fixture. Against a high-pressure Senegal back line focused on containing the obvious threat [Haaland], he is the man who arrives unmarked." At +275, Sørloth is the most value-positive Norwegian scorer option. Squawka (June 22): "Alexander Sorloth at +210 — which tells you where the market expects the chances to go [after Haaland]." Martin Odegaard is the primary set-piece taker and creative hub, but Sørloth is the secondary goal threat given his penalty-box movement and late arriving runs from wide-left positions. Sports Interaction: "Alexander Sorloth, who scored 20 goals across all competitions for Atletico Madrid, is another solid option for an anytime goal at +210." Scored in qualifiers and has European pedigree to match his Atlético form. In a match where Norway project 2+ goals (they scored 4 against weaker Iraq), Sørloth is the natural secondary beneficiary.

The structural argument for Sørloth: when Senegal double-team Haaland (as any competent coach would instruct), Sørloth is the player who drifts into the space created. His diagonal runs from wide-left, arriving late into the penalty area, are exactly the movement that goes unpunished when a defense collapses around Haaland's gravitational pull. Racing Post: "backing over 2.5 goals and both teams to score looks a smart play" — and in a multi-goal Norway win, Sørloth is the most natural secondary scorer. $10 at +275 returns $37.50. This is the strongest value pick on the Norwegian side of the board.