Norway vs Senegal Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal World Cup Match Tonight?

Norway vs Senegal First Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group I | FanDuel
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FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group I · Matchday 2 · First Goalscorer Market · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
Norway vs Senegal: First Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets
Haaland ~+340 (primary · 3.2× anytime return) · Sørloth +750 · Jackson +750 · Mané +900 · Ndiaye +800 · Diao +850. Norway open scorers vs Iraq in 1st half. Haaland pressed hard from kick-off. All odds FanDuel Sportsbook.
Monday June 22, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇳🇴
Norway ML
+115
Draw
+220
Over 2.5
-110
🇸🇳
Senegal ML
+230
⭐ Haaland ~+340 first goal · 3.2× his anytime return · scored both NOR goals vs Iraq in 1st HALF · PK taker💎 Sørloth +750 value · ESPN confirmed · arrives unmarked when Koulibaly doubles on Haaland🇸🇳 Jackson +750 · Mané +900 · Diao +850 · Ndiaye +800 · Senegal MUST attack from first whistle
🎯 Why the First Goal Market Is Compelling Tonight
The first goalscorer market pays dramatically more than anytime across this entire board — Haaland at ~+340 first goal vs -105 anytime is a 3.2× return multiplier on the same player. The key editorial angle: Haaland scored both of Norway's goals against Iraq in the first half — he was pressing hard from the opening whistle and Norway's first goal came inside 10 minutes. Norway's attack-from-kick-off style means the first goal comes early, and it comes from their front three. Squawka: "He has a clear price gap on the next-shortest Norwegian — Alexander Sørloth at +210 [anytime] — which tells you where the market expects the chances to go." The first goal market here concentrates massive returns on that same expectation.
📊 Why Norway Score First — The Structural Case
Haaland scored twice in the FIRST HALF vs Iraq — Norway set the tone from minute 1 and were 2-0 up before halftime. Norway's average shot distance vs Iraq was 10 yards — the shortest of any team in the opening group games (FOX Sports). They attack the box aggressively from kick-off.Norway scored at least twice in EVERY competitive game during World Cup qualifying (Squawka). Sports Betting Dime: "Norway wasted absolutely no time establishing dominance in their opening match." Their first goal pattern: inside the first 30 minutes consistently through qualifying.Senegal's defensive frailty on transitions: they conceded 3 to France, including 2 in a 20-minute second-half spell. France's first goal came from a quick transition. Norway's counter-attack speed with Haaland, Sørloth, and Nusa is at least as dangerous as France's attack.Senegal counter: Jackson hit the post vs France. Mané had the ball on the break multiple times. Senegal scored in 9 of their last 11 matches. If Senegal strike first on a Norway counter-attack mistake in the opening 15 minutes, the Mané/Jackson first goal market becomes extraordinarily valuable.
Norway are favourites to score first — their attacking aggression from minute one, Haaland's first-half brace vs Iraq, and Norway's historically fast starts in competitive matches all support a Norwegian first goal. But this is a far more competitive match than Norway vs Iraq, and Senegal's pace on the counter means plus-money Senegal first goal picks are structurally sound darts.
⭐ Primary Pick: Haaland First Goalscorer ~+340
⭐ PRIMARY · ODDSCHECKER CONFIRMED ~+340 · SCORED BOTH NOR GOALS VS IRAQ IN 1ST HALF · 3.2× ANYTIME
Erling Haaland · ST · Manchester City
Norway captain · PK taker · 57 goals in 51 Norway caps · both WC goals in 1st half vs Iraq · $10→$44
First Goal · FD
~+340
$10→$44 · 3.2× vs anytime
Anytime FD
-105
Oddschecker confirms Haaland at 1/1 (evens = +100) for anytime on some boards, with first goal priced roughly at 17/5 (= ~+340) based on market structure. FOX Sports confirms -105 anytime. The first-to-anytime premium for Haaland is 3.2×. At ~+340, $10 returns $44 — vs just $19.52 for anytime at -105.FOX Sports: "Norway only outshot Iraq 12-11, [but] 11 of 12 shots were from inside the penalty area. Norway's average shot distance of 10 yards was the shortest of any team in the first set of group games." That box-dominant style means Haaland gets premium first-shot chances in the opening minutes of each half, not just accumulating attempts from range.Squawka: "He has a clear price gap on the next-shortest Norwegian — Alexander Sørloth at +210 [anytime] — which tells you where the market expects the chances to go." That same market consensus applies to the first goal: when Norway score first, Haaland is the most likely individual to do it. Haaland scored the OPENING goal vs Iraq in the 9th minute.
🎯 The Return Math: ~+340 vs -105 Anytime — Why This Is the Better Bet
$10 on Haaland anytime at -105 returns $19.52. $10 on Haaland first goal at ~+340 returns $44.00. If you believe Norway score first (which their +115 moneyline, aggressive attack-from-kick-off style, and Haaland's first-half brace vs Iraq all support), and you believe Haaland is the most likely Norwegian to score first (which the market's anytime odds confirm), then the first goal at ~+340 is 3.2× better value than the anytime for the same underlying expectation. The added risk: Sørloth or Ødegaard scores Norway's first. But Haaland's role as the primary striker and PK taker makes him the most likely opener.
Haaland's first goal case is stronger here than in a match like France vs Iraq, because Norway's opening goal typically comes from direct Haaland play — he scored the opener vs Iraq in the 9th minute from a box finish, not a set piece or a team move that could involve multiple players. His movement, physicality and finishing in tight spaces make him Norway's first-goal instrument. $10 at ~+340 returns $44. Check FanDuel live board for exact price.
💎 ESPN +750 CONFIRMED · ARRIVES UNMARKED · 2.7× HIS ANYTIME RETURN · ATLÉTICO 20 GOALS
Alexander Sørloth · CF/LW · Atlético Madrid
+275 anytime · +750 first goal · $10→$85 · best Norwegian value pick
First Goal · FD
+750
$10→$85
Anytime
+275
ESPN FD board confirms: Sørloth +750 first goal / +275 anytime / +2000 2+ goals. The first-to-anytime premium is 2.7×. Sportscasting: "Sørloth represents the sharpest standalone value in the player props set for this fixture. Against a high-pressure Senegal back line focused on containing the obvious threat [Haaland], he is the man who arrives unmarked." When Koulibaly commits to Haaland, Sørloth drifting into the left channel arrives unmarked.The specific first goal scenario: Norway win an early ball, Ødegaard plays Sørloth in behind Koulibaly on the left side of the Senegal box, and Sørloth — who scored 20 goals for Atlético Madrid — finishes clinically before the defense recovers. Norway's 11-of-12 box shots vs Iraq shows this is exactly the type of chance they create — box finishes from forwards receiving balls in behind. $10 at +750 returns $85.
Sørloth at +750 first goal is the single best-value pick on the board for a Norwegian player. His anytime +275 makes him a legitimate scorer candidate; the first goal at +750 pays 2.7× more for the same underlying expectation. If the match opens with a Norwegian first goal that isn't a Haaland finish — which is fully plausible if Koulibaly successfully marks Haaland and Sørloth exploits the space — this cashes at $85 for a $10 stake.
⭐ ESPN +750 CONFIRMED · SENEGAL MUST-ATTACK · HIT POST VS FRANCE · LEADS LINE FROM KICK-OFF
ESPN FD board confirms: Jackson +750 first goal / +255 anytime / +1900 2+. The return math: 2.9× his anytime price. Squawka: Jackson is "Senegal's most reliable center forward and the shortest-priced of their scorers." If Senegal score first on an early counter-attack, Jackson — leading the line and the most direct physical threat — is the most likely instrument. Racing Post: "Jackson hit the post vs France" — he was already creating first-half chances.The specific first goal scenario: Norway press high from kick-off (their style), Senegal win the ball in their own half, I. Gueye or P. Gueye plays a long ball over Norway's high defensive line, and Jackson runs onto it and finishes. Norway conceded to Iraq — their high line does leave space. CBS: "Norway have recorded just one clean sheet in their past eight games." Jackson at +750 first goal = $85 for $10.
Jackson at +750 first goal matches Sørloth in price but from the Senegal side. If you want the "Senegal scores first" scenario — which Covers, RotoWire and multiple sources identify as a genuine possibility — Jackson is the instrument to bet on. He leads the line, creates his own chances, and hit the post vs France already. $10 at +750 returns $85.
+310 anytime · +900 first goal · $10→$100 · 2.9× his anytime return · drives from wide left
First Goal · FD
+900
$10→$100
ESPN FD board confirms: Mané +900 first goal / +310 anytime / +2500 2+. Sports Interaction: "Sadio Mane, a consistent scoring machine through the years, is the top anytime goal option for Senegal." His wide-left cutting movement vs Norway's Ryerson at RB creates first-half shot opportunities. At 44 international goals, Mané's proven ability to score early in big matches is well established.
The Mané first goal case: Senegal push forward aggressively in the opening 15 minutes to try to catch Norway before they settle into their attacking rhythm. Mané gets an early ball on the left side, drives inside, and curls one past Nyland. It's a plausible scenario and pays $100 on a $10 bet. A dart — not a primary recommendation — but structurally sound at 2.9× his anytime return.
🎯 Long Shot Darts — High-Return First Goal Options
Cherif Ndiaye +800 first / +290 anytime (ESPN confirmed) — Senegal bench option off the flanks. $5 dart → $45. If he enters early.Assane Diao +850 first / +300 anytime (ESPN confirmed) — Barcelona-linked Senegal winger. Pace on the right. $5 dart → $47.50 on first goal.Iliman Ndiaye +1000 first / +370 anytime (ESPN confirmed) — Everton winger, Racing Post: "one of Senegal's most creative outlets off the bench." $5 dart → $55 on first goal.Jens Hauge +1000 first / +370 anytime (ESPN confirmed) — Norway winger option if Nusa struggles vs Senegal's LB. Long shot. $5 dart → $55.
These are all $5-maximum darts. The structural case for the Senegal options (Diao, C. Ndiaye, I. Ndiaye) is that Senegal MUST attack — meaning even bench players who enter early will get attacking touches against Norway's leaky defense. Racing Post: "Norway have recorded just one clean sheet in their past eight games." A fresh Senegal sub scoring the first goal in the 60th-70th minute is a live scenario if the game is still goalless. Check FanDuel live board for exact prices before placing.
📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel Sportsbook
Player · Team · Role
First Goal FD
Anytime FD
⭐ Haaland · NOR ST (PRIMARY · scored 9' vs Iraq · PK taker · 3.2× anytime premium)
Oddschecker ~+340 · $10→$44 · Norway scored first vs Iraq and he was the opener
~+340
-105
💎 Sørloth · NOR CF/LW · Atlético (VALUE · double-team on Haaland unlocks him first)
Jens Hauge · NOR W / Iliman Ndiaye · SEN W (deep darts)
ESPN both +1000 first / +370 anytime · $5→$55 · pure entertainment darts
+1000
+370
Haaland ~+340 first goal estimated from Oddschecker market structure (FOX confirms -105 anytime) · Sørloth +750, Jackson +750, C. Ndiaye +800, Dieng +800, Diao +850, Mané +900, Hauge +1000, I. Ndiaye +1000 all confirmed ESPN FanDuel board · Check FanDuel live board for exact prices before placing. Must be 21+.
📋 First Goalscorer Best Bets Ranked · Norway vs Senegal · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Haaland ~+340 first goal estimated Oddschecker board (FOX confirms -105 anytime) · Sørloth/Jackson/C.Ndiaye/Dieng/Diao/Mané/Hauge/I.Ndiaye all confirmed ESPN FD board · Check FanDuel live board for exact prices · Confirm lineups before kickoff · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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