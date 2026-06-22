Norway vs Senegal Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal World Cup Match Tonight?

📊 Why Norway Score First — The Structural Case

Haaland scored twice in the FIRST HALF vs Iraq — Norway set the tone from minute 1 and were 2-0 up before halftime. Norway's average shot distance vs Iraq was 10 yards — the shortest of any team in the opening group games (FOX Sports). They attack the box aggressively from kick-off. Norway scored at least twice in EVERY competitive game during World Cup qualifying (Squawka). Sports Betting Dime: "Norway wasted absolutely no time establishing dominance in their opening match." Their first goal pattern: inside the first 30 minutes consistently through qualifying. Senegal's defensive frailty on transitions: they conceded 3 to France, including 2 in a 20-minute second-half spell. France's first goal came from a quick transition. Norway's counter-attack speed with Haaland, Sørloth, and Nusa is at least as dangerous as France's attack. Senegal counter: Jackson hit the post vs France. Mané had the ball on the break multiple times. Senegal scored in 9 of their last 11 matches. If Senegal strike first on a Norway counter-attack mistake in the opening 15 minutes, the Mané/Jackson first goal market becomes extraordinarily valuable.

Norway are favourites to score first — their attacking aggression from minute one, Haaland's first-half brace vs Iraq, and Norway's historically fast starts in competitive matches all support a Norwegian first goal. But this is a far more competitive match than Norway vs Iraq, and Senegal's pace on the counter means plus-money Senegal first goal picks are structurally sound darts.