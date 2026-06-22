Norway vs. Senegal World Cup Prediction, Best Bets, Props & Picks for Today (June 22)

Norway vs Senegal Picks in Summary

Both Teams to Score (-154)

Erling Haaland Anytime Goalscorer (-110)

The 2026 World Cup group stage continues today.

At 8 p.m. ET, Norway and Senegal meet up.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Norway vs Senegal

This is arguably the most competitive match of Monday's slate. Norway opened with a 4-1 win over Iraq behind its dangerous attack, while Senegal remains desperate for points after losing to France. Norway's attack versus Senegal's physical defense creates a fascinating tactical battle.

Norway has firepower led by Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard, while Senegal possesses enough pace and athleticism to threaten on the counterattack. Senegal needs a result and is unlikely to sit back for 90 minutes, which should create chances at both ends.

Despite the loss to France, Senegal looked competitive and dangerous for much of the match.

I like both teams to find the net tonight.

Norway's striker remains one of the world's elite finishers and scored in the opener against Iraq.

Norway consistently funnels chances through Haaland, making him the most attractive player prop on the board.

When Haaland plays for City, he doesn't get to use his devastating pace very often as defenses usually sit so deep against them, but he should have more space to run into with Norway -- and we saw that in the opener. He'll also be on pens.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay and Australia. Their last group match comes versus Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.