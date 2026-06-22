Norway vs Senegal Prediction: Lineups, Picks & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Group I

Monday June 22, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇳🇴
Norway ML
+115
Draw
+220
Over 2.5
-110
🇸🇳
Senegal ML
+230
🏆 Norway top Group I · 3pts +3GD · Haaland brace vs Iraq · Unchanged XI · WIN = knockout secured🇸🇳 Senegal 0pts · MUST NOT LOSE · Koulibaly vs Haaland · Jackson +225 · Mané +250⭐ BTS Yes -135 (FOX primary) · Over 2.5 -110 (CBS) · Draw +220 value (Covers/RotoWire)
⚽ Match Context — The Most Competitive Game on Monday's Slate
FanDuel Research: "This is arguably the most competitive match of Monday's slate." France vs Iraq is a walkover at -1500; Norway vs Senegal is genuinely up for grabs. Norway sit top on +3 GD and can seal the knockout stage with a win. Senegal are desperate — another loss likely means early elimination. That asymmetric pressure shapes every market: Norway attack but don't need to overextend; Senegal must attack, opening space for Haaland's devastating counters. RotoWire: "Both front lines getting chances. Haaland's threat on the counter should balance Senegal's quality and need, and a shared result is a real possibility here."
Group I Standings After Matchday 1Top 2 advance · Best 8 third-place also advance
Norway 2-1 Senegal · Haaland goal(s) · Mané or Jackson for Senegal
Squawka: Norway 2-1 Senegal. "Haaland to score at least once as Norway's clinical attack proves too much for a Senegal side still finding their feet." Norway have scored 41 goals in last 9 competitive matches.CBS SportsLine Green: "Norway secured all 10 of their qualifiers. They beat Italy 3-0 at home and 4-1 away. Haaland has now scored 57 goals in 51 Norway games." Green backs Norway win with Haaland scoring.Covers/RotoWire dissent: "The draw offers good value and is playable up to +220. Senegal's 4-2-3-1 will provide numerical advantage in midfield to limit service to Haaland. Norway recorded just one clean sheet in last 8 games — Mané and Jackson will create." A 1-1 is a live result.
The 2-1 Norway win is the most probable outcome — Norway's superior tournament position, Haaland's relentless scoring (57 goals in 51 caps), and Senegal's desperate attacking posture all point toward a Norwegian win with goals at both ends. RotoWire identifies this as the most competitive game of Monday's Group I slate, and the draw at +220 is flagged as the best value play by multiple sources if you want the draw angle.
⭐ Best Bets — Norway vs Senegal · All FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ BET #1 · FOX SPORTS PRIMARY PICK · BOTH TEAMS SCORE
Both Teams to Score — Yes
Norway: 1 clean sheet in last 8 · Senegal: scored in 9 of last 11 · both sides attack · $10→$17.41
FanDuel
-135
$10→$17.41
FOX Sports (FD June 22 confirmed, primary pick): "Take Both Teams to Score — Yes (-135)." FOX cites: Senegal's 3-1 loss to France was competitive with the Lions creating chances; Norway's defensive record shows just 1 clean sheet in last 8 matches. Senegal are unlikely to sit back for 90 minutes needing a result.Covers: "Norway have recorded just one clean sheet in their past eight games, so I expect Sadio Mane and Nicolas Jackson to be heard from at MetLife Stadium." Toffeeweb: "Both teams found the net in each of their opening matches, making BTS an attractive pick." Norway conceded to Iraq; Senegal scored vs France. Structural BTS case is strong.
FOX Sports' primary pick at -135 is the clearest consensus bet on the board. Norway's only WC clean sheet concern: they conceded even against Iraq — Senegal's attack (Mané, Jackson, Sarr) is significantly more dangerous. Norway's attack (Haaland, Sørloth, Nusa) is the best Senegal face in Group I. FanDuel Research: "Senegal needs a result and is unlikely to sit back for 90 minutes, which should create chances at both ends." $10 at -135 returns $17.41.
⭐ BET #2 · CBS SPORTSLINE CONFIRMED · BOTH SIDES ATTACK · GOALS EXPECTED
Over 2.5 Total Goals
CBS FD confirmed -110 · Norway 41 goals in last 9 competitive matches · $10→$19.09
FanDuel
-110
$10→$19.09
CBS SportsLine (FD confirmed): Over 2.5 -110. "Norway scored 4 goals vs Iraq; Senegal scored vs France and need goals here. Both openers were high-scoring (4 and 5 goals respectively). This isn't two teams that sit back — it's two teams that attack." Sports Betting Dime: "Those prices misjudge the high-scoring potential of both nations."Norway have scored 41 goals in their last 9 competitive matches. Haaland alone has 57 goals in 51 Norway caps. Senegal scored in 9 of their last 11 fixtures. Both teams scored in their World Cup openers. The combined xG of both sides in their openers was exceptionally high. PrizePicks: "Both sides had two of the highest-scoring openers in the competition."
Near even money for a market where both teams scored in their openers, both have top 3 xG attacks in the tournament, and Senegal's must-attack stance creates exactly the open game that produces goals at both ends. At -110, this is a sound structural bet. $10 at -110 returns $19.09.
⭐ BET #3 · FOX SPORTS FD CONFIRMED · 57 NORWAY GOALS IN 51 CAPS · PK TAKER · NEAR EVEN
Haaland Anytime Goalscorer
FOX Sports: "-105 (bet $10 to win $19.52)" · WC brace vs Iraq · scored in 11 consecutive Norway apps
Anytime FD
-105
$10→$19.52
FOX Sports (FD confirmed): "Erling Haaland: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)." CBS Green: "Haaland is a superstar, with multiple Premier League titles and Golden Boots under his belt, and he always delivers for his country. He has now scored an obscene 57 goals in 51 games for Norway." FD Research: "He'll also be on pens. When Haaland plays for City, he doesn't get to use his devastating pace very often as defenses usually sit so deep against them, but he should have more space to run into with Norway."Juvefc: "At 34, Koulibaly remains composed in possession but has shown reduced pace in transition — and Haaland's diagonal runs behind the high line are precisely the kind of threat that exploits such a profile. If Ødegaard can play incisive passes from deep, Senegal's defensive unit will be tested repeatedly in behind." SI: "Haaland has scored in 11 consecutive international appearances."
Tougher matchup than Iraq — Koulibaly is a top-level CB. But Haaland's scoring rate (over 1 goal/game for Norway), penalty taker role, and the open game that Senegal's must-attack stance creates all support this near-even pick. $10 at -105 returns $19.52.
💎 VALUE · COVERS/ROTOWIRE/YAHOO CONFIRMED · SENEGAL MIDFIELD COULD STIFLE HAALAND SUPPLY
Draw +220 — Value Pick
Both warm-up games ended in draws · Norway no clean sheet in 8 · Koulibaly vs Haaland battle
Draw FD
+220
$10→$32
Covers (Yahoo Sports): "The draw offers good value here, and it's playable up to +220. Both teams are comfortable in a physical scrap, and the Lions of Teranga's 4-2-3-1 formation will provide a numerical advantage in midfield to limit the service to Haaland. While Norway's attackers flexed their muscles during qualifying, it's worth noting they've recorded just one clean sheet in their past eight games." RotoWire agrees: "A shared result is a real possibility here."Both teams' final World Cup warm-up games before the tournament ended in draws (Norway 0-0 Switzerland; Senegal 0-0 Saudi Arabia). Norway are +115 favourites but this is the closest matchup on Monday's slate. At +220, a draw pays $32 on a $10 bet — 3.2× the Norway win return on comparable risk.
A contrarian value play for bettors who believe in Senegal's defensive resilience (they held France 0-0 for 45 minutes). If Koulibaly neutralises Haaland and Senegal score on the counter, a 1-1 is fully live. Not the primary recommendation, but offers the best price of any reasonable outcome at +220.
💎 SCORER VALUE · SPORTSCASTING +275 CONFIRMED · DOUBLE-TEAM ON HAALAND = SORLOTH FREE
Sørloth Anytime Goalscorer +275
20 Atlético Madrid goals · arrives unmarked when Koulibaly doubles on Haaland · $10→$37.50
Anytime FD
+275
Sportscasting: "Sørloth represents the sharpest standalone value in the player props set for this fixture. Against a high-pressure Senegal back line focused on containing the obvious threat, he is the man who arrives unmarked." When Koulibaly doubles on Haaland — as any smart manager instructs — Sørloth's diagonal late runs from wide left go unmarked. He scored 20 goals across all competitions for Atlético Madrid. $10 at +275 returns $37.50. Best non-Haaland Norwegian scorer value.
📋 Confirmed Lineups — Norway & Senegal
🇳🇴 NORWAY 4-3-3 — UNCHANGED XI · Sports Mole: double injury boost (Ryerson, Møller Wolfe both cleared)
🇸🇳 SENEGAL 4-3-3 — Unchanged from France XI · Sources: SI, 101greatgoals, Juvefc
MANÉ
LW · +250 anytime
JACKSON
ST · +225 anytime
I. SARR
RW · +300 anytime
L. CAMARA
CM · Monaco
I. GUEYE
CM · Everton
P. GUEYE
CM · Villarreal
DIATTA
RB
KOULIBALY
CB · KEY battle
NIAKHATE
CB
DIOUF
LB
E. MENDY
GK · Chelsea
⚠️ Koulibaly vs Haaland is THE key tactical battle of this match
⚔️ The Key Battle: Haaland vs Koulibaly — World Cup 2026's Defining Duel
RotoWire: "The game within the game is Erling Haaland against Kalidou Koulibaly. Haaland's movement and finishing against a defense that pushes up is Norway's clearest path to goal, and Koulibaly's experience and physicality are exactly what is needed to handle him. If Koulibaly can keep Haaland quiet and Senegal's line stays compact, the threat is blunted. If Haaland gets isolated in space, he punishes anyone."Juvefc: "At 34, Koulibaly remains composed in possession but has shown reduced pace in transition — and Haaland's diagonal runs behind the high line are precisely the kind of threat that exploits such a profile. If Ødegaard can play incisive passes from deep, Senegal's defensive unit will be tested repeatedly in behind."Senegal counter-argument: Sports Mole notes Ibrahim Mbaye (18) "could have a similar impact off the bench, with his dribbling and pace from wide areas causing problems." And Mané's positioning dragging Norway's midfield wide opens space for P. Gueye and I. Gueye to break through centrally.
This is the genuine X-factor of the match. Haaland wins the battle = Norway 2-0 or better. Koulibaly wins the battle = 1-1 draw. The -105 Haaland anytime bet essentially prices in: you believe his movement beats Koulibaly at least once. At near-even money, that's a reasonable position given his 57-in-51 record.
📋 Best Bets Ranked · Norway vs Senegal · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ #1 — BTS Yes (FOX Sports primary pick · Norway no clean sheet in 8 · Senegal attack)
-135 · $10→$17.41 · clearest consensus bet on the board
-135
⭐ #2 — Over 2.5 Goals (CBS FD confirmed · both teams scored in openers · open game)
-110 · $10→$19.09 · near even money for expected high-scoring match
-110
⭐ #3 — Haaland Anytime (FOX FD confirmed -105 · 57 NOR goals in 51 caps · PK taker)
-105 · $10→$19.52 · near-even for Norway's most lethal weapon
-105
💎 #4 — Draw +220 (Covers/RotoWire value · Koulibaly vs Haaland · Senegal midfield quality)
+220 · $10→$32 · contrarian value · both warm-ups ended in draws
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · BTS -135 confirmed FOX Sports · Over 2.5 -110 confirmed CBS · Haaland -105 confirmed FOX · Norway +115/Draw +220/Senegal +230 confirmed CBS · Sørloth +275 confirmed Sportscasting · Jackson +225 confirmed Squawka · Mané +250 confirmed Sports Interaction · Lineups predicted — verify at kickoff · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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