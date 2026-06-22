Norway vs Senegal Prediction: Lineups, Picks & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Group I

Squawka: Norway 2-1 Senegal. "Haaland to score at least once as Norway's clinical attack proves too much for a Senegal side still finding their feet." Norway have scored 41 goals in last 9 competitive matches. CBS SportsLine Green: "Norway secured all 10 of their qualifiers. They beat Italy 3-0 at home and 4-1 away. Haaland has now scored 57 goals in 51 Norway games." Green backs Norway win with Haaland scoring. Covers/RotoWire dissent: "The draw offers good value and is playable up to +220. Senegal's 4-2-3-1 will provide numerical advantage in midfield to limit service to Haaland. Norway recorded just one clean sheet in last 8 games — Mané and Jackson will create." A 1-1 is a live result.

The 2-1 Norway win is the most probable outcome — Norway's superior tournament position, Haaland's relentless scoring (57 goals in 51 caps), and Senegal's desperate attacking posture all point toward a Norwegian win with goals at both ends. RotoWire identifies this as the most competitive game of Monday's Group I slate, and the draw at +220 is flagged as the best value play by multiple sources if you want the draw angle.