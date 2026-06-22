France vs Iraq Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Predictions for Today's World Cup 2026

Key Tactical Battles — France 4-2-3-1 vs Iraq Compact 4-4-2

Dembele vs Iraq LB Doski: Dembele's 1v1 pace cutting inside from RW — primary early goal creation route. Iraq's LB has no experience vs Ballon d'Or quality. FOX Sports: Dembele starts RW today (-110 anytime). Speed mismatch. Barcola vs Iraq RB H. Ali: Barcola starting LW from kick-off. His pace vs Iraq's right back creates the same mismatch. Scored within 2 mins of entering vs Senegal. Starting today = first 90 minutes of that threat. Olise vs Iraq's 4-4-2 Mid Block: Operating as No.10 CAM between Iraq's defensive and midfield lines. Iraq's 4-4-2 narrows centrally but leaves the No.10 pocket available. Olise's late runs into this space vs Norway's equivalent produced 0 shots after 63 minutes from Iraq. Iraq's only threat — Aymen Hussein vs France CBs: Hussein scored via a tap-in sequence vs Norway. France's high defensive line could leave space in behind for Hussein's runs. Sports Mole: "Iraq can take some comfort from scoring in nine of their last 11 fixtures." But France's Saliba-Upamecano CB pairing is significantly stronger than Norway's.

Sports Mole: "After a difficult first half against Senegal, the Bleus are expected to show more consistency this time. Dembélé is likely to start on the right and Olise in the central playmaker role, as this worked well in the second half." The same tactical setup that dismantled Senegal in the second half — Olise at No.10 pulling strings while Mbappe leads and Barcola/Dembele attack the channels — starts from minute one today.