France vs Iraq Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Predictions for Today's World Cup 2026

France vs Iraq Lineups & Formations Confirmed — World Cup 2026 Group I | FanDuel
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🏟️ TODAY 5:00 PM ET · LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD · PHILADELPHIA · FOX / TELEMUNDO
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group I · Matchday 2 · Confirmed Lineups & Formations · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
France vs Iraq: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
France 4-2-3-1 · 3 changes from Senegal XI · Barcola, Kone, Digne all start · Mbappe leads · Iraq 4-4-2 · Al-Hamadi doubtful · Hussein starts · FanDuel: France -1500
Monday June 22, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇫🇷
France ML
-1500
Draw
+1200
France -2.5
-120
🇮🇶
Iraq ML
+3300
🔄 France: 3 Changes From Senegal XI — Consensus Sources: Al Jazeera · SI · Racing Post · Sports Mole · FanDuel Research
✅ IN: Bradley Barcola (LW) replaces Desire Doue✅ IN: Manu Kone (DM) replaces Aurelien Tchouameni✅ IN: Lucas Digne (LB) replaces Theo Hernandez
🇫🇷 France Starting XI — 4-2-3-1
Manager: Didier Deschamps · Sources: Al Jazeera, SI, Racing Post, Sports Mole, FanDuel Research — consensus 3 changes from Senegal XI · Verify official XI at kickoff
MBAPPE
ST · #10
DEMBELE
RW
OLISE
CAM ⭐MoM
BARCOLA
LW 🆕
RABIOT
DM
KONE
DM 🆕
KOUNDE
RB
SALIBA
CB ⚠️
UPAMECANO
CB
DIGNE
LB 🆕
MAIGNAN
GK · AC Milan
🆕 New vs Senegal XI⭐ Man of Match vs Senegal⚠️ Playing through minor pain
🇫🇷 France Starting XI — Player Notes & Key Roles
🥅 Mike Maignan · GK · AC Milan
France's first choice. Solid in goal vs Senegal. Expected to have a quieter game here given Iraq's limited attacking threat after the 63rd minute vs Norway. Iraq's only WC goal came from a set piece sequence — Maignan will be alert to corners and free kicks.
Jules Kounde · RB · Barcelona
First-choice right back. Overlapping runs support Dembele's attacking play on the right. Key to France's wide attacking structure against Iraq's narrow 4-4-2.
William Saliba · CB · Arsenal ⚠️ Minor Niggles
Yahoo Sports: "Saliba has admitted he has been playing through pain in order to make this summer's tournament." Expected to start but may be rested vs Norway if France qualify today. Iraq's Al-Hamadi and Hussein are unlikely to seriously test him.
Dayot Upamecano · CB · Bayern Munich
Partners Saliba at CB. Physically dominant pairing. France's defensive record (0 clean sheets in 6) is a concern but Iraq's attack is the weakest they'll face in the tournament.
Lucas Digne · LB · Aston Villa
🆕 IN for Hernandez
SI: "Reports suggest Theo Hernandez could drop out of the lineup for Aston Villa's Digne, as Deschamps experiments with his backline." Racing Post confirms the change. Digne is France's primary dead-ball left-footed delivery option from the left side.
Adrien Rabiot · DM · Manchester Utd
Retained from the Senegal XI after an impressive showing including an assist. RotoWire: Rabiot provides defensive cover and drives forward from deep. His late runs into the box at +275 anytime make him a long-odds scorer option.
Manu Kone · DM · Real Madrid
🆕 IN for Tchouameni
SI: "25-year-old Koné will make his World Cup debut if given the go-ahead over Aurélien Tchouaméni." LWOF: Tchouameni "didn't train before this one and is expected to miss out as a precaution." Kone partners Rabiot in the double pivot, providing energy and press resistance.
Ousmane Dembele · RW · PSG
Ballon d'Or winner. Shifts to RW today after playing more centrally vs Senegal. Sports Mole: "Dembélé is likely to start on the right and Olise in the central playmaker role, as this worked well in the second half." 1v1 threat against Iraq's left back. FD anytime: -110.
Michael Olise · CAM · Bayern Munich ⭐ Man of Match vs Senegal
FanDuel Research explicit value pick at +140 anytime / +550 first goal. RotoWire: primary FK taker (5/game). Racing Post: scored a hat-trick in France's Northern Ireland warm-up. In the No.10 CAM role against Iraq's 4-4-2 low block, he arrives late into scoring positions repeatedly. Man of the Match vs Senegal: 1 assist, 2/2 shots on target, 4 chances created.
Bradley Barcola · LW · PSG
🆕 IN for Doue · scored vs Senegal
Al Jazeera: "Deschamps is set to make a few small tweaks for this game, with Barcola set to start after coming off the bench against Senegal." Scored within 2 minutes of coming on vs Senegal. Starting today = significantly more attacking involvement. FD: +110 anytime / +475 first goal.
⭐ Kylian Mbappe · ST · Real Madrid · France Captain
58 international goals (France all-time record). 14 World Cup goals (4th all-time). France captain, primary penalty taker. 4 SoT and 2 goals vs Senegal. Chasing Messi and Klose's all-time WC record (16 goals). FD: -220 anytime / ~+210 first goal. FanDuel Research primary pick for both markets.
🪑 France Bench — Key Impact Options (Racing Post confirmed)
Rayan Cherki (AM · Man City) — set piece taker; creative subMarcus Thuram (ST · Inter Milan) — impact striker sub for Mbappe; 20 Serie A goals 2025-26; FD -105 anytimeDesire Doue (LW · PSG) — dropped to bench; started vs SenegalMaghnes Akliouche (Wide · Monaco) — FD +185 anytime / +750 first goal; bench scorer dartJean-Philippe Mateta (ST · Crystal Palace) — FD +400 first goal / -115 anytime; striker coverAurelien Tchouameni (DM · Real Madrid) — rested today (precaution); available from benchTheo Hernandez (LB · AC Milan) — rested; Digne covers LB todayWilliam Saliba note: may be rested 2nd half if France lead comfortably (nursing minor niggles)
🇮🇶 Iraq Starting XI — 4-4-2
Manager: Graham Arnold · Sources: RotoWire, Racing Post · ⚠️ Al-Hamadi doubtful · Ali Jasim available after knock vs Norway · Confirm at kickoff
A. HUSSEIN
CF · scored vs NOR
AL-HAMADI
CF ⚠️ DOUBT
BAYESH
RM
AL-AMMARI
CM
ISMAEL
CM
QASEM
LM
H. ALI
RB
TAHSEEN
CB
HASHEM
CB
DOSKI
LB
J. HASSAN
GK (or Basil)
⚠️ Al-Hamadi DOUBTFUL — if absent, Iraq's goal threat drops significantlyIraq's first WC since 1986
🇮🇶 Iraq Starting XI — Key Player Notes
Jalal Hassan · GK (or Ahmed Basil)
Al Jazeera: "Ahmed Basil could start in goal in place of Jalal Hassan." RotoWire lists Hassan as the projected starter. Either way, Iraq's GK faces France's elite attack — 4+ goals is the consensus projection.
RotoWire confirmed defensive line. Iraq conceded 11 shots from inside the box to Norway (91.67% box shot rate) — the worst in the tournament. Against France's superior attack, this defensive unit faces an extreme challenge. Dembele vs Doski (LB) and Barcola vs Hussein Ali (RB) are the key 1v1 battles.
Narrow 4-4-2 midfield designed to protect the box. Zaid Ismael is Iraq's primary defensive disruptor but has disciplinary issues — Racing Post: "three cards in just seven caps" and was booked vs Norway. Sports Mole: Zidane Iqbal (Man Utd) is pushing for a starting berth after coming on as sub vs Norway.
Aymen Hussein (CF) · Ali Al-Hamadi (CF ⚠️ DOUBTFUL)
Aymen Hussein scored Iraq's first WC goal since 1986 vs Norway — Iraq's primary and most dangerous attacking threat. FD: +650 anytime / +2500 first goal. Al-Hamadi (Luton Town, Iraq's top scorer) is listed as doubtful — if absent, Iraq's attacking options drop significantly. RotoWire lists him in the projected XI but notes the doubt.
Olise as France's primary set piece taker is the critical betting detail. With 5 free kick deliveries per game and a hat-trick already in a Northern Ireland warm-up from dead-ball positions, any foul within 25 metres of goal opens a direct Olise shooting opportunity. His first goal price of +550 is directly tied to this set piece role — one direct free kick in a dangerous area and the bet cashes.
⚔️ Tactical Matchup — France 4-2-3-1 vs Iraq 4-4-2
Key Tactical Battles — France 4-2-3-1 vs Iraq Compact 4-4-2
Dembele vs Iraq LB Doski: Dembele's 1v1 pace cutting inside from RW — primary early goal creation route. Iraq's LB has no experience vs Ballon d'Or quality. FOX Sports: Dembele starts RW today (-110 anytime). Speed mismatch.Barcola vs Iraq RB H. Ali: Barcola starting LW from kick-off. His pace vs Iraq's right back creates the same mismatch. Scored within 2 mins of entering vs Senegal. Starting today = first 90 minutes of that threat.Olise vs Iraq's 4-4-2 Mid Block: Operating as No.10 CAM between Iraq's defensive and midfield lines. Iraq's 4-4-2 narrows centrally but leaves the No.10 pocket available. Olise's late runs into this space vs Norway's equivalent produced 0 shots after 63 minutes from Iraq.Iraq's only threat — Aymen Hussein vs France CBs: Hussein scored via a tap-in sequence vs Norway. France's high defensive line could leave space in behind for Hussein's runs. Sports Mole: "Iraq can take some comfort from scoring in nine of their last 11 fixtures." But France's Saliba-Upamecano CB pairing is significantly stronger than Norway's.
Sports Mole: "After a difficult first half against Senegal, the Bleus are expected to show more consistency this time. Dembélé is likely to start on the right and Olise in the central playmaker role, as this worked well in the second half." The same tactical setup that dismantled Senegal in the second half — Olise at No.10 pulling strings while Mbappe leads and Barcola/Dembele attack the channels — starts from minute one today.
France XI sources: Al Jazeera · SI · Racing Post · Sports Mole · FanDuel Research — consensus. Iraq XI: RotoWire projected. ⚠️ Al-Hamadi doubtful — verify at kickoff. These are predicted lineups. Official XI confirmed ~75 mins before kickoff.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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