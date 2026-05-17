Rangers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 17

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Texas Rangers will face the Houston Astros in MLB action on Sunday.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rangers vs Astros Game Info

Texas Rangers (21-23) vs. Houston Astros (18-28)

Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026

Sunday, May 17, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and RSN

Rangers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-118) | HOU: (+100)

TEX: (-118) | HOU: (+100) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+146) | HOU: +1.5 (-176)

TEX: -1.5 (+146) | HOU: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Rangers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 4-4, 4.15 ERA vs Peter Lambert (Astros) - 2-3, 2.76 ERA

The probable starters are Nathan Eovaldi (4-4) for the Rangers and Peter Lambert (2-3) for the Astros. Eovaldi's team is 4-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Eovaldi's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Lambert starts, the Astros have gone 2-3-0 against the spread. The Astros have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Lambert's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Rangers vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (56.5%)

Rangers vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Rangers, Houston is the underdog at +100, and Texas is -118 playing on the road.

Rangers vs Astros Spread

The Astros are +1.5 on the run line against the Rangers. The Astros are -176 to cover, and the Rangers are +146.

Rangers vs Astros Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Rangers-Astros on May 17, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

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Rangers vs Astros Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with nine wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Texas has won seven of 12 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 17 of 44 chances this season.

The Rangers have posted a record of 24-20-0 against the spread this season.

The Astros have been the underdog on the moneyline 29 total times this season. They've gone 12-17 in those games.

Houston has a record of 11-15 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer (42.3%).

The Astros have had an over/under set by bookmakers 46 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 28 of those games (28-17-1).

The Astros have collected an 18-28-0 record ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung leads Texas with 49 hits and an OBP of .363, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .497. He's batting .316.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks ninth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 28th in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo has seven doubles, two triples, four home runs and 18 walks. He's batting .276 and slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 41st in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Corey Seager has collected 28 base hits, an OBP of .286 and a slugging percentage of .353 this season.

Evan Carter is batting .174 with a .295 OBP and 13 RBI for Texas this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has racked up a team-high OBP (.431) and slugging percentage (.637), while leading the Astros in hits (54, while batting .321).

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average places him sixth, his on-base percentage is first, and he is fourth in slugging.

Alvarez brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a double, a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Christian Walker has 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks while batting .265. He's slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Jose Altuve has 10 doubles, three home runs and 19 walks while batting .245.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .257 with seven doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

Rangers vs Astros Head to Head

5/15/2026: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/17/2025: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/16/2025: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/15/2025: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/7/2025: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/6/2025: 11-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/5/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/13/2025: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/12/2025: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/11/2025: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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