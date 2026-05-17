Orioles vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 17

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Baltimore Orioles take on the Washington Nationals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orioles vs Nationals Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (20-26) vs. Washington Nationals (23-23)

Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026

Sunday, May 17, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and MASN

Orioles vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-134) | WSH: (+114)

BAL: (-134) | WSH: (+114) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+118) | WSH: +1.5 (-142)

BAL: -1.5 (+118) | WSH: +1.5 (-142) Total: 10 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Orioles vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young (Orioles) - 3-1, 4.15 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Nationals) - 1-3, 7.00 ERA

The Orioles will give the ball to Brandon Young (3-1, 4.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Miles Mikolas (1-3, 7.00 ERA). Young and his team are 3-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Young's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. The Nationals are 3-3-0 ATS in Mikolas' six starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have a 3-3 record in Mikolas' six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (58%)

Orioles vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Orioles vs. Nationals reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-134) and Washington as the underdog (+114) despite being the home team.

Orioles vs Nationals Spread

The Orioles are at the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Orioles are +118 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being -142.

Orioles vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 10 has been set for Orioles-Nationals on May 17, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in 12, or 50%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Baltimore has a record of 6-7 when favored by -134 or more this year.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 27 of their 46 opportunities.

The Orioles are 20-26-0 against the spread in their 46 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals are 21-22 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.8% of those games).

Washington is 18-16 (winning 52.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 46 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-15-2).

The Nationals have a 27-19-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.7% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Taylor Ward leads Baltimore with an OBP of .424, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .375. He's batting .269 on the season.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 110th in slugging.

Ward hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Pete Alonso leads Baltimore in total hits (38) this season while batting .220 with 19 extra-base hits. He's slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .308.

His batting average is 131st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 120th, and his slugging percentage 67th.

Adley Rutschman has 30 hits this season and has a slash line of .268/.314/.509.

Gunnar Henderson has nine home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .199 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has put up an on-base percentage of .393, a slugging percentage of .540, and has 49 hits, all club-highs for the Nationals (while batting .301).

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 21st in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

James Wood has 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 38 walks while batting .236. He's slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .384.

He is currently 111th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Daylen Lile has a .456 slugging percentage, which leads the Nationals.

Luis Garcia is batting .269 with eight doubles, two triples, three home runs and six walks.

Orioles vs Nationals Head to Head

5/16/2026: 13-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

13-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/15/2026: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/18/2025: 10-4 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

10-4 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/17/2025: 10-6 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-6 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/16/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/24/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/23/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/22/2025: 7-0 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/14/2024: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/13/2024: 9-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

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