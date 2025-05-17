Rangers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 17

Odds updated as of 8:13 a.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros.

the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads

Rangers vs Astros Game Info

Texas Rangers (24-22) vs. Houston Astros (23-21)

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Saturday, May 17, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and SCHN

Rangers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-198) | HOU: (+166)

TEX: (-198) | HOU: (+166) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (-100) | HOU: +1.5 (-120)

TEX: -1.5 (-100) | HOU: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Rangers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle (Rangers) - 4-1, 1.47 ERA vs Ronel Blanco (Astros) - 3-3, 4.04 ERA

The Rangers will give the ball to Tyler Mahle (4-1, 1.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Ronel Blanco (3-3, 4.04 ERA). When Mahle starts, his team is 6-3-0 against the spread this season. Mahle's team has won 80% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-1). The Astros have gone 5-3-0 ATS in Blanco's eight starts with a set spread. The Astros have a 2-1 record in Blanco's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (51.2%)

Rangers vs Astros Moneyline

Texas is a -198 favorite on the moneyline, while Houston is a +166 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Astros Spread

The Astros are at the Rangers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Astros are -100 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -120.

Rangers vs Astros Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Rangers-Astros contest on May 17, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Rangers vs Astros Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 16, or 72.7%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Texas has a record of 4-1 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -198 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 15 of their 46 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers are 26-20-0 against the spread in their 46 games that had a posted line this season.

The Astros have won six of the 12 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

Houston has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +166 or longer.

The Astros have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 44 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 19 of those games (19-23-2).

The Astros have a 24-20-0 record ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford has 33 hits, which ranks first among Texas hitters this season, while batting .248 with 14 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .333 and a slugging percentage of .474.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 39th in slugging.

Josh Jung has six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and seven walks. He's batting .291 and slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Josh Smith is slashing .313/.385/.453 this season and leads the Rangers with an OPS of .838.

Adolis Garcia is batting .225 with a .273 OBP and 24 RBI for Texas this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena has racked up 52 hits with a .459 slugging percentage, both team-best stats for the Astros. He's batting .306 and with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes has a .378 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .424.

He is currently 72nd in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jake Meyers is hitting .294 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks.

Jose Altuve is batting .244 with six doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Rangers vs Astros Head to Head

5/16/2025: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/15/2025: 1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/7/2024: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/6/2024: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/5/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/14/2024: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/13/2024: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/12/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/14/2024: 8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/13/2024: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

