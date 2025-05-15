Rangers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 15

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

The Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Rangers vs Astros Game Info

Texas Rangers (23-21) vs. Houston Astros (22-20)

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025

Thursday, May 15, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: MLB Network, RSN, and SCHN

Rangers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-130) | HOU: (+110)

TEX: (-130) | HOU: (+110) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+164) | HOU: +1.5 (-200)

TEX: -1.5 (+164) | HOU: +1.5 (-200) Total: 7 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Rangers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 3-1, 2.72 ERA vs Hunter Brown (Astros) - 6-1, 1.48 ERA

The Rangers will look to Jacob deGrom (3-1) versus the Astros and Hunter Brown (6-1). deGrom's team is 4-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. deGrom's team has won 71.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-2). The Astros have gone 6-2-0 against the spread when Brown starts. The Astros were the moneyline underdog for one Brown start this season -- they won.

Rangers vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (55.8%)

Rangers vs Astros Moneyline

The Rangers vs Astros moneyline has Texas as a -130 favorite, while Houston is a +110 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Astros Spread

The Astros are at the Rangers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Astros are +164 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -200.

Rangers vs Astros Over/Under

Rangers versus Astros, on May 15, has an over/under of 7, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Rangers vs Astros Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 15 wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Texas has won 11 of 14 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Rangers' games have gone over the total in 14 of their 44 opportunities.

The Rangers have posted a record of 26-18-0 against the spread this season.

The Astros are 5-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

Houston has a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

In the 42 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-22-2).

The Astros have a 22-20-0 record against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford leads Texas in total hits (33) this season while batting .262 with 14 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .349 and a slugging percentage of .500.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 69th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

Langford will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBIs.

Josh Smith is slashing .322/.397/.471 this season and leads the Rangers with an OPS of .868.

Among qualifiers, he is ninth in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Adolis Garcia is batting .229 with a .405 slugging percentage and 24 RBI this year.

Garcia has recorded a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Josh Jung has been key for Texas with 37 hits, an OBP of .328 plus a slugging percentage of .496.

Jung brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with three home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena has totaled 51 hits with a .475 slugging percentage, both team-best statistics for the Astros. He's batting .315 and with an on-base percentage of .365.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he is 10th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Pena enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .405 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and 11 RBIs.

Isaac Paredes paces his team with a .385 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .440.

His batting average ranks 62nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 66th in slugging.

Jake Meyers is hitting .300 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks.

Jose Altuve is hitting .256 with six doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

