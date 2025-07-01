Mariners vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 1

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Seattle Mariners are playing the Kansas City Royals.

Mariners vs Royals Game Info

Seattle Mariners (44-40) vs. Kansas City Royals (39-46)

Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Tuesday, July 1, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and FDSKC

Mariners vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-138) | KC: (+118)

SEA: (-138) | KC: (+118) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-178)

SEA: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Mariners vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 3-4, 5.30 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 4-8, 4.91 ERA

The Mariners will call on Emerson Hancock (3-4) against the Royals and Michael Lorenzen (4-8). When Hancock starts, his team is 8-5-0 against the spread this season. Hancock's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. The Royals are 10-6-0 ATS in Lorenzen's 16 starts with a set spread. The Royals are 5-6 in Lorenzen's 11 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (57.3%)

Mariners vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -138 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Royals Spread

The Mariners are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mariners are +146 to cover the runline, with the Royals being -178.

Mariners vs Royals Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Mariners-Royals on July 1, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Mariners vs Royals Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (55.8%) in those contests.

This year Seattle has won 15 of 28 games when listed as at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 45 of their 82 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have posted a record of 36-46-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have put together a 24-28 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.2% of those games).

Kansas City has a 10-10 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Royals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 84 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 32 of those games (32-50-2).

The Royals have gone 43-41-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 85 hits and an OBP of .387 this season. He has a .276 batting average and a slugging percentage of .649.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 47th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is second in slugging.

Raleigh has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, seven walks and two RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez has hit 11 homers this season while driving in 42 runs. He's batting .258 this season and slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He ranks 76th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Rodriguez heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double and an RBI.

J.P. Crawford has 83 hits this season and has a slash line of .279/.386/.374.

Crawford brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .280 with .

Randy Arozarena has 10 home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .244 this season.

Arozarena has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.488) and paces the Royals in hits (95). He's batting .284 and with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 64th and he is 32nd in slugging.

Witt enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs.

Maikel Garcia paces his team with a .367 OBP, and has a club-high .479 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .309.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is seventh in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino has nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .266.

Jonathan India is batting .247 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.

Mariners vs Royals Head to Head

6/30/2025: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/9/2024: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/8/2024: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-4 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/7/2024: 10-9 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-9 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/15/2024: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/14/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/13/2024: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/27/2023: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 8/26/2023: 15-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

15-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 8/25/2023: 7-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

