Dodgers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 1
Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.
Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago White Sox.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs White Sox Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (53-32) vs. Chicago White Sox (28-56)
- Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and CHSN
Dodgers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LAD: (-350) | CHW: (+280)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-166) | CHW: +1.5 (+138)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Dodgers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 7-6, 2.61 ERA vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 3-5, 3.37 ERA
The Dodgers will look to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-6) against the White Sox and Shane Smith (3-5). Yamamoto and his team have a record of 7-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Yamamoto's team is 9-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have a 7-8-0 record against the spread in Smith's starts. The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog in 14 of Smith's starts this season, and they went 4-10 in those matchups.
Dodgers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dodgers win (69.6%)
Dodgers vs White Sox Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-White Sox, Los Angeles is the favorite at -350, and Chicago is +280 playing on the road.
Dodgers vs White Sox Spread
- The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The White Sox are +138 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -166.
Dodgers vs White Sox Over/Under
- A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Dodgers-White Sox contest on July 1, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.
Dodgers vs White Sox Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 71 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (64.8%) in those games.
- Los Angeles has been listed as a favorite of -350 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.
- The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 48 of their 83 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Dodgers are 37-46-0 against the spread in their 83 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The White Sox have gone 26-54 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 32.5% of those games).
- Chicago has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +280 or longer.
- The White Sox have played in 81 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-41-4).
- The White Sox have put together a 45-36-0 record against the spread this season.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 94 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .633. He's batting .287 with an on-base percentage of .388.
- Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is third in slugging.
- Mookie Betts has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 walks. He's batting .249 and slugging .380 with an on-base percentage of .327.
- Among qualifiers, he is 102nd in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 126th in slugging percentage.
- Andy Pages has collected 89 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.
- Pages has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.
- Max Muncy is batting .255 with a .379 OBP and 55 RBI for Los Angeles this season.
- Muncy has safely hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .344 with a double, a triple, four home runs, seven walks and 17 RBIs.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Miguel Vargas has an on-base percentage of .311, a slugging percentage of .411, and has 68 hits, all club-highs for the White Sox (while batting .229).
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 134th, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 93rd in slugging.
- Andrew Benintendi is hitting .233 with nine doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .293.
- Chase Meidroth has five doubles, two home runs and 28 walks while batting .265.
- Lenyn Sosa has 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks while hitting .273.
