Dodgers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 1

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago White Sox.

Dodgers vs White Sox Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (53-32) vs. Chicago White Sox (28-56)

Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Tuesday, July 1, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and CHSN

Dodgers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-350) | CHW: (+280)

LAD: (-350) | CHW: (+280) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-166) | CHW: +1.5 (+138)

LAD: -1.5 (-166) | CHW: +1.5 (+138) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 7-6, 2.61 ERA vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 3-5, 3.37 ERA

The Dodgers will look to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-6) against the White Sox and Shane Smith (3-5). Yamamoto and his team have a record of 7-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Yamamoto's team is 9-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have a 7-8-0 record against the spread in Smith's starts. The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog in 14 of Smith's starts this season, and they went 4-10 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (69.6%)

Dodgers vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-White Sox, Los Angeles is the favorite at -350, and Chicago is +280 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The White Sox are +138 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -166.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Dodgers-White Sox contest on July 1, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Dodgers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 71 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (64.8%) in those games.

Los Angeles has been listed as a favorite of -350 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 48 of their 83 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers are 37-46-0 against the spread in their 83 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have gone 26-54 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 32.5% of those games).

Chicago has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +280 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 81 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-41-4).

The White Sox have put together a 45-36-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 94 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .633. He's batting .287 with an on-base percentage of .388.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is third in slugging.

Mookie Betts has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 walks. He's batting .249 and slugging .380 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Among qualifiers, he is 102nd in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 126th in slugging percentage.

Andy Pages has collected 89 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Pages has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Max Muncy is batting .255 with a .379 OBP and 55 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Muncy has safely hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .344 with a double, a triple, four home runs, seven walks and 17 RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has an on-base percentage of .311, a slugging percentage of .411, and has 68 hits, all club-highs for the White Sox (while batting .229).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 134th, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 93rd in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .233 with nine doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Chase Meidroth has five doubles, two home runs and 28 walks while batting .265.

Lenyn Sosa has 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks while hitting .273.

