Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 9

The Texas Rangers will face the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Wednesday.

Rangers vs Angels Game Info

Texas Rangers (45-47) vs. Los Angeles Angels (44-47)

Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and RSN

Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-126) | LAA: (+108)

TEX: (-126) | LAA: (+108) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+130) | LAA: +1.5 (-156)

TEX: -1.5 (+130) | LAA: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 3-4, 5.80 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 5-6, 4.68 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Kumar Rocker (3-4) to the mound, while Kyle Hendricks (5-6) will take the ball for the Angels. Rocker's team is 4-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rocker's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). When Hendricks starts, the Angels have gone 10-7-0 against the spread. The Angels have a 6-8 record in Hendricks' 14 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (52.8%)

Rangers vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Angels, Texas is the favorite at -126, and Los Angeles is +108 playing at home.

Rangers vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the run line against the Rangers. The Angels are -156 to cover, and the Rangers are +130.

Rangers vs Angels Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Rangers-Angels contest on July 9, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (65.1%) in those games.

This season Texas has been victorious 22 times in 33 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 34 of their 91 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 91 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 47-44-0 against the spread.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 70 total times this season. They've gone 33-37 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Los Angeles has gone 28-34 (45.2%).

In the 90 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-42-2).

The Angels have a 50-40-0 record ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien is hitting .230 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 39 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .310 and a slugging percentage of .350.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 131st, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 142nd in slugging.

Josh Smith has 81 hits and an OBP of .361 to go with a slugging percentage of .429. All three of those stats lead Texas hitters this season. He's batting .287.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.

Smith has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Corey Seager has collected 57 base hits, an OBP of .359 and a slugging percentage of .471 this season.

Seager has logged a hit or more in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBIs.

Wyatt Langford has 64 hits, which is tops among Texas hitters this season, while batting .234 with 25 extra-base hits.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is batting .226 with 20 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 136th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel has a .358 on-base percentage while slugging .396. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .267.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 60th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Jo Adell is leading the Angels with 67 hits.

Zach Neto has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .265.

Rangers vs Angels Head to Head

7/8/2025: 13-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

13-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/7/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/17/2025: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/16/2025: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/15/2025: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/29/2024: 8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/28/2024: 9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/27/2024: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/8/2024: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/7/2024: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

