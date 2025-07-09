Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 9
Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.
The Texas Rangers will face the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Wednesday.
Rangers vs Angels Game Info
- Texas Rangers (45-47) vs. Los Angeles Angels (44-47)
- Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
- Time: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: FDSW and RSN
Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: TEX: (-126) | LAA: (+108)
- Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+130) | LAA: +1.5 (-156)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 3-4, 5.80 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 5-6, 4.68 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Kumar Rocker (3-4) to the mound, while Kyle Hendricks (5-6) will take the ball for the Angels. Rocker's team is 4-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rocker's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). When Hendricks starts, the Angels have gone 10-7-0 against the spread. The Angels have a 6-8 record in Hendricks' 14 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Rangers win (52.8%)
Rangers vs Angels Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Angels, Texas is the favorite at -126, and Los Angeles is +108 playing at home.
Rangers vs Angels Spread
- The Angels are +1.5 on the run line against the Rangers. The Angels are -156 to cover, and the Rangers are +130.
Rangers vs Angels Over/Under
- A total of 9 runs has been set for the Rangers-Angels contest on July 9, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.
Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends
- The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (65.1%) in those games.
- This season Texas has been victorious 22 times in 33 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.
- The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 34 of their 91 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- In 91 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 47-44-0 against the spread.
- The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 70 total times this season. They've gone 33-37 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Los Angeles has gone 28-34 (45.2%).
- In the 90 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-42-2).
- The Angels have a 50-40-0 record ATS this season.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Marcus Semien is hitting .230 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 39 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .310 and a slugging percentage of .350.
- Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 131st, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 142nd in slugging.
- Josh Smith has 81 hits and an OBP of .361 to go with a slugging percentage of .429. All three of those stats lead Texas hitters this season. He's batting .287.
- Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.
- Smith has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.
- Corey Seager has collected 57 base hits, an OBP of .359 and a slugging percentage of .471 this season.
- Seager has logged a hit or more in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBIs.
- Wyatt Langford has 64 hits, which is tops among Texas hitters this season, while batting .234 with 25 extra-base hits.
Angels Player Leaders
- Taylor Ward is batting .226 with 20 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .301.
- Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 136th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.
- Nolan Schanuel has a .358 on-base percentage while slugging .396. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .267.
- Including all qualified players, he ranks 60th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.
- Jo Adell is leading the Angels with 67 hits.
- Zach Neto has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .265.
Rangers vs Angels Head to Head
- 7/8/2025: 13-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 7/7/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 4/17/2025: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 4/16/2025: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 4/15/2025: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 9/29/2024: 8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 9/28/2024: 9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 9/27/2024: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 9/8/2024: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 9/7/2024: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
