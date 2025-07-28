3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Monday 7/28/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

The Colorado Rockies aren't a team that has been lighting up the scoreboard, but Mickey Moniak has been a bright spot for them this season. Against right-handed pitching this year, Moniak is sporting a stellar .381 wOBA, 134 wRC+, and .295 ISO.

On Monday, Moniak will face Slade Cecconi, who is in the 17th percentile in xERA (4.86), 22nd percentile in xBA (.269), 6th percentile in barrel rate (12.2%), and 10th percentile in hard-hit rate (46.8%). Cecconi also gives up a .347 wOBA, .299 BABIP, and 1.97 HR/9 to left-handed hitters (compared to a .304 wOBA, .255 BABIP, and 1.21 HR/9 to right-handed hitters).

Across his last nine games, Moniak has tallied two-plus bases in six of them -- totaling four multi-hit outings, two doubles, and three homers during that span.

Cecconi's pitch mix also works in Moniak's favor, as the left-handed outfielder is logging a .390 wOBA or better and .282 ISO or better versus Cecconi's two primary pitches against left-handed batters (four-seam fastball and curveball) since the start of the 2025 campaign.

Although I wouldn't argue with anyone taking either Kyle Schwarber or Bryce Harper in the RBI market on Monday, Nick Castellanos stands out in a favorable matchup versus Davis Martin and the Chicago White Sox.

Across his first 15 outings and 85.2 innings pitched in 2025, Martin is sitting in the 8th percentile in xERA (5.36), 4th percentile in xBA (.298), 8th percentile in strikeout rate (15.8%), 24th percentile in barrel rate (10.0%), and 13th percentile in hard-hit rate (45.8%).

Additionally, Martin is recording reverse splits on the mound, coughing up a .345 wOBA, .322 BABIP, and 1.30 HR/9 to righties (compared to a .298 wOBA, .209 BABIP, and 1.21 HR/9 to lefties). At the same time, Castellanos is registering a formidable .318 wOBA, 102 wRC+, and .175 ISO versus right-handed pitchers this year.

Along with Castellanos tallying at least one hit in six of his last seven games, he's also notched at least one RBI in six of his last seven, including a current five-game streak of plating at least one run. With Castellanos getting to hit behind Trea Turner (.352 OBP vs. RHP), Schwarber (.367 OBP), and Harper (.398 OBP), he's always in a decent spot to log an RBI.

Even though Nick Kurtz is always live to hit a dinger, it's hard to stomach backing him at HR odds shorter than +200 despite Monday's game taking place at hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park. On the other hand, I have a ton of interest in backing Kurtz to deliver an RBI at plus odds, especially with righty Luis Castillo on the bump for the Seattle Mariners.

Aside from Castillo residing in the 34th percentile in xERA (4.26), 26th percentile in xBA (.265), 15th percentile in barrel rate (10.7%), and 11th percentile in hard-hit rate (46.3%), he's permitting a .350 wOBA, 1.57 WHIP, and .317 BABIP to left-handed sluggers. Meanwhile, Kurtz is rocking an elite .498 wOBA, 224 wRC+, .427 ISO, and .430 BABIP versus right-handed pitchers this season.

Since July 4, Kurtz is producing the best wOBA (.690), best wRC+ (357), and best ISO (.696) among qualified hitters while totaling the most homers (11) and RBIs (27) during that span. Considering that Kurtz has accrued at least one RBI in 13 of his last 18 contests, I'm willing to ride the hot hand in a positive matchup at home.

