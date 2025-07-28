Each Golfer's Past Results at Sedgefield Country Club Entering 2025 Wyndham Championship

Just one week remains before the FedExCup Playoffs, so golfers have one more shot to get inside the top 170 of the FedExCup Standings.

They'll get one more shot this week at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.

Sedgefield has been a host on Tour for quite some time and for every year since 2008.

With that in mind, who has played well here of late?

How Have Golfers Performed at Sedgefield Country Club in the Past?

Here's a full rundown of past history for this week's field over the last five Wyndham Championships.

Name FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Course SG:T/Rd Course SG:T 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Sungjae Im +6000 1.89 37.7 41 14 2 24 9 Webb Simpson +9000 2.05 30.7 MC 5 WD 7 3 Si Woo Kim +4000 1.27 21.6 MC 33 WD 2 3 Byeong Hun An +8000 2.48 19.8 - 2 - 35 - Kevin Kisner +60000 1.74 19.2 MC - WD 1 3 Denny McCarthy +5500 1.15 18.3 33 MC MC 15 9 Zach Johnson +35000 1.07 17.1 33 MC 36 MC 7 View Full Table ChevronDown

Golfers With Notable Wyndham Championship History

In terms of total strokes gained over the last five Wyndham Championships, here are the top-ranked golfers among this year's field.

Sungjae Im

Cut off from the table in the last five years for Sungjae Im is a T6 back in 2019, so he had five straight top-25 finishes at Sedgefield before a T41 last year when his irons were cold.

The iron issue is one that plagues him currently, however, and it helps explain some longer odds despite such good course history.

Im missed the cut last week at the 3M Open, his third missed cut in four starts.

Webb Simpson

A long, long history exists for Webb Simpson at Sedgefield Country Club.

He's played here 16 times since 2009. His only two missed cuts were in 2009 and 2024.

Other than a withdrawal in 2022 and a T72 in 2016 and those missed cuts, Simpson has been top-22 or better in the other 12 starts.

Simpson has also owns 7 top-three finishes and 10 top-10s, highlighted by a win in 2011.

Simpson had three straight made cuts on the PGA Tour -- T49 at the CJ CUP, T22 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and T51 at the Rocket Classic -- before missing the cut at the 3M Open last week.

Si Woo Kim

The early part of this history is doing the heavy lifting for Si Woo Kim to get him on the list, as he has gone W/D, T33, missed cut the last three years at the Wyndham.

Prior to that, though, he was T3 and T2 in this five-year span. Spanning back beyond that, we see a win, a missed cut, and a solo fifth in three starts from 2016 to 2019.

Kim missed the cut a week ago, his second straight. The tee-to-green game remains strong, but the putter is in rough shape.

Byeong Hun An

Byeong Hun An has just two starts in this five-year span: a T35 in 2021 and a T2 in 2023. But he also owns a T18 and a solo 3rd in two of his three starts here before that timeframe.

An's putter is ice cold, and he missed the cut at the 3M Open last week after missing at the Open, as well.

Kevin Kisner

After finishing T28 last week at the 3M Open, Kevin Kisner is back in action for the Wyndham Championship.

Kisner's start prior to the 3M Open was a T8 at the ISCO Championship, which broke a streak of eight straight missed cuts prior.

Kisner owns four career top-20 finishes at Sedgefield in nine starts, and his last five years of data here have led to a T3, a win, a withdrawal, and a missed cut since 2020.

Denny McCarthy

Denny McCarthy missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open Championship this year, just like he did in 2024.

But he hadn't missed any cuts in between those starts.

In fact, his last missed cut on American soil was the 2024 PGA Championship, and his last non-major domestic missed cut was the Cognizant Classic in early March of 2024.

McCarthy was T22, T29, and T15 from 2019 to 2021 here and has since gone missed cut, missed cut, T33.

Zach Johnson

ZJ missed the cut last week, his second straight after missing at The Open.

The fact that his T7-cut-T36-cut-T33 form the last five years stands out speaks to a lack of consistently great performance at Sedgefield among this year's field.

Tom Kim

Tom Kim finished T28 last week after a missed cut at The Open. He was T17 at the Genesis Scottish Open the week prior, his best result in 2025 excluding a T7 at Pebble Beach all the way back in early February.

Kim's only start at Sedgefield was a win in 2022, enough to get him on the list over the best form here the last five years by total strokes gained.

