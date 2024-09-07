Raheem Mostert 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Raheem Mostert of the Miami Dolphins posted 1.9 fantasy points last week, after being the 24th-ranked running back in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2024, and we have lots more stats and fantasy projections on him below.

Raheem Mostert Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Mostert's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 242.7 19 2 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 143.8 86 28

Raheem Mostert 2023 Game-by-Game

Mostert picked up 38.2 fantasy points -- 13 carries, 82 yards, 3 TDs; 7 receptions, 60 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 3 versus the Denver Broncos. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Jaguars 1.9 6 9 0 3 2 0 19

Raheem Mostert vs. Other Dolphins Rushers

The Dolphins ran 55.4% passing plays and 44.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked second in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Mostert's 2023 rushing stats stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Raheem Mostert 209 1,012 18 44 4.8 Devon Achane 103 800 8 19 7.8 Jeff Wilson Jr. 41 188 0 9 4.6 Tua Tagovailoa 35 74 0 9 2.1

