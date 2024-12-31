Rachaad White Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Saints

Rachaad White and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the New Orleans Saints and their 30th-ranked rushing defense (139.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With White's next game versus the Saints, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

White vs. Saints Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.7

5.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.6

6.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 25.97

25.97 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

0.19 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.89

14.89 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

White Fantasy Performance

With 148.6 fantasy points this season (9.9 per game), White is the 23rd-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 69th among all players.

In his last three games, White has picked up 19.5 fantasy points (6.5 per game), rushing for 104 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 24 carries. He has also contributed 71 yards on 10 catches (11 targets) with one TDs as a receiver.

White has posted 50.2 fantasy points (10.0 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 270 yards with one touchdown on 52 carries. He has also contributed 92 yards on 13 catches (15 targets) with two TD as a receiver.

The high point of White's fantasy campaign was a Week 7 outburst versus the Baltimore Ravens, a game when he went off for 40 rushing yards on 10 carries (for 23.1 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he caught six balls (on six targets) for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, Rachaad White delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (2.3 points) in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions, running for 18 yards on 10 carries with one catch for five yards.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has given up over 300 yards passing to five players this year.

The Saints have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this season.

New Orleans has allowed six players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Saints have given up three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

A total of five players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus New Orleans this year.

The Saints have given up a touchdown catch by 14 players this season.

A total of three players have caught more than one touchdown pass against New Orleans this season.

The Saints have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to six players this season.

A total of 15 players have rushed for at least one TD versus New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed four players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

