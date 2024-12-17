Rachaad White Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Rachaad White will match up with the 29th-ranked tun defense of the Dallas Cowboys (136.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

Is White a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Cowboys? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

White vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 48.39

48.39 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.35

0.35 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.84

17.84 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

White Fantasy Performance

With 141.2 fantasy points in 2024 (10.9 per game), White is the 21st-ranked fantasy player at his position and 55th overall.

In his last three games, White has posted 42.8 fantasy points (14.3 per game), running for 230 yards and scoring one touchdown on 43 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 38 yards on five grabs (six targets) with two TD as a pass-catcher.

White has delivered 66.5 total fantasy points (13.3 per game) during his last five games, running the ball 65 times for 298 yards and two scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 87 yards on 12 receptions (14 targets) with three TDs.

The high point of White's fantasy season came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7, when he racked up 23.1 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 40 rushing yards on 10 carries (4.0 YPC) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Rachaad White disappointed his fantasy managers against the Detroit Lions in Week 2, when he mustered only 2.3 fantasy points (10 carries, 18 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed over 300 yards passing to two players this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has given up at least two passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this year.

Three players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has allowed six players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Cowboys have given up a touchdown reception by 20 players this year.

Dallas has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

Three players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Cowboys this year.

A total of 15 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have allowed five players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

