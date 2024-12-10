Rachaad White Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Rachaad White and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet the Los Angeles Chargers and their 14th-ranked rushing defense (117.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

For more details on White, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, read this piece before his upcoming matchup versus the Chargers.

White vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 45.29

45.29 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

0.26 Projected Receiving Yards: 28.15

28.15 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

White Fantasy Performance

With 129.1 fantasy points in 2024 (10.8 per game), White is the 23rd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 57th overall.

Looking at his last three games, White has amassed 41.4 fantasy points (13.8 per game) as he's rushed for 203 yards and scored two touchdowns on 40 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 31 yards on four grabs (five targets) with one TDs.

White has posted 63.9 fantasy points (12.8 per game) during his last five games, running for 253 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 53 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 86 yards on 13 grabs (15 targets) with two TDs as a receiver.

The highlight of White's fantasy season was a Week 7 performance against the Baltimore Ravens, a matchup in which he tallied 23.1 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 10 carries, 40 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Rachaad White had his worst game of the season in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions, when he put up just 2.3 fantasy points (10 carries, 18 yards).

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed one player to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chargers this season.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have allowed one player to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Los Angeles has given up more than 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

The Chargers have given up a TD catch by 13 players this season.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two receiving TDs to two players this season.

Three players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Chargers this season.

A total of six players have run for at least one touchdown against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

