Rachaad White Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Running back Rachaad White faces a matchup versus the 32nd-ranked run defense in the league (160.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Carolina Panthers, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Considering White for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Panthers? We've got stats and information for you below.

White vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 36.30

36.30 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

0.28 Projected Receiving Yards: 26.73

26.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

White Fantasy Performance

With 98.4 fantasy points this season (9.8 per game), White is the 27th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 76th among all players.

During his last three games, White has 33.2 total fantasy points (11.1 per game), toting the ball 25 times for 87 yards and two touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 65 yards on 10 catches (11 targets) with one TDs.

White has amassed 67.0 fantasy points (13.4 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 156 yards with two touchdowns on 41 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 174 yards on 21 grabs (23 targets) with four TDs.

The high point of White's fantasy season so far was Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he carried 10 times for 40 yards on his way to 23.1 fantasy points. He also had six receptions (on six targets) for 71 yards with two touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Rachaad White stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions, rushing 10 times for 18 yards, with one reception for five yards as a receiver (2.3 fantasy points).

Panthers Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Carolina has allowed two or more passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this year.

Three players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed over 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

The Panthers have given up a touchdown catch by 18 players this year.

Carolina has given up at least two receiving TDs to three players this season.

The Panthers have allowed four players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Carolina has given up at least one rushing TD to 14 players this year.

The Panthers have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

